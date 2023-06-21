NEWCASTLE tiene más probabilidades de ganar la liga que Man Utd.



Asegúrate de suscribirte a HITC Football y mira mi video más reciente #Newcastle #newcastleunited #toonarmy

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

6 comentarios en “NEWCASTLE tiene más probabilidades de ganar la liga que Man Utd.

  3. kieron brash

    Who finished above who this season, Man Utd didn’t play well and got above Newcastle. Oh and also beat them in a cup final so not sure your statement is right 😂

Los comentarios están cerrados.