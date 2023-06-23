¿Por qué el Newcastle no persigue a Harry Kane? | Tiempo extra de ESPN FC

Bienvenido a ESPN FC Tiempo Extra. 0:00 Tiempo extra de ESPN FC 1:00 ¿Por qué Newcastle no persigue a Harry Kane? 3:54 ¿Los muchachos tenían reglas de temporada baja? 7:52 ¿Cuál fue el peor lugar al que fuiste en una gira de verano? 12:00 ¿Pensamientos sobre la compra del Chelsea en el RC Strasbourg? ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:
It's as if nobody knows what ffp is . Newcastle needs to up their revenue streams big time before they can spend more . After tonali they have a limited budget .
Please take Newcastle serious 😂 they don't want Kane or mbappe or f*****g Messi. We want hard grafters and we won't want Kane when we havd our beautiful Swedish weapon up top
Why do people and the media think that Newcastle suddenly have all the money in the world to spend? Newcastle have around 100 million to spend this season, which compared to other teams is nothing. I can't believe pundits don't understand how financial fair play works.
Co he is Overhyped English player who prefer th3 comfort zone.
Harry Kane is over priced and doesn't fit Newcastle's profile.
Newcastle just being smart
Kane at 29/30 probably has his best years behind him. He is slow and has a history of ankle injuries. Plus newcastle dont need another striker with callum wilson and alexander isak are already there.
Talk about the disgrace! Suddenly newcastle can spent unlimitedly! 🤮
The have Isaac and Wilson who are doing very well, y will the need Kane
World cup every year and club football once every four year to become important…🥱🥱🥱🥱 and to get that sense of nationalism back…
If you are a top footballer…money isnt an issue…you look at your chances of silverware and then your lifestyle…because there is no point having money with nowhere to spend it.
So if say PSG, Chelsea, Man U and Newcastle want you…who is going to choose to live in the NorthEast of England…miles from anywhere…???
I think Newcastle is a great place…and i still wouldn't live there if i had other choices.
They don't want to be viewed like city as having just bought the title ! I believe they want to build a team the old fashioned way ! Good recruiting and management ! Developing players and they will get respect for it when the success comes ! City really don't they are seen as the Beverly Hillbillys that struck oil !
English media super pushy about a kane move. The english bias in full swing here.
Kane on his own would not make Newcastle title contenders, top 4 probably but still nowhere close to city. Unless they are prepared to spend another 150-200 on top of Kane to get there and if they aren't prepared to do that Kane would not leave tottenham for a chance at top 4.
Never seen a player lack ambition like Harry Kane.
I’m just here so they can talk about Frank’s picture 😂
Wages, age and fee. Also he's not exactly known for his ability to press. It's not rocket science.
Because we have isak
The question is Why doesn't anyone want kane?. 3 reasons…his fee, his age and his mentality, he does not have a Winners mentality .
Fans of other clubs, and (most) media, are really not taking Newcastle’s process here seriously. Most of the ESPN cast didn’t even know they walked around the field after every home match in procession after seeing it in the Brighton match. They make a move for a young Italian, who’s captain materiel at club and national level, and spend like 12 seconds on it and then move on and talk about Chelsea for the 80th time today. It’s unbelievable how under the radar they are still continuing to fly.
cry baby mbappe and harry kane no ambitions for trophy just great lol
Building slowly but spending €80m on Tonali? Shaka is braindead
Ali come to antwerpen
Because he has no ambition. We all know this..
The crew need to better understand what spelunking is. A person doesn't "dive" into a cave! LOL.
Cos he's an overpriced over 30 bottler?
I NEED FRIMPONG ON MAN CITY
Kane is 29 he needs to be winning trophies now not joining a project building for the future.
I think teams just clearly are smart and don’t want him because he isn’t worth the money. He is worth about 40 mil due to lack of big game quality and age
Why would we want to buy someone like Kane and help him to beat the Lord Our Saviour Shearer's PL goal record?
That danger question has been asked far too many times. Yes, we know about Shaka and flight lessons.
Newcastle now knows who to buy. Buying Kane to win what – domestic cups which we could achieve without him. Kane will allow title challenge/CPL, not a chance yet.
Besides, Kane doesn't even know where he wants to go evidently from the last few seasons.
Newcastle's direction is to build a young squad.
Why on earth would they? Crazy idea, unless he revealed a deep desire to play for them that he's kept secret all these years, and even then he'd need to be at a bargain basement price.
splanking is the hobby or practice of exploring caves for any one wandering
What happened to Frank? Now im dying to knows 😂
I can't believe they didn't know what spelunking meant LOL😂
They have two productive strikers already in isak and Wilson, they also are looking for a younger profile that they can build around. Singing Kane makes zero sense
They'll probably go for Evan Ferguson or Benjamin Sesko next year or the year after
No shorts in the restaurant
Kane championship window is 3 years, Newcastle want younger talent, so when our window opens we have a long term opportunity.
Kane is also not fast enough anymore to fit in our heavy press tactics
Because he's overated and old.😂
It’s all Kane’s fault really. No ambition. Wants to stay at Spurs and win nothing. No one wants him anymore he’s too old
Newcastle are afraid that Harry Kane would bring a "non-winning culture", Spurs trophyless cabinet with him 😂 and I understand that completely
Kaye and shaka should be on every day their laughs get me every time 😂😂😂
I thought all the media wanted kane to move to a club certain to win big trophy’s…..so why would they tout him for Newcastle?