SELECCIONES DE LOS JUGADORES | 2022/23 | Newcastle United Squad elige a su héroe anónimo

Le pedimos al equipo de #NUFC que eligiera su Héroe anónimo para la campaña 2023/24, con una variedad de respuestas para los jugadores de Magpies, así como para el cuerpo técnico y la trastienda.
Harry Kane!
Interesting no lascelles. Ritchie the vocal one
Sean longstaff. Well not him but the role
Three lungs Longstaff 👍 👍
How comes nobody said joelinton? For me its joelinton
Why does Willock always look stoned in interviews 🤔🤣
Too 3. fabi schar, three lungs longstaff and murphs
It was a great season for newcastle united and now we’re at the uefa champions league once again that’s amazing howay the lads,and now the magpies have to keep on that build for this summer transfer window the black and white have to start signing top level elite footballers just similar to man city and psg and I’ve already have 3 names goretzka from bayern,morata from atletico and del olmo from RB leipzig also ngolo kante from chelsea,I mean we have to have a 2nd squad on the bench just like the big clubs like barcelona,real madrid or bayern does if we want to compete vs the best in Europe!black and white all the way⚫️⚪️👏👏👍
Please Sign Conor Gallagher And Kieran Tierney
Gotta love this group of lads. So United.
surely there's more use for this very lucky. random man! don't get the idea of training all week to watch the match at home?
aku penggemar mu new,,, aku dari, indonesia.😊😊
Why don't they just hire Matt Ritchie as part of training staff? Seems like the right thing to do at this point.
I had no idea that he was that well respected amogst the players until i watched this video.
Miggy’s barber for me like
How can you not fall in love with Miggy man 🥰
We gotta do is get rid tht sh't logo/Sponsor@ Castore loll😭🙌🏼🌉💫
For me, the unsung hero was the London based media writing the Toon off at every opportunity they had. It kept the team going… just to spite the cockney "wide-boys". Sorry Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but one of you are no longer in the big six. (Probably Spurs).
GREAT Team, Poppe, Isak, Longstaff, Botman, Almirón, Guimaraes, Trippier🎉
Course miggy picks the only other fella that speaks Spanish
How does Miggy still not speak English 😅 Hopefully Ritchie goes into the coaching team he seem’s influential behind the scenes.
Would love Ritchie to stay on after retirement, sounds so important to the team
Joe willock has got to have a shout his improved so much in his overall game and got big goals in match’s
Unsung hero for me is Longstaff. The lads taken so much shit but what he does all over the pitch for us is great. He brings a balance to the team and could see a big difference when he wasn’t playing.
Matt Ritchie talking like a coach and, no doubt, future manager. Just think he's spent a year as part of but also observing how Eddie sets up. He'll go on to be a great coach or manager I think.
Where Italian man?
Lungstaff
Announce the Sandro Toonali signing 🇮🇹
Paul Dummett
Classy from Jamaal Lascelles
I think all the players that havnt played as much it would be easy to let it get to them and bring the team down but everytime a player comes on give 100%
Derrick down in the maintainance is also my shout 😂 Not often such important cogs are mentioned. Credit to Ritchie
Larguem o Tonali 😡😡😡
Derek from maintenance once changed all the light bulbs in St James' Park in under an hour.
Derek from maintenance hasn't missed a shift in 42 years.
Derek from maintenance doesn't wear sun screen, he just tells the sun "No!".
The government once rang Derek from maintenance and asked him to fix the cointry, Derek said "Jog on, I'm going to Europe"
Miggy, come on now… Years in the USA and now in the UK. Learn English, chap.
My top three: Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie and Graham Jones. I am quite happy with all the lads though. They are a credit for the club, the people and the city. Long may it continue.
I can't judge who is the unsung hero behind the scenes, but Longstaff was amazing this season and when he wasn't playing we couldn't control the midfield