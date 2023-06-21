CLASE MUNDIAL* Sandro Tonali al Newcastle United TRATO HECHO????

Newcastle United listo para completar el fichaje de Sandro Tonali por 70 millones de euros procedente del AC Milan #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Great player 8/10 signing make nufc more solid don’t think he’s world class he could become world class tho
Is it 100% a done deal tho that’s the question cause i anit seeing it anywhere else cause I’m getting sick of these click bait thumbnails
Hi Adam mate
Next should be an attacking LB
I personally think we get Maddison done as well, we need two more in midfield last season showed we were short we got away with it in terms of injuries imo & Maddison’s is versatile enough to play a couple of positions like in our front three.
TOONali !!
This is Brilliant if this goes through Then Bruno playing further forward do we need Maddison Adam
Well that leaves us with only £15m left to spend according to Luke Edwards and Craig Hope.
Pure classplayer this! If we could get a lb and maybe a loan in im very happy with this window 😊
Feel good about this deal. Sounds a bit like when we signed Isak. HWTL!
What a signing happy days toon toon
Love the cat always making an appearance, what a legend man
I thought european window not open til July 1st?
We should sign Szoboszlai too
Immense signing if it goes through, Tonali was always look upon as the next Pirlo due to his natural regista talents when he was at Brecia (also the club where Pirlo started) but in fact his actual playstyle is more combative sharing similarities to Gattuso according to italian journalists.
Nothing on SkySports and nothing on local news.. Everyone getting excited about this player..no-one heard of him until last night FFS. Nothing is certain Adam, the club hasn't announced anything.
Don't believe a word of it, newspapers make up shit to sell papers then Youtube channels regurgitate it to get clicks with click bait titles. I hate transfer window time.
Never say its a done deal until its a done deal mate
If newcastle are serious about winning the premier league chiesa and raspadori are 2 young players i guarantee you would excite the fans? My only concern with tonali is his speed? I could pick 6 players from seria A right now to make newcastle title winners next season?
We’ve been here multiple times. Until it’s done that’s when I’ll believe it lmao
Let be honest did anyone ever hear of him before these links?
TOONali it's meant to be!
Would be a great signing, quality central midfielder with plenty of experince already.🙏🏼🙏🏼
English teams are a disgrace for European football! Let him stay at Milan. He doesn’t want to play in a league like the premier league 🏴🤮
Please, Mr. Adam, we are your followers from the Arab countries, we love Newcastle, and we follow its news well. We ask you to add Arabic subtitles to your YouTube videos, so that we can understand what you are saying.
Maddison kiss wor ass😂#missedchances
YES!!!!
With all respect, im not listening to any transfer news until its all done and dusted. The constant speculation, and made up storys frm journalists are frustrating as fuck! Constant let downs
How would you compare him to Barella, Adam?
Pizza for tea tonight!!!!
Dont tease hahaha big up adam
Love this! Hope we see him in St James with that shirt in his hands ⚫️⚪️
Tonali number 8 GET IT DONE P!
ADAM P he signs who he wants. ADAM P he signs who he wants 🎶 🎼 🎵
Belter! thanks for the update mate 🙂
Great news Adam top work as usual hwtl
Unbelievable if we pull this deal off
UP THE TOON ⚫⚪
Great signing for the lads
Thank u Adam Pearson u legend
Adam p is a legend.thanks for letting the geordies no!!! brother with your content 👍❤️
Signing tonali would be such a huge statement for us⚫️⚪️
What a signing this is 🤩🤩
Adam you’re the man mate.