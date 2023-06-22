¡SANDRO TONALI ESTABLECIÓ UNA MUDANZA DE 70 MILLONES DE GBP EN NEWCASTLE! 😲🔥 ¡Este aficionado del Newcastle está ESTATICO con el fichaje! ✅

¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #tonali #acmilan #newcastle #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
No 🥹💔🖤 our lovely Sandro
I watch alot of serie a and just can't believe AC are letting him go.
Bruno and Tonali in the middle for the toon will be unreal. Hwtl⚫⚪
We’re back boys 🎉🎉🎉⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬛️◻️◼️◻️◼️◻️◼️
It’s easy to tell most folks don’t watch Italian football and have hardly watched Tonali.
Media just throw out whatever figure sounds good at the time, sky report £55m, local papers say £50-£60m, seen 70m euros but talksport want to put it as 70m pounds now….basically none of them or most of them haven't got a clue or are even close with their valuation to each other 😂
Why leave AC Milan for Newcastle? Lol😂 Bonkers.
No no Newcastle will not get tonali because it will be a step down for him , and why would he want to leave millan for a team with no history, it does not make sense for him , he will stay in millan😂😂😂😂😂
There you go we are pushing for a title not no bullshit yous talksport pundits bang on about!!! NEWCASTLE ARE BACK AND PEOPLE HATE IT!!! DO ONE THE LOT OF YOUS COS WE ARE TAKING OVER END OFF!
Not better than Barella
Newcastle were delusional to come up with 50 mil for him but came with 70mil for tonali who’s bang average to my eyes
Anyone else think the thumbnail was hector bellerin 😭
I cant believe milan are going to sell him and im shocked the player is agreeing to the move.
Nice one Alex.
We are far beyond what was expected. Can't believe how far we've come in 18 months. I'd rather have Dominik Szoboszlai other than Maddison
Honestly for the amount players go for nowadays, 70m for a player like Tonali is a bargain. Tonali and Bruno in a midfield together is scary and if they can add Maddison…that midfield could dominate every game
Serie A clubs are broke, they need a big sale every year.
Tonali, Bastoni & Papetti are the 3 best young italians out there!
Toonali😎
Tonali is a beast. Real statement signing if it happens.
Struggling to remember the last star young Italian (bar Ballotelli) signing for a EPL club. If it happens fair play to the lad
I do like Alex, him and Charlotte some of the better Newcastle fan voices about.
The only thing I’d disagree on is that next season I don’t for one second believe the aim is to be challenging for the title and I’m kind of surprised Alex came out with that… for me given as Howe has said the club is ahead of schedule and as such we could struggle with balancing the League with European commitments due to a lack of squad depth, I think this coming season has to be about stabilising what was established in the season just gone, basically seeing if we can still hit top 4 while juggling another plate that we didn’t have last season (European football).
I think challenging for the title is something 2 or 3 seasons away, as we’ve seen in recent times to really go for the title you’ve got to have players coming off the bench that aren’t a significant drop in quality at the moment we can’t do that, if Schar is injured for half a season who replaces him, same goes for if Botman picks up a lengthy injury and if Bruno needs to be subbed who do we have that can offer the same quality? It’s not there yet but over the space of 2 or 3 Summer windows it could be
Fm21 cheap legend
As a milanista I must educate some of the English fans, lots of ignorant opinions, tonali is a great player, he has the most assists and tackles for us this season, he is very fast with moving the ball, strong and direct, people say CDM but he is best as 8, Newcastle look after him
Hes not £70m most likely under 60.
As Ac Milan fan I am absolutely shock if the club let him go.
He is absolutely an amazing player 😢😢😢. The fans are absolutely in a state of shock right now… and angry with their owners for selling one of ours best players when we actually need to build our team to be more competitive…
The sad things that AC Milan owners could easily rejected and the offer as we are not financially in crisis yet they have decided to keep to not invest the money that the club achieved this year:
– Reaching 4th in Serie A (€14.2 millions)
– Semi final of champions league (€90 millions)
– TV rights (€80 millions)
– Sponsors (€700 millions)
– T-shirt sales (€7 millions)
– Tickets (€ 200 millions)
We will not replace him easily for sure, not many players can do what he does.
Tonali is also young so he will only get