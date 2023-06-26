Sandro Tonali a Newcastle: ¿Cómo se alineará Eddie Howe con su nueva estrella? | FC ESPN



Julien Laurens y Nedum Onuoha hablan sobre el cambio inminente de Sandro Tonali de Milán a Newcastle United, y tratan de predecir cómo Eddie Howe alineará a Newcastle para sacar el máximo provecho de su nueva estrella en el centro del campo. ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:

47 comentarios en “Sandro Tonali a Newcastle: ¿Cómo se alineará Eddie Howe con su nueva estrella? | FC ESPN

  2. Phig Bill

    Not sure where you've got this £80m fee from, it's reported by multiple sources that its £66m (€77m) after bonuses and add-ons.

  7. Kiliyn Pattison

    Tonali adds massive depth. gives us 5 solid CMs with 3 being able to play as a 6, 3 as a 8 2 extra on the left as cover without wreaking the midfield. everyone's so set on him taking longstaffs place but i personally see him brought in to replace Joelinton who hes gunna move to the left perm and have maxi as cover leaving Gordan/Miggy on the right and Anderson to rotate across the front. i see Tonali Bruno Longstaff in the middle, especially in the prem. Joe on the left(especially if we dont get a good LB) miggy on the right Wilson starts Isak for the over until next season when Isak will take over starts as Wilson will be 33 then

  11. Forza

    He takes Longstaffs position. He'll add a little more quality. Glad Milan got money for a transfer for the first time in over a decade

  15. G Z

    As a big Serie A follower and italian, you guys will love Tonali. Big potential, very passionate and talented player… Was going to become future Milan captain and legend. Sad to see him leave but he will be good in the prem.

  17. FuzzyHacks

    Newcastle's midfield 3 will be Tonali/Bruno and Joelinton, 3 very good ball players with alot of physicality and passing ability.

    Tonali will sit deep giving Bruno the freedom to go forward, but he can also interchange with Bruno if the play warrants it.

    PS: Its 80 million Euro's not Pounds.

  21. Phiaklang Tangjang

    Who said £80m ?? C'mon man, we aren't paying Harry Maguire for Tonali, it is probably in the region of £65-£70m including add ons at max

  23. Peter Burke

    Newcastle reached 71 points last season. I hope Eddie howe gets this move right and finishes top 4 again. I believe they can

  26. Ian Eckert

    I Went 2 Inter Milan In The Champions League When Sir Bobby Robson Was The Manager Of Newcastle United…

    …Shearer With 2…It Ended 2 – 2…

    …I Could Have Been A Scout But I Have Got Beer Drinking 2 Do Boys And Germs…

  27. Azino Odhomi

    If Newcastle United don't retain top 4, we might have to consider one of those ridiculous offers for Bruno. I personally would consider top-6 to be a successful season but the UCL revenue is important to keeping with FFP restrictions.

  29. Lee W

    Its sad for the kid that he is having to leave the club that is in his heart. So we need to make him feel welcome, and you can bet your bollocks Wor Flags will already have something planned for Sandro.

  31. Kristian1994

    If this was any of the ‘big six’ this would be the signing of the window, but because it’s Newcastle there always have to be a negative 🤣🤣🤣. The bias is unreal. Poor as always from this channel.

  34. G-Linka

    I am sick of media claiming the fee is 80m pounds, when in reality it’s in euros, which is a big difference..!
    You would think a Frenchman would know this as the euro his is nations currency?
    Also, I’ve read all over the place it’s actually 70m euros, not 80?

  35. Andrew Rainey

    Tonali seems like would fit in either Willock or Longstaff's role pretty easily

    But if Newcastle were to sign someone like Maddison they could switch to Bruno and Tonali as a double pivot…. wow

  36. Tell All

    I understand why Maldini left. The owner wants to make money.. as soon as a 100M is on the table for Leao..he will be gone too.

  39. steve

    a centre mid going to a team playing 3 center mids. where would he fit in? ah yes maybe as accounting staff or marketing department. 🤣🤣🤣

  44. Rick F

    Formation won’t change, it’ll be Bruno and Tonali as the mainstay two with some rotation amongst the third with Joelinton getting most starts.

    Massive signing for the club and they are setting themselves up with a solid young core (Bruno, Botman, Isak, Tonali, Gordon) that can compete for trophies for awhile. What a time to be a Newcastle fan, HOWAY THE LADS!!

