Estoy IMPRESIONADO por la camiseta de la Liga de Campeones del Newcastle United UNA SEMANA DESPUÉS…



Volví a la tienda del club del Newcastle una semana después del lanzamiento de la equipación de la Champions League y os enseño todo #newcastle #nufc

23 comentarios en “Estoy IMPRESIONADO por la camiseta de la Liga de Campeones del Newcastle United UNA SEMANA DESPUÉS…

  3. TimMannion

    I ordered my shirt off the club’s web shop the day after it was released. I live in Sweden but I had my shirt within 5 working days. Very quick delivery this time I must say.

  5. Scott Saunders

    As a fan that lives in south wales i find it crap that I can’t buy the shirt with the cl badge on as its in store only 😡

  6. Luke Sheppard

    If they have a contract with the club, surely there must be stipulations in there saying that castore must forfill

  9. Kyle Harris

    I ordered mine on the released date n still waiting but got an email say av got to wait another week or so n they gave me £7 back . Fuck the £7 i want my toon top with in a week of buying not a month later

  12. Bog

    kids are still in school this far into summer? When does school end in England for most? In the US most are over by early June. Anyway castore sucks

  14. justin8910

    AP, it’s simple economics. They’re deliberately limiting supply so when you see it in public, it’s deemed as exclusive. So it actually increases demand therefore elongating their higher prices. Imagine a night club or the drink Prime. Ofcourse they can make more, ofcourse they can let everyone in at the same time.

  20. Derek oetting

    Heres a bit of info for you adam. That shitty sports direct stocks the new shirt as well. Thats if anyone can bare to put money in ashleys pocket.

  23. Senshi Bat

    So the runs of product for other concerns the Castore have.. a supply manufacture issue. High demand.. investors guide says its a 500 person company. Do you see a store about to take a press off the club shoppe? Distro sides too small

