ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED – ASHWORTH EN EL LEICESTER

Anderson a no brainer, not sure about Tierney.
Leeds can settle 2 others into the drop and spoil tots bid to retain Kane and others.. West Ham has much to say in last two. Where will Rice be… We can buy without cheating..
Tierney is good, can he play 30 games a season 😏
Is that you Baz or a Thunderbird? 😂
Lots of talk about felix any truth baz?
Maddison not convinced, on the ball fine, but out of possession he has nothing.
Play miggy as a 10. That could fill a midfield problem.
Honestly it time to bring back targett. Burn looks out of sorts n tired in recent games. The only reason i can think of burn in the team ahead of targett is becos of his height at set pcs but we produce close to nothing with the height advantage all season. Targett may not be the perfect left back but at least he move forward nore smoothly. He can also take corners which will lessen the workload for trippler. Anderson for possible start on left wing or central mid? I will be happy to see tt.
The nervy feeling have been in my head since the leeds game. It been there whole week, at work, in ny dreams, watching tv, jus cant wait for the match tomorrow , especially after the horror show by arsenal tt day. Had been reading whole day on leicester before the liverpool game only for them to produce a stinker result. Still positive we can get the win tomorrow night
Rave mad about Longstaff and Madison,but Dybala not good enough? You are joking! Longstaff is the most ordinary player there is
No more wembley trip for mackens. It bring some smile ahead of our big match tomorrow
Szo and Tierney would be unreal signings and heard Joao Felix too? All 3 would be top quality signings if true
Hopefully links with Szobozslia are strong .. read that RB Leipzig need to pay Salzburg part of the sale fee – hence to release clause being perhaps slightly higher than usual for Europe and likely a true reflection of the offer needed… im not bothered either way about Tierney tbh but as always – in Eddie we trust… would be great to see Anderson given a chance – if nothing else he'll give 100%!!! See you later and have a great time tomorrow – I expect you to lose your voice as a minimum requirement 🎉
Shout to Elliot 🎉🎉🎉🎉
PGMOL are a private company. I keep saying it. Time to Sue the PGMOL!
I’m just loving the fact that Sunderland are staying in the Championship whereas we might be in the Champions League 😆⚫️⚪️
In Eddie we trust good young talented players are the way forward
It’s just brilliant to be linked to all these fantastic players it looks like Dan the man will be very busy over the summer in
Good evening Baz .