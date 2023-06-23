Sandro Tonali FIRMA + Newcastle United TAMBIEN QUIERE A Theo Hernandez Y Chiesa!!!!!!



Newcastle United no ha terminado con los fichajes de Italia mientras los miembros del personal se preparan para el examen médico de Sandro Tonali #newcastle #nufc #transfers

40 comentarios en “Sandro Tonali FIRMA + Newcastle United TAMBIEN QUIERE A Theo Hernandez Y Chiesa!!!!!!

  1. 𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕚𝕖

    Have you seen how many milan fans are talking shit on all the instagram NUFC posts? 😂 Wtf man most bitter fans in the world

  10. YxngAKx

    There’s actually no way😂😂 I called this and people said why tf would AC sell there 2 best players, now look 😂 I love AC Milan, my favourite team other than Newcastle. If this happens I need to get a lottery ticket jeezzzzz

  14. Nathan Merritt

    If they get Federico chiesa, that would be even better! Because his the biggest superstar in Italy compared to Tonali

  19. The Mighty Wyn

    Eddie said, "He's my man.", so he came from Milan.
    That's Tonali!
    Swapped his vino for broon now he's here at the Toon.
    That's Tonali.

  21. CCBT⬛️⬜️

    Dont like that leaked green and black kit, the clour of the castore sign and crest look awful as black – have it in white it would be nice though. Oragne and black one is amazing. Im still hoping the grey concept one is true over all others 🙏

  22. Christopher colmer Hosking

    Adam tonali will take number 8 if he can get it off willock it's his Italy number and Milan. Number

  24. YPN Niggaveli Official

    Finally we have a team that strives for success and now the womens team have a big opportunity to follow the mens side. Those womens matches at ST James are always quality

  26. david somerville

    Adam that’s the laziest cat I have ever seen , last vid he was lying on the box in the background now he has made it two yards to the chair lol

  27. otsman

    Chiesa won Italy the Euros. In my opinion he was the best player of the tournament but had a nasty injury after so we will see

  28. Sofia Olsson

    If Newcastle have persuaded Tonali to join us, they can literally sell ice to Eskimos & it wouldn't surprise if we did get Hernandez

  29. Jimmi Barr

    I love how the noom sleeve badge isn’t a big yellow square on that orange/black kit to be fair, if that ends up being a GK top I’d love that to be honest.. great video once again Adz.. HOWAY THE LADS & LASSES

  31. Matty Davies

    I really hope I’m wrong! But I don’t think we a chance to sign Hernández, I really can’t see AC Milan selling us 2 out of 3 of there top top talent (Leão being the 3rd) if they was to sell us anymore this season it would be Tomori, Italian clubs are renowned for not selling multiple players to the same club. I think we would have more of a chance signing dimaco from inter which is still a very good signing! But like I said I hope I’m wrong

  32. Wijnaldum the first of his name

    tonali 70mill + Theo around 50 and chiesa is much more expensive. So around the 3 is 180-200mill. The cap is 120mill ….

  34. Craig

    This kid is already a super player but imagine ina couple of seasons in the tough Prem League. His development curve with develop a tremendous upside

  36. PREDATOR

    Sky are saying that if we sign Toonali we can’t afford to go get Maddison because of FFP don’t they honestly think our owners are that stupid we’d blow all our cash on 1 player when we need to strengthen for the champions league and all the other games we’ll have on top I swear to god they never surprise me how dumb they are

  39. John Hanson

    Can hardly believe I'm seeing + hearing Nufc breaking through.. smashing our way to the top..
    Adam lad this has just about
    Blown my valves … take a deep 🫁 breath.. white + 🖤 is the way H wtl+ Lasses 😊😊😊

Los comentarios están cerrados.