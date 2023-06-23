Sandro Tonali FIRMA + Newcastle United TAMBIEN QUIERE A Theo Hernandez Y Chiesa!!!!!!

Newcastle United no ha terminado con los fichajes de Italia mientras los miembros del personal se preparan para el examen médico de Sandro Tonali #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Have you seen how many milan fans are talking shit on all the instagram NUFC posts? 😂 Wtf man most bitter fans in the world
Of course we want the women to do well they part of the toon
Newcastle United Women: Third-tier side turn professional following promotion
he will get the number 6- for sure
Imagine theo as our left back though 🤤
Be amazing if he would get Hernandez mind absolutely top level player
That leaked 3rd strip looks fake as hell.
Still going with 6 ads lol
awfull green kit
There’s actually no way😂😂 I called this and people said why tf would AC sell there 2 best players, now look 😂 I love AC Milan, my favourite team other than Newcastle. If this happens I need to get a lottery ticket jeezzzzz
Alphonzo Davies is the best LB imo 😉
Lets watch newcastle next season
Good luck tonali 😭😭😭 .
If they get Federico chiesa, that would be even better! Because his the biggest superstar in Italy compared to Tonali
Well that’s our budget gone 😅😅😅
What a fantastic signing can’t wait to see Sandro Tonali playing for us 😆😆🤩🤩
Adam is gonna have like 15 shirts this season
If we sign Chiesa 🤯
Eddie said, "He's my man.", so he came from Milan.
That's Tonali!
Swapped his vino for broon now he's here at the Toon.
That's Tonali.
sorry adam, think he gonna be no.6
Dont like that leaked green and black kit, the clour of the castore sign and crest look awful as black – have it in white it would be nice though. Oragne and black one is amazing. Im still hoping the grey concept one is true over all others 🙏
Adam tonali will take number 8 if he can get it off willock it's his Italy number and Milan. Number
hernandez would be awesome. chiesa not so keen on.
Finally we have a team that strives for success and now the womens team have a big opportunity to follow the mens side. Those womens matches at ST James are always quality
Chiesa is a fantastic player hwtl ⚫⚪
Adam that’s the laziest cat I have ever seen , last vid he was lying on the box in the background now he has made it two yards to the chair lol
Chiesa won Italy the Euros. In my opinion he was the best player of the tournament but had a nasty injury after so we will see
If Newcastle have persuaded Tonali to join us, they can literally sell ice to Eskimos & it wouldn't surprise if we did get Hernandez
I love how the noom sleeve badge isn’t a big yellow square on that orange/black kit to be fair, if that ends up being a GK top I’d love that to be honest.. great video once again Adz.. HOWAY THE LADS & LASSES
Rumours that we are also interested in the Inter Milan left back Di Marco
I really hope I’m wrong! But I don’t think we a chance to sign Hernández, I really can’t see AC Milan selling us 2 out of 3 of there top top talent (Leão being the 3rd) if they was to sell us anymore this season it would be Tomori, Italian clubs are renowned for not selling multiple players to the same club. I think we would have more of a chance signing dimaco from inter which is still a very good signing! But like I said I hope I’m wrong
tonali 70mill + Theo around 50 and chiesa is much more expensive. So around the 3 is 180-200mill. The cap is 120mill ….
Offer ASM as part of the Hernandez deal they were after him in January
This kid is already a super player but imagine ina couple of seasons in the tough Prem League. His development curve with develop a tremendous upside
Great news about the girls ❤🖤 ⚪
Sky are saying that if we sign Toonali we can’t afford to go get Maddison because of FFP don’t they honestly think our owners are that stupid we’d blow all our cash on 1 player when we need to strengthen for the champions league and all the other games we’ll have on top I swear to god they never surprise me how dumb they are
well done for the lasses team big thumbs up 👍👍👍👍👍
need to repaint that shed to black and shite
Can hardly believe I'm seeing + hearing Nufc breaking through.. smashing our way to the top..
Adam lad this has just about
Blown my valves … take a deep 🫁 breath.. white + 🖤 is the way H wtl+ Lasses 😊😊😊
Well pleased for the women's team. Hope they keep getting better and better and keep moving up the leagues