¡Lo mejor de Alexander Isak en 2022/23!

¡Una campaña inaugural impresionante en el Newcastle United para Alexander Isak! ¿Cuál ha sido tu momento favorito de nuestro número 14 esta temporada?
Wish you all the best
From Asmara eritrea🇪🇷
Life Long Geordie. Sydney`Oz Solid Salute god🙌🏼💫
I still can't believe we've got him
Gime Gime A Striker From Sweden…
…Tres-Bon Son…
I think pen against Forrest has to be my favourite, such a vital goal for us
Some player this lad!!!
Isak is a wizard 💯
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
it hit the defender so it wasnt classed as an assist for murphy. ridiculous
Love this lad me!
I love his penalty kick routine
It sets up for a perfect mixup; the swaying/skipping makes it so that the keeper can’t really tell where he’s gonna go based off of leg movement, they truly have to wait until the last possible second to guess, and by then the chance that they’ll actually save it is even smaller
Isak’s shown to bring a good amount of power to some clinical hits, he’s so deadly from the spot
I have a feeling this coming season is going to the best of his career to date, by far!
Favorite player👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Alexander the Great
He is a joy to watch in black and white and I can’t wait for a full season free from injury.
Brilliant player… the way he moves is like hes playing ice hockey… glides across the surface at speed with ease and loads of smooth ground touches and passes.
Call me weird but I'm excited for seeing us out and about without a cheap tacky shady scabby gambling website plastered all over our shirts
Imagine the season Isak would've haven if he didn't get injured. If he keeps injury free next season, he could be one of the best strikers in the world.
I want to see him play as the main striker
hope he comes to Bayern…
John Anderson's laugh always makes my day. So used to hearing his frustration through the speakers, this season he has been so happy!
What a player we've got.. His 2nd goal against Liverpool should of stood too.. 😁
❤❤❤
That run against Everton nearly make me cry it’s so good 🥲
I really hope we get one of these for each player
Hope he score a few tonight for us! LETS GO SWEDEN!
AIK got more talented players you can look after 🤣😉
Just imagine if he's had a pre season. I m afraid that this year it's gonna be the same. Dragging our transfers to the last minute. Its totally understandable if any new players struggle until they find their form….
I love this lion 🦁