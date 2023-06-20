Estoy IMPRESIONADO por la camiseta de la Liga de Campeones del Newcastle United UNA SEMANA DESPUÉS…

Volví a la tienda del club del Newcastle una semana después del lanzamiento de la equipación de la Champions League y os enseño todo #newcastle #nufc
Did you end up taking the girl on a date Adam cmon the TOON
Watch 1st couple minutes, lad just repeats himself the rest of video
I ordered my shirt off the club’s web shop the day after it was released. I live in Sweden but I had my shirt within 5 working days. Very quick delivery this time I must say.
The sooner Castore are replaced the better
As a fan that lives in south wales i find it crap that I can’t buy the shirt with the cl badge on as its in store only 😡
If they have a contract with the club, surely there must be stipulations in there saying that castore must forfill
Because the owners are scousers
When I went I saw a shoplifter take 4 in and walk out with one
I ordered mine on the released date n still waiting but got an email say av got to wait another week or so n they gave me £7 back . Fuck the £7 i want my toon top with in a week of buying not a month later
I wouldn't worry about it , you won't be in it for long, fluke season, won nothing , never will😂
We need adidas back making our shirts but atleast this seasons shirt is the best
kids are still in school this far into summer? When does school end in England for most? In the US most are over by early June. Anyway castore sucks
should be a reason to dump castore,if they can't supply shirts,can't fullfil there side. bring in nike 🙂
AP, it’s simple economics. They’re deliberately limiting supply so when you see it in public, it’s deemed as exclusive. So it actually increases demand therefore elongating their higher prices. Imagine a night club or the drink Prime. Ofcourse they can make more, ofcourse they can let everyone in at the same time.
Adam people will go to sports direct and buy them , newcastle will be losing money
I ordered my shirt when it first came out and came 5 days later
Massive shagger, football pundit and now he's a procurement and supply chain expert!
hi adam mate
Well said Adam P you are made of steel having just a shirt on whilst it is raining heavily 👍⚫⚪
Heres a bit of info for you adam. That shitty sports direct stocks the new shirt as well. Thats if anyone can bare to put money in ashleys pocket.
Any news on pro shirt
Adam your not wrong castore can’t meet demands
So the runs of product for other concerns the Castore have.. a supply manufacture issue. High demand.. investors guide says its a 500 person company. Do you see a store about to take a press off the club shoppe? Distro sides too small