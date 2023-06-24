Sandro Tonali NO QUIERE SUMARSE al Newcastle United EXPUESTO + PLANES DE EXPANSIÓN!!!!!



Respondo a los informes negativos de los medios sobre Tonali a Newcastle United y también a los planes de expansión de St James Park #newcastle #nufc #transfers

38 comentarios en “Sandro Tonali NO QUIERE SUMARSE al Newcastle United EXPUESTO + PLANES DE EXPANSIÓN!!!!!

  2. jdevlin

    Lol, I do have sympathy for them as it's a bit like Bruno being sold by us to a Barca or whoeever. We would have similiar reactions. I'm sure Tonali had no initial intentions of leaving, but once deals get moving, opportunities start being thought about – chance to play in our team, under our manager, hate it or not Newcastle is known in football and largely admired – if not thought of as a huge club or anything – we are certainly known now as a competitive premier league club. Fact is, lad could say no, it's not like we've shoved him in a boot and kidnapped him, he could wait for another offer coming in – I'm sure there'd be one. Looking forward to seeing him in black and white just as much as I'm sure he's looking forward to getting started.

  4. John Silver

    That Milan fan is just having PTSD flashbacks from that banter era of theirs (2013-2021). They are only 2 years out of their banter era and now they are going right back with their ownership model following the playbook of Cashley. Lots of other fans are just triggered because players actually want to play for us now because we can offer something more than the dross Mike Ashley used to provide. Italian football is as good as dead and has been dead for a while now. Just look at Juventus and all their legal problems. Look at the fan violence between Napoli and Roma ultras on a major highway this season, and all the racism incidents in the recent past. Serie A does not have those iconic players anymore that made the 90s and 00s joyous. The current Italian national team has gone back to being mediocre. Mancini is stealing a living. What more to say than collect all the salty tears and let the lads practice pouring into cups.

  6. Southern Geordie

    That Milan fan is clueless. At least get your facts straight. “Never qualified for CL”? We drew 2-2 with inter AT THE SAN SIRO 20 years ago you bitter, salty pleb.
    “Touched on by Toldo, SHEARER!”
    Fool probably doesn’t even know who Toldo is.
    Tonali thinking: I got away with that one. History is made by those making it.

  7. Dek_Tonik

    Same Italian/Milan media that reported that ‘Botman hates Newcastle’ before he joined & hasn’t looked back..

    Ok.. 🤦🏼‍♂️

  11. Marc Moat

    Sour grapes the Milan fans just don’t want to lose him Adam you can’t blame them really he’s a star in the making

  14. Davy Moley

    Just bollocks from their fans etc If your a pro footballer "Your a pro footballer " nearly all great players move around.

  16. Kyle Harris

    I understand that ac are skint n the TOON are on the way up plus not short of Bob or 2 plus the prem is the best league

  17. Paul Ferri

    Well said Adam, Tonali wants to play for Newcastle, he can see the bigger picture, and that guy you showed trying to ridicule the move is obviously a mackem…

  22. John Brand

    You got to remember, these Italian fans in particular are absolutely hysterical about their football teams, and can’t handle in their eyes ‘bad news’ on any level. 🥴

  25. james brighton

    in fairness the toon isn't gonna be first choice for a guy leaving his boyhood club… just hope he doesn't turn out like Andy Carrol who gets told to leave his club and stops putting in the effort that got him attention

  30. Lee Harwood

    Yeah lets bulldoze more ov our historical listed buildings just to get a few thousand more seats . The guy who owns them supposedly loved the building that much he bought them and now wants to bulldoze them hahah joke .

  33. J B

    I'm loving the salt. Music to my ears. Let the lot of them keep the tears flowing. MORE, MORE, MORE

    Never had the slightest doubt NUFC would find a way of expanding the East Stand. Said it from day one when nobody else would have it.

Los comentarios están cerrados.