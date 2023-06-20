¡Lo mejor de Alexander Isak en 2022/23!



¡Una campaña inaugural impresionante en el Newcastle United para Alexander Isak! ¿Cuál ha sido tu momento favorito de nuestro número 14 esta temporada? Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

29 comentarios en “¡Lo mejor de Alexander Isak en 2022/23!

  11. Tristan Taccad

    I love his penalty kick routine
    It sets up for a perfect mixup; the swaying/skipping makes it so that the keeper can’t really tell where he’s gonna go based off of leg movement, they truly have to wait until the last possible second to guess, and by then the chance that they’ll actually save it is even smaller
    Isak’s shown to bring a good amount of power to some clinical hits, he’s so deadly from the spot

  16. Al Thain

    Brilliant player… the way he moves is like hes playing ice hockey… glides across the surface at speed with ease and loads of smooth ground touches and passes.

  17. Reginald Borington

    Call me weird but I'm excited for seeing us out and about without a cheap tacky shady scabby gambling website plastered all over our shirts

  18. Iambored

    Imagine the season Isak would've haven if he didn't get injured. If he keeps injury free next season, he could be one of the best strikers in the world.

  21. Paul Busby

    John Anderson's laugh always makes my day. So used to hearing his frustration through the speakers, this season he has been so happy!

  28. Kostas Anto

    Just imagine if he's had a pre season. I m afraid that this year it's gonna be the same. Dragging our transfers to the last minute. Its totally understandable if any new players struggle until they find their form….

