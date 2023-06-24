"¡TIENEN FONDOS INFINITOS!" 🤑 Rory y Ade discuten el futuro de Newcastle Utd después de asegurar Tonali 🔥

Rory Jennings y Ade Oladipo hablan sobre el futuro del Newcastle United tras fichar a Sandro Tonali del AC Milan. ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan opina sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa del Mundo de 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
These man utd fans that keep complaining about cheating want to take a look in their own back yard they have anthony Fernandez have also had ronaldo that roll all over the place pretending to be hurt just to get opposing players sent off oh and the dirty tw*t Keane who purposely goes out to break someone's leg is that not all cheating hypocrites 😊😊
Newcastle proved they dont need to spend big to get results. It is about managing your business properly and developing players with high potential. Man u, chelsea, Tottenham, everton, and QPR have shown you it is not about spending big.
Someone please teach Rory FFP rules …he should have been familiar with it being Chelsea fan ..
No one will care if Newcastle buy the Premier league, no one.
Newcastle have a better history in football before man city and Chelsea got bought our only way is up 😊
Not sure why people keep pushing this Narrative that Newcastle have unlimited funds thats BS.
Having one of the worlds wealthy owners doesn't mean wealthy club, they still have raise funds to buy players. (In shirt sales/player sales/Tickets/Sponsorships and from TV money/Competition money Ergo where you finished in the league and what cups you are in or win).
The only reason they have started spending is from the added funds from the new sponsor and the money from Qualifying for the Champions league (A revenue they didn't have last season).
As for what they have spent it's nowhere near what alot of others have spent over the last 2 to 3 years, If they had unlimited funds they'd be out buying everyone up on a whim (A-LA Chelsea).
PS: As an Example of prize money for winning (Prize money is extra funds to buy players with)
That Example is Man City, they won in Prize money £294 million for doing the Treble, that money they can use on players without touching any other revenue stream they got coming in.
PPS: Oh and people should do their research on the 3 richest owners and what clubs they own.
The 3 richest in total Value are.
West Bromich Albion (China Investment Cooperative) has a total wealth value of £1.3 Trillion.
Man City (Sheik Mansour) total wealth value of £800 Billion.
Newcastle United (PIF) Total wealth Value £600 billion.
Most people hated newcastle espcailly in the south no surprise its risen of a few nothces simce the saudis took over
They wont win the league in a few years time. They may compete but they wont win it with City and Haaland.
What’s with the cheesy montage of posing Talksport staff at the end of each clip?
The only thing better than finally seeing Newcastle as a well run club is seeing other fans crying about it
😢2 lads are talking shite
Kluivert has been terrible for his loan clubs
Rory the muppet
And that's why ffp exists to prevent mega rich club suddenly winning all trophies available. But sadly, the official seems not to care about that anymore, so yeah why does ffp rules exist to begin with?
Both these presenters give such balanced views. Very refreshing for this radio station.
They will still only be able to spend in relation to their revenues…. So they will need to 'grow' those first…. Its unlikely they will ever out-spend teams by that much….
Rory was talking about Newcastle getting champions league as a 'one off' on another video and had us outside his top 6
Slowly, carefully build & build….the business management & nouse at Newcastle is scarily intelligent. Eddie Howe is fantastically brilliant…. AND we have more money than Britain & multiple EU states combined!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Relax & enjoy the ride Toon army!! HTL 🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴🏳
Rorys an idiot, its not a big signing, I bet anyone £1000 that Kluivert jnrs a complete flop.
What people forget about is we will eventually have the biggest stadium in English football baring Wembley also shirt sponsorship will go through the roof so all this extra income & worldy signings will make us even bigger on a global scale so yea we will win everything so don’t be jealous just enjoy the ride toon army
We are not as stupid as City spending wise
Justine has been a massive disappointment at Roma. He has been an absolute flop. He has been on loan for the last 3 years for a reason, dude. It is not because he is a top talent, it is because he could not get into the team. For 9 million the cherries would not mind at all if he can't hack it as I think they will find out. Roma needs the cash due to FFP so they are selling even the brightest youngsters ( 18, and 19 year olds) which is a massive shame but the club needs the funds and that is what it is.
The toon would firmly kick out the likes of Chelsea and Spurs out of the top 6 for years to come.
Coming for everyone ..!!!! Everyone is getting it 🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
The Prem is doing to Europe what Saudi Arabia is doing to England. And it’s just absolutely sick how money they have, and to think they bitched about the super league when they themselves are in it.
No not under Howe they won't!!! he just isn't a title winning manager not good enough
Kluivert couldn't getinto the Roma side for love nor money according to the man himself. He was essentially dead weight to them so him leaving is no big deal
As for Newcastle we havent got unlimited money if it wasnt for getting top 4 last season we probably wouldnt have been able to do this deal FFP wise
Or it signifies roma don't want him 😂
Big signing?? The kid is a below average footballer going to Bournemouth because he never played for Roma……says it all. He’s strictly going for the bag!! Rory delusional n clueless as usual
The title of the video is about Newcastle United yet the first 2 minutes 20 seconds talking about Bournemouth and Roma.
Talk sport…..masters of Clickbait.
😂😂😂😂 hold on 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 to funny
Trophy with in 5 years, competing for the PL within 7 and winning within 10
TOON ARE MASSIVE PASS IT ON ◼️ ⬜️
FFP may be a big sticking point but we have an incredibly smart back room team to build the commercial revenue streams at the club, wait and see where we are in 10 years
Kluivert was a teen sensation and hasnt quite delivered in his career yet
£10 says they don't win it in the next 10years
Has everyone forgot about FFP rules?
It won't be easy to overtake the likes of City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man Utd, but that won't stop NUFC from trying to inch up the league. And if Pep retires in two years, or City gets dinged on their charges…? Eddie Howe's Black & White Army. ⚫⚪⚫⚪