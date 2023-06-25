⚠️ Este es un MENSAJE DE ADVERTENCIA para los fanáticos del Newcastle United sobre OFERTAS DE TRANSFERENCIA ⚠️

No caigas en esta trampa en YouTube mientras el Newcastle United avanza en la ventana de fichajes #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
try "through black and white eyes" they guys seems to be in on wha's going on with transfers behind the scenes and keeps a nice chill attitude
Theres another one 'NUFC News' which literally just reads articles from the Chronicle…complete plagiarism.
Watched on yesterday the lad couldn't even pronounce leazes properly
Your becoming dodgy and when city did it. You were crying but what your doing to avoid ffp is disgusting
I am constantly getting these crappy channels recommended in my feed. I keep blocking them from my feed but they are constantly popping up.
The lunatic headlines on them are stopping people even looking as they are an absolute joke …. They only get like a few hundred views . Not worth their while .
Eddy at Tyneside Life is a very valuable resource for the fans.
Those videos you’ve mentioned are run by a guy, whom has a bot – scraping content from written form and pumping the videos out without any human editing required. Times that by hundreds of channels and the fella is creaming a crust off of the top.
Hi Adam mate
You have literally got a reputation for click baiting plenty of videos, what makes you different to them? Get off your high horse.
Waiting for newcastle signing Ronaldinho on them
They are just click bait Adam don’t watch this shite
Gallowgate shots is a great channel love the All with smiling faces on a Monday night
its done by ai on mobile phones 1000s at a time its called the fake internet
Oh you've started something now Adam. 😂😂 What about The Toon Review & John Sinclair???? You've even been on them.
I like load mag it's best one out there in my opinion
I Rember him from last year it was his mother comentating if im not mistaken
It’s the plonkers in Asia that are doing it.
Adam Pearson /toon review/newcastle fans tv/magpie channel/steve wraith in no particular order😊😊
There is one called, ‘Newcastle United News’ which is utter shite.
Adam P my hero
Bombastic.
To be fair you posted a video the other day saying the tonali deal was done and it hasn't been officially announced I replied to your video saying how do you know and you never replied
I think there’s a fair amount of content produced by artificial intelligence bots to get traffic Adam – the end goal is money – all done automatically. The creators obviously don’t speak English as a first language as you can tell by some translations.
The loaded lads should have a lot more subscribers as there content is great 👍
Totally agree that load on u tube about Newcastle
Good warning. Having said that, it takes about quarter of a view before I switch off.
We will just watch you Adam, not that robotised sh!te… by the way, you going ‘haa’ copying that stupid video made me laugh out loud 😂