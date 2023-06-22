ACTUALIZACIÓN DE TRANSFERENCIA | Lo último sobre Declan Rice, Mount to United & Maddison to Newcastle 🟡

SUSCRÍBETE ► LO MÁS DESTACADO DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE ► OBTÉN LAS CAMISETAS DE LA PRÓXIMA TEMPORADA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE AQUÍ ► Todas las últimas noticias sobre el posible traslado de Declan Rice al Arsenal o al Man City, la búsqueda del Manchester United por Mason Mount y el interés del Newcastle en James Maddison Vea la Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY SPORTS F1: ►SKY SPORTS: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
1 full minute of gum flapping at the start and he never once said which player he was even referring to… assume the reference to west ham means it's Rice, but come on
Bye Rice remember when you was 14
City buying the league again
Plz Man United sign Declan Rice
Arsenal shouldn't bid more than 100 million for Rice! We the fans would understand
I want Rice at Man United
Where is rice going to play on the bench
City will end up like my master league team to many good players to play at once, bench full of superstars
If Man City gets Rice eventually,and the price is over 100M pounds, then this is just another crazy overpriced deal which Arsenal won't be part of it.
Hilarious listening to reporters and so called "experts" waffling on about something they dont know anything about. Newcastle CAN go for maddison aswell as tonali and WUDNT breach FFP!… and spurs AREN'T in the driving seat,, Newcastle still nailed on if Leicester lower their demands for a players whos a free nxt summer 🤷♂️
For Rice, a move to Arsenal would be more ideal compared to City.
Them SKY lads are miles behind the times,, and mostly dodgy info,, or something we all heard yesterday
Anyone that goes to man City in my books should be labelled as a sellout
Newcastle could easily spend 200-300mil this summer without breaching FFP. They want Maddison but will probs get someone else like Szboszlai as I don't think Maddison actually wants to go to Newcastle otherwise the deal could have been completed ages ago
I think Arsenal should pull out of this one… this arab money stuff is ridiculous.. I hate regulation and the government getting involved in business… But football is something the government needs to regulate immediately
Ten hag finna make wonders with mount
1. Money
2. Winning
Are helping certain teams gain players.
How dpes he kno if newcastle can buy both. hes clueless where do you get your experts ffs
Declan Rice worth more than Bellingham what a joke
"Man U" takes up less characters than "United" plus people won't be confused which of the THIRTEEN professional teams called 'United' you're talking about.
Plus you won't be perpetuating the deluded arrogance of Man U fans.
FFP only effects Newcastle 😅 total joke
Arsenal shouldn’t play games, Man City defo don’t need rice, stick to yours guns
Tonali signing for Newcastle means Bruno gets to play more advanced. Everything is looking good for Newcastle at the moment.
thanks to man city and chelsea transfer prices inflated
why doesn't United move on to the next target? this team sometimes behaves like a Division 6 team
65million for Mount? Good luck with that😂
QATAR IN GLAZER OUT
MANCHESTER UNITED MUST BUY DECLAN RICE AND HARRY KANE & RAMUS HOJLUND & KAORU MITOMA & JAMES MADISSON & MASON MOUNT
Hes more of a long grain rice if you want the real basmati rice then dont waste your time. Hes mediocre at best no way in hell is he anywhere close to being near 90 plus million
Cant blame him, women nowadays are toxic.
Rice likes Arteta project,,the rest is history🔥⚽
nice
i mean city have phillips
dont you think its high time they make him a starter😂¿‽
I thought a better team would have got Tielemans, I kinda wanted Utd to get him, being Dutch I thought Ten Haag might have fancied him on the cheap.
Good acquisition for Villa.
Newcastle could spend near 200m this summer, so i dont know why he’s saying buying these 2 players (tonali & maddison) will breach FFP 😂
Citeh fan here. We want we get. Simple as that. Small clubs like arsenal can cry about it.
He is a top player and strong in the midified
Shouldve just paid that 100M$ Sick of this club missing out on big targets just because we want to take more money off the deal than acceptable.
Rice should potienicially movie to united
City is the kind of club that like to spend millions like idiots… Westham's price tag is absurd. So Arsenal should look for other players
I think rice should think twice before he moves to city
£100 M for Declan Rice
The pundits, punditry and sound quality of Sky Sports is frankly, embarrassing.
People say that because man city has won the treble they want to go there but look at Philips has gone and rodri playing more than him
Why does this guy reckon that Newcastle will fall foul of ffp he hasnt got a clue about Newcastles finances 😂😂😂
If city buy Rice I am not watching football next season
No news about liverpool😥😥😥🥲
Anything over 5mil for mount is a waste of money