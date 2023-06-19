El DILEMA de Amanda Staveley en el Newcastle United con el FAN BACKLASH!!!!!



Newcastle United recibió una fuerte reacción negativa durante la semana pasada por parte de los fanáticos, pero ¿cómo lo soluciona Amanda Staveley? #newcastle #nufc #transfers

35 comentarios en “El DILEMA de Amanda Staveley en el Newcastle United con el FAN BACKLASH!!!!!

  1. Guy Jackson

    I agree with you about the tickets, if the stadium is full then they are obviously not charging too much and all the money will be reinvested in the club. The shirt not so much, the stitching is appallingly bad and for £70 it is disgraceful. At the end of the day they are the custodians of our club shirt and need to do better than that.

  6. Dennor

    No one is obviously aware that there is a financial collapse just around the corner bigger than 2008 ,watch this space

  8. Toonarmy01

    The people who are moaning are probs the pro Ashley supporters tickets where cheaper every penny going in his pocket, now we pay a little more every penny will b getting put back in to transfers!! We are watching cl football wtf it’s embarrassing, DO U WANT FATTY BACK???!

  9. Monty

    Newcastle are on the cusp of the big time…this, as you Geordies will find out quickly brings with it many dilemmas. The bottom line is regardless of the depth of owners pockets, no one will give money away, they all want and expect a return… !

  15. Anthony ANTACID

    If you can't afford the tickets then you can't gan it's just that simple.ive been going to matches at st james'on and off since the 80s .I can't afford a season ticket nowadays but that's just hard-lines .I still get to the odd match ,cup matches and when my neighbour can't make it to the match I get her season ticket . football is a privilege and sometimes I can't afford that privilege but that's how the cookie crumbles innit .I'm still 100% loyal to NUFC..watch it at the pub or can zones or in the hoose with Ur pals and a session…sweet as 🖤🤍

  18. DXN Paniicz

    Fans need to remember we’re still ridiculously cheap tickets for the level of football we been playing at. 1 google search can tell you this and you’ll realise how lucky we are

  19. Graham Thompson1

    You got it spot on Adam…champions league tickets are a luxury ticket, fans need to take responsibility. Don’t moan to the club about the prices. If you want top players and success on the pitch then the fans have to pay for it off the pitch. Simple as that.

  20. Alfred Uckham

    Stick some links up of the fan back lash and the ones complaining because av not seen any of they don’t want there tickets al have them

  21. Chris Weston

    Ticket prices aren't bad tbh, you have to remember you only pay for every game we play and who says where going to get that chance. NUFC is moving forward not backwards like under Mike Shitty Ashley.

  22. Pamela Hall

    Great video Adam ….I don’t understand either…we have so much to be thankful for …I would be grateful to see any Newcastle match at any cost, but have no chance…I’m gonna try to get maybe Brighton or Bournemouth away if I can X🖤🤍🖤

  23. Ben Hawthorn

    Adam bud! We are called Newcastle united not Newcastle untted! People want to wear the shirt & wear it without errors!

  24. Yanited1892

    £55 is a lot, the tickets should be £45. Sorry yes most people can afford it but allow fans to express their feelings if they feel they've been priced out.

  25. John Hanson

    Dillema for mandy…wants whats best f. Fans ! + Nufc..
    So canny lass
    Made the right
    choice. .Hwtl+
    Lasses…😊😊😊😊

  26. Michael Watson

    Big jump for us this season as my boy aged out of the family area so my costs have doubled, renewal was painless this morning and opted for the champions league only , I have used online tickets for a while now but its not for everyone .Sharing is going to be interesting and might kill the touts etc.

  27. Johnmac

    We have offered rabiot 80.000 a week to join on a free,when he was on 150.000 at juventus what idiots,stop pissing about and sign him or maddison.

  28. Steve Mallam

    Renewed mine in East Stand Paddock for £851 – fine with that, though it's a bit sneaky removing the membership. Never actually used the membership, but technically I was paying £40 for it, so arguably the increase was £80 not £40…

  29. Senshi Bat

    One thing ashley did was galvanize the fans to not like thme. we now have very little to complain about..until the staduim is expanded and seats limit during that. so cheer up

  33. Chris Banks

    Commercial embroidery machines use something called a 'running stitch' to create the lettering, which is a common thread on all badges of this type.

  34. 尹凯哲 Ian Flanagan

    It’s not just NUFC, people are complaining about everything big and small in the whole country. I’ve just got back after 10 years away and it’s a real shock.

Los comentarios están cerrados.