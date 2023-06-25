⚠️ Este es un MENSAJE DE ADVERTENCIA para los fanáticos del Newcastle United sobre OFERTAS DE TRANSFERENCIA ⚠️



No caigas en esta trampa en YouTube mientras el Newcastle United avanza en la ventana de fichajes #newcastle #nufc #transfers

27 comentarios en “⚠️ Este es un MENSAJE DE ADVERTENCIA para los fanáticos del Newcastle United sobre OFERTAS DE TRANSFERENCIA ⚠️

  1. james brighton

    try "through black and white eyes" they guys seems to be in on wha's going on with transfers behind the scenes and keeps a nice chill attitude

  4. WestHam are MASSIVE

    Your becoming dodgy and when city did it. You were crying but what your doing to avoid ffp is disgusting

  5. Guy Jackson

    I am constantly getting these crappy channels recommended in my feed. I keep blocking them from my feed but they are constantly popping up.

  6. George Knox

    The lunatic headlines on them are stopping people even looking as they are an absolute joke …. They only get like a few hundred views . Not worth their while .

  7. Jamie Opulence

    Eddy at Tyneside Life is a very valuable resource for the fans.

    Those videos you’ve mentioned are run by a guy, whom has a bot – scraping content from written form and pumping the videos out without any human editing required. Times that by hundreds of channels and the fella is creaming a crust off of the top.

  9. Burner

    You have literally got a reputation for click baiting plenty of videos, what makes you different to them? Get off your high horse.

  14. Sofia Olsson

    Oh you've started something now Adam. 😂😂 What about The Toon Review & John Sinclair???? You've even been on them.

  22. Geordie boy old school

    To be fair you posted a video the other day saying the tonali deal was done and it hasn't been officially announced I replied to your video saying how do you know and you never replied

  23. Dean Harding

    I think there’s a fair amount of content produced by artificial intelligence bots to get traffic Adam – the end goal is money – all done automatically. The creators obviously don’t speak English as a first language as you can tell by some translations.

  27. PinkTulipWoman

    We will just watch you Adam, not that robotised sh!te… by the way, you going ‘haa’ copying that stupid video made me laugh out loud 😂

