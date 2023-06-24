ACTUALIZACIÓN DE TRANSFERENCIA | Lo último sobre Mason Mount, Declan Rice y Nicolas Jackson 🔄

SUSCRÍBETE ► PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► CONSIGUE LAS CAMISETAS DE LA PRÓXIMA TEMPORADA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE AQUÍ ► Todas las últimas noticias sobre el traslado de Nicolas Jackson al Chelsea, el posible traslado de Declan Rice al Arsenal o al Man City, la búsqueda de Mason Mount por parte del Manchester United y la búsqueda de Sandro Tonali por parte del Newcastle. Vea Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY DEPORTES F1: ►SKY DEPORTES: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
So absolutely nothing new then
Overpaying for a underperforming striker and losing out on another major key signing after going in first. I thought we were past this Arsenal?
Rice will not move to any of these clubs bt i see him ending at westham same to kane
United should leave mount and go pay the 18 million release clause for Guler at Fernerbahce
United should go for Dominic Szoboszalai
Manchester United should walk away from the Mount bid. Chelsea are acting gluttonous.
Years of investment to develop Mount. Gave him a stage to display talents. Trained his footballing mind and instincts. Developed his commercial value. Chelsea absolutely must get repaid? Every coach he has ever played for starts him. That investment therefore is now worth clear of $80M at least based on current market conditions. 65M is the discounted price and that to a straight rival. Madness!
Pay up or we no sell.
Love that Chelsea buy and buy… Hope they not sell anyone and keep them all… FFP will be interesting now…
Man City were “confident” they were getting Bellingham too.
And from what I saw from their “club insiders” they were confident of getting him even after Fabrizio’s “here we go” for RM.
But Chelsea active in the market but am seeing some of the players not getting enough playing time but let us see what Mr Pochettino has to do about that another winger on board with Madueke, mudryk,And other wingers on board
Arsenal signing Havertz us a strange one. But I'm not skeptical because of how good of a job Arteta has done so far.
Mason not worth it!!!
Kalvin Phillips comes across as a more mobile and versatile player. I hope he finds his feet at Man City. I was very impressed with his humility as well as team spirit. He reminds me of Nathan Ake in that he is willing to wait for his opportunity. He has already been rewarded with some medals that he may never have achieved elsewhere and could become a regular starter this season with all the fixtures that Man City will have.
Rice is soo overrated 😂
according to goldbridge, everyone is linked to man united..at some point even Mbappe and Neymar..might see Ronaldinho linked too next week😅
English players are so overpriced. Rice cake is not worth a 100 million city can have him and we should get Kelvin Phillips from city
Why people in football never think without the box. They just keep thinking outside of the box. Promise Mount a bumpy contract on January with 15 to 20M signing bonus. Then leave Chelsea to play next move🤔
‘City confident of getting him’
All reports coming out of West Ham are city enquired about him and haven’t made a bid where as Arsenal have already agreed personal terms Rice and made multiple bids and are gonna make a third bid but yet they focus on utter nonsense of rumour of city being confident. I’m sure city are confident they could get anyone but they haven’t even bid so why are the media acting like some massive bidding war going on seems like an agenda against Arsenal as per usual.
biased Sky Sports again, all reports for weeks have been Rice wanting to stay in London. Man City are not the frontrunners in the same way they 'bid' for Harry Maguire
How Newcastle are getting tonali
Big Joe – Tonali – Bruno…….holy ***T
I don't want rice for £100 ..much rather keep KP .
Why are Sky Sports the only place speaking as if Man City are the firm favourites, and acting like they’re close to/confident of signing him when they haven’t even bid yet?
Is it literally because the 1 Sky Italy guy said it and now they all just have to agree with it?😂
Why cant United just buy Joao Felix instead of Mason Mount
How can you even compare rice with Bellingham price is way off for rice
If United wants to sign a world class midfielder they could had signed jude Bellingham he's half Beckham and half scholes
If United wants to sign a world class midfielder they could had signed jude Bellingham he's half Beckham and half scholes
Not bad business for Chelsea to be able to bin off expensive flops for the price they paid, to buy a load more. 🙄 Fly the flag CFC 🇸🇦
Soulless club.
❤
Arsenal and Man Utd are not stupid. Declan Rice is NOT worth more than Jude Belligham. And Mason Mount, with just one year left on his contract, ain't worth £65M. West Ham and Chelsea can keep them.
Never talk about other club transfers
Wonder what black players will be on their way to Palace this summer
Welcome 🙏 2 Man 👨🏼 City, Rice 🍚🧢
Just give few more day's rice will be 150mil player 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
It will be funny know one buy's mount or rice of the price mount is 45mil player rice 60mil player all day long rest is daylight robbery 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄👍
❤
Tonali is a great pick up
No loyalty in football now and ridiculous money when we have starving people in the world and they get paid for kicking a ball. A certain percentage should go to the clubs charity of choice.
I'm i the only one still realizing how Declan Rice is a high profile player. O wait he is a English player i c …crazy the price they are bargin for smh.
Here we go Liverpool confirm the signing of Kyle Walker £18m 4 year contract
Wait for jan Mount wont be more $20 millions
Decs won't win a lot with Arsenal. He needs to go to a successful club.
Average English players inflating the market as usual.