ACTUALIZACIÓN DE TRANSFERENCIA | Lo último sobre Declan Rice, Mount to United & Maddison to Newcastle 🟡



SUSCRÍBETE ► LO MÁS DESTACADO DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE ► OBTÉN LAS CAMISETAS DE LA PRÓXIMA TEMPORADA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE AQUÍ ► Todas las últimas noticias sobre el posible traslado de Declan Rice al Arsenal o al Man City, la búsqueda del Manchester United por Mason Mount y el interés del Newcastle en James Maddison Vea la Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY SPORTS F1: ►SKY SPORTS: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

48 comentarios en “ACTUALIZACIÓN DE TRANSFERENCIA | Lo último sobre Declan Rice, Mount to United & Maddison to Newcastle 🟡

  1. Tech3D

    1 full minute of gum flapping at the start and he never once said which player he was even referring to… assume the reference to west ham means it's Rice, but come on

  9. ZZZzzz

    If Man City gets Rice eventually,and the price is over 100M pounds, then this is just another crazy overpriced deal which Arsenal won't be part of it.

  10. stevie elliott

    Hilarious listening to reporters and so called "experts" waffling on about something they dont know anything about. Newcastle CAN go for maddison aswell as tonali and WUDNT breach FFP!… and spurs AREN'T in the driving seat,, Newcastle still nailed on if Leicester lower their demands for a players whos a free nxt summer 🤷‍♂️

  14. OJO

    Newcastle could easily spend 200-300mil this summer without breaching FFP. They want Maddison but will probs get someone else like Szboszlai as I don't think Maddison actually wants to go to Newcastle otherwise the deal could have been completed ages ago

  15. Billy

    I think Arsenal should pull out of this one… this arab money stuff is ridiculous.. I hate regulation and the government getting involved in business… But football is something the government needs to regulate immediately

  20. richard bell

    "Man U" takes up less characters than "United" plus people won't be confused which of the THIRTEEN professional teams called 'United' you're talking about.

    Plus you won't be perpetuating the deluded arrogance of Man U fans.

  23. Simon Wandia

    Tonali signing for Newcastle means Bruno gets to play more advanced. Everything is looking good for Newcastle at the moment.

  28. Jonas Loïc

    MANCHESTER UNITED MUST BUY DECLAN RICE AND HARRY KANE & RAMUS HOJLUND & KAORU MITOMA & JAMES MADISSON & MASON MOUNT

  29. Michael Smith jnr

    Hes more of a long grain rice if you want the real basmati rice then dont waste your time. Hes mediocre at best no way in hell is he anywhere close to being near 90 plus million

  34. Chris Winspear

    I thought a better team would have got Tielemans, I kinda wanted Utd to get him, being Dutch I thought Ten Haag might have fancied him on the cheap.

    Good acquisition for Villa.

  35. FBI-ANDY-90

    Newcastle could spend near 200m this summer, so i dont know why he’s saying buying these 2 players (tonali & maddison) will breach FFP 😂

  38. Jacek Durka

    Shouldve just paid that 100M$ Sick of this club missing out on big targets just because we want to take more money off the deal than acceptable.

  40. Guillermo Aramayo Mengoa

    City is the kind of club that like to spend millions like idiots… Westham's price tag is absurd. So Arsenal should look for other players

  44. Kyle Lacey

    People say that because man city has won the treble they want to go there but look at Philips has gone and rodri playing more than him

  45. Mark Todd

    Why does this guy reckon that Newcastle will fall foul of ffp he hasnt got a clue about Newcastles finances 😂😂😂

Los comentarios están cerrados.