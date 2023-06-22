¿Es Sandro Tonali a £ 80 millones una GANGA para Newcastle? 🧐 | FC ESPN



El equipo de ESPN FC discute los informes de que Sandro Tonali ha sido vinculado a Newcastle por una tarifa de transferencia de £ 80 millones. —- Suscríbase a ESPN UK: siga a ESPN UK en múltiples plataformas:

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

26 comentarios en “¿Es Sandro Tonali a £ 80 millones una GANGA para Newcastle? 🧐 | FC ESPN

  7. G nello

    If Rice is 100 then yes this is a bargain because Tonali is miles better than Rice, he just isnt English so he hasnt been massively overrated.

  8. Road 35

    Sandro is a young player who could have been a future captain for Milan 😢.
    Don’t know what is going to happen now.

  11. sup man

    great player for newcastle and if they can get a good defender and maybe another attacking piece up front they will be achieving alot this next season

  25. RagnarHoff

    As a Milan fan, i hate to see him go. He is basically the heart and soul of the future of Milan. Would have never happened if Maldini had a say in it. If he does go though, I'm happy he's in good hands under Eddie Howe.

Los comentarios están cerrados.