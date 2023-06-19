El DILEMA de Amanda Staveley en el Newcastle United con el FAN BACKLASH!!!!!

Newcastle United recibió una fuerte reacción negativa durante la semana pasada por parte de los fanáticos, pero ¿cómo lo soluciona Amanda Staveley? #newcastle #nufc #transfers
I agree with you about the tickets, if the stadium is full then they are obviously not charging too much and all the money will be reinvested in the club. The shirt not so much, the stitching is appallingly bad and for £70 it is disgraceful. At the end of the day they are the custodians of our club shirt and need to do better than that.
£30 perfect
Why is your shed not black n white mate?
True there Adam if can't afford the tickets don't get them leave them for someone who can afford them
Can you make a video about what will be happening at the charity match
No one is obviously aware that there is a financial collapse just around the corner bigger than 2008 ,watch this space
The owners will be thinking what the f..k some of our fans have very short memories embarrassing !!!!
The people who are moaning are probs the pro Ashley supporters tickets where cheaper every penny going in his pocket, now we pay a little more every penny will b getting put back in to transfers!! We are watching cl football wtf it’s embarrassing, DO U WANT FATTY BACK???!
Newcastle are on the cusp of the big time…this, as you Geordies will find out quickly brings with it many dilemmas. The bottom line is regardless of the depth of owners pockets, no one will give money away, they all want and expect a return… !
Great vid Adam keeping us fans up-to-date as ever I like the new upgrade on your shed 👍
As long as the stadium is 52500 and the demand is 70000 there is a problem.
😂😂😂😂😂 fans cry ing cause they can’t Chucky tickets MUPPETS
* TATTOO *
It's the fans getting on my nerves
If you can't afford the tickets then you can't gan it's just that simple.ive been going to matches at st james'on and off since the 80s .I can't afford a season ticket nowadays but that's just hard-lines .I still get to the odd match ,cup matches and when my neighbour can't make it to the match I get her season ticket . football is a privilege and sometimes I can't afford that privilege but that's how the cookie crumbles innit .I'm still 100% loyal to NUFC..watch it at the pub or can zones or in the hoose with Ur pals and a session…sweet as 🖤🤍
You’re Talking sense mate!
If you can’t afford it don’t go.
It’s simple supply and demand.
Fans need to remember we’re still ridiculously cheap tickets for the level of football we been playing at. 1 google search can tell you this and you’ll realise how lucky we are
You got it spot on Adam…champions league tickets are a luxury ticket, fans need to take responsibility. Don’t moan to the club about the prices. If you want top players and success on the pitch then the fans have to pay for it off the pitch. Simple as that.
Stick some links up of the fan back lash and the ones complaining because av not seen any of they don’t want there tickets al have them
Ticket prices aren't bad tbh, you have to remember you only pay for every game we play and who says where going to get that chance. NUFC is moving forward not backwards like under Mike Shitty Ashley.
Great video Adam ….I don’t understand either…we have so much to be thankful for …I would be grateful to see any Newcastle match at any cost, but have no chance…I’m gonna try to get maybe Brighton or Bournemouth away if I can X🖤🤍🖤
Adam bud! We are called Newcastle united not Newcastle untted! People want to wear the shirt & wear it without errors!
£55 is a lot, the tickets should be £45. Sorry yes most people can afford it but allow fans to express their feelings if they feel they've been priced out.
Dillema for mandy…wants whats best f. Fans ! + Nufc..
So canny lass
Made the right
choice. .Hwtl+
Lasses…😊😊😊😊
Big jump for us this season as my boy aged out of the family area so my costs have doubled, renewal was painless this morning and opted for the champions league only , I have used online tickets for a while now but its not for everyone .Sharing is going to be interesting and might kill the touts etc.
We have offered rabiot 80.000 a week to join on a free,when he was on 150.000 at juventus what idiots,stop pissing about and sign him or maddison.
Renewed mine in East Stand Paddock for £851 – fine with that, though it's a bit sneaky removing the membership. Never actually used the membership, but technically I was paying £40 for it, so arguably the increase was £80 not £40…
One thing ashley did was galvanize the fans to not like thme. we now have very little to complain about..until the staduim is expanded and seats limit during that. so cheer up
Stitching machine does this it has to join all the letter’s together
3 games 165 good price
it was going to happen once they got the keys for st james and it was a matter of time
Commercial embroidery machines use something called a 'running stitch' to create the lettering, which is a common thread on all badges of this type.
It’s not just NUFC, people are complaining about everything big and small in the whole country. I’ve just got back after 10 years away and it’s a real shock.
Is their any rumours about Newcastle getting Sofyan Amrabat would be cool if they did ?