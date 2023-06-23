¿Podría cancelarse el acuerdo de Maddison si el Newcastle ficha a Tonali? | Espectáculo de transferencia

SUSCRÍBETE ► LO MÁS DESTACADO DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE ► OBTÉN LAS CAMISETAS DE LA PRÓXIMA TEMPORADA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE AQUÍ ► Newcastle ha hecho una gran suma de 55 millones de libras esterlinas para el mediocampista del AC Milan Sandro Tonali, pero ¿podría la finalización del trato resultar en el abandono del traslado de James Maddison al club? Vea Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY DEPORTES F1: ►SKY DEPORTES: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
Szoboszlai and Theo Hernandez please mr ashworth
No Brainer it's all about squad depth, something we don't have which makes the top 4 finish all the more remarkable, Maddison is not worth £50m, whether he actually has the required desire or the want come to Newcastle or would he prefer to swan off to Spurs, given his no show over this season with Leicester who due to complacency managed to get relegated, its up to him. Newcastle or Spurs ?. It's now a squad game EH being a meticulous planner he knows that this signing will give him another option and variation of formation. Very good players, drag not so good players to another level, 👍.
Was against France u21 tho ? 😅
Sandro tonali what a absolute baller.
En el caso de que no se pueda fichar a Maddison optaría por Szoboszlai, es más joven y a mostrado un gran potencial tanto en la Bundesliga como en Champions.
Jesus Christ SkySports make out they’re the top reporters but don’t even understand FFP the idiots 🤣🤣🤣… we’ve just qualified for champions league which brings in money and a brand new shirt sponsorship and that’s not including any other incomings we have.. 🙄🙄 us fans know that yet these idiots don’t
50m for James maddison is crazy
No one cares about Maddison, he's just a mediocre player who brought Leicester to the brink of destruction/degradation only England vloggers make noise about Newcastle United, because they can't accept the fact that their national team players are losers.
And Osimhen is really good, but not realistic, hard to get, realistic Marcus Thuram, Joao Pedro, Ivan Toney, Iliman Ndiaye, Evan Ferguson,Muhammed Kudus :
1)Joao Pedro(21Years,184 cm,11 + 3 goals,4 + 1 assists,Watford,24M€,centre forward or midfilders
2).Iliman Ndiaye(23 years, 180cm,14 goals,11 assists,15M€,Shefield United,Centre forward or midfielder attackers ).
3)Goncalo Ramos(21years,185cm,goals 18,+7=25 goals ,assits 2,Benfica,forward center)
4)Marcus Thuram(25years,192cm,goals 13+3+2+2,Assists 5+1,centre forward,Borussia Mönchengladbach)
5) Ivan Toney,(27years,185cm,goals 20,assits 4,Brentford)
6)Evan Ferguson (18years,183cm,Brighton,Centre Forward, match 17,goal 6,assits 4,expired June, 30 2028.
7)Muhammad Kudus (22years,177cm,goal 11,assits 3,forward centre,midfielders,right winger,Ajax )
8)Felix Nmecha(Birth,Hamburg, 22years,190cm,match 30,goal 3,assits 6,central midfielder or left midfielder,€8M,Wolfsburg-German),he is very young worth buying also physically very tough and tall,Maddison is far from quality , only 175cm high, for Europe, including short.
9)Yankuba Minteh(18 years,182cm, match 9,goal 2,assists 3,Odense BK,Right winger,use left winger888£,€300K)still very young he will be on the same level as Evan Ferguson,if he starts often,his son is also a big talent, must buy.
10)Dominik Szoboszlai(22Years,187cm,attacker midfielder, also left winger or right winger,match 31,goal 6.assits 8,club Leipzig)this is really cool,Maddison,Gordon are no better than this.
11)Arda Guler (18years,176cm,midfielder central and right winger,match 5,goal 1,assist 2,Fenerbahche),ok too and still very young,is worth keeping,rather than keeping young Gordon and Anderson but false hopes
No,1,2,3,6,7 buying very younger players has nothing to lose, rather than nurturing mediocre young players with no prospects like Anderson and Gordon, it's just a waste of time and just false hope.
Don't forget Shearer.. We certainly dinned at the Top Top table when we signed him.
All these guys do is watch Fabrizio , then come on here with a deep voice 😆
Maddison not worth what Leicester are wanting for him … we don’t need him … he wants to go to the bright lights that tells me he don’t want to graft …Toon Army
We are back 👊🏼🙂
These people don't have a clue how much Newcastle can spend.
She was the only one on the panel without false eyelashs and plucked eyebrows 🤣🤣
These people know absolutely nothing. Ots quite embarrassing
Throwing FFP all over saying we can’t get both but isn’t this a structured deal worth 10 million a season 🤷♂️
Little confused as we’ve bought one player in toonali (almost) and there saying ffp a get about revenue and more sponsors etc but have we not got extra money for campions league …all over clubs are blasting 100s of millions and we’ve got to watch our spending after just 50mill …someone elaborate for me please are these not know what they talking about 😁
Barella should be brought in as well…
He played hard to get so now enjoy championship or tottenham
Ooh the jealousy..nufc are here to stay now lads…we are going nowhere
We don’t want Maddison, bring szobsozlai
Nothing to do with the fact he wants to go to Spurs!!!! My god this media!
Italy playing against Romania? How we supposed to take sky serious these days😂
Newcastle are taking over slowly but surely
FFP don’t exist
it’s 2 completely different positions and neither us or spurs will be silly enough to pay that fee when he literally needs to be sold this window🤷🏻♂️leicester shooting themselves in the foot with the valuation and we aren’t prepared to sit and wait