Sandro Tonali a Newcastle: ¿Cómo se alineará Eddie Howe con su nueva estrella? | FC ESPN

Julien Laurens y Nedum Onuoha hablan sobre el cambio inminente de Sandro Tonali de Milán a Newcastle United, y tratan de predecir cómo Eddie Howe alineará a Newcastle para sacar el máximo provecho de su nueva estrella en el centro del campo. ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:
£52 million get it right .
Not sure where you've got this £80m fee from, it's reported by multiple sources that its £66m (€77m) after bonuses and add-ons.
£52 million
£80m??? Its been reported repeatedly at £55-60m.
Why is this a question we know where he plays and who he gonna replace
I think Newcastle will go for madison and play 4231
Tonali adds massive depth. gives us 5 solid CMs with 3 being able to play as a 6, 3 as a 8 2 extra on the left as cover without wreaking the midfield. everyone's so set on him taking longstaffs place but i personally see him brought in to replace Joelinton who hes gunna move to the left perm and have maxi as cover leaving Gordan/Miggy on the right and Anderson to rotate across the front. i see Tonali Bruno Longstaff in the middle, especially in the prem. Joe on the left(especially if we dont get a good LB) miggy on the right Wilson starts Isak for the over until next season when Isak will take over starts as Wilson will be 33 then
What about Almiron at the 10 position?
Whys this a debate, he fits perfectly into the willock/longstaff roles its a like for like but with added quality
Great signing
He takes Longstaffs position. He'll add a little more quality. Glad Milan got money for a transfer for the first time in over a decade
Woah Gab lost a lot of weight and turned black. 😮
insaneeeeeeeeeee this would be epic top 4 finish lets gooooooooooo
It won’t be £80m. Even with bonuses. I reckon it’ll be £60m plus bonuses.
As a big Serie A follower and italian, you guys will love Tonali. Big potential, very passionate and talented player… Was going to become future Milan captain and legend. Sad to see him leave but he will be good in the prem.
Sky Sports reporting that it's only 55mil.
Newcastle's midfield 3 will be Tonali/Bruno and Joelinton, 3 very good ball players with alot of physicality and passing ability.
Tonali will sit deep giving Bruno the freedom to go forward, but he can also interchange with Bruno if the play warrants it.
PS: Its 80 million Euro's not Pounds.
It's £55m not £80m. Why can't you get the most basic details right????
Do even watch Newcastle LOL both of you are clueless.
70 million EUROS!! Not 80 million pounds ffs.
Who said £80m ?? C'mon man, we aren't paying Harry Maguire for Tonali, it is probably in the region of £65-£70m including add ons at max
Easily the best signing of the Summer. Came out of nowhere.
Newcastle reached 71 points last season. I hope Eddie howe gets this move right and finishes top 4 again. I believe they can
Do these guys watch football, Tonali clearly replaces Longstaff in a midfield 3, Bruno in the 6 and joelinton lcm
So much money for a player who can't make the Italian squad crazy
I Went 2 Inter Milan In The Champions League When Sir Bobby Robson Was The Manager Of Newcastle United…
…Shearer With 2…It Ended 2 – 2…
…I Could Have Been A Scout But I Have Got Beer Drinking 2 Do Boys And Germs…
If Newcastle United don't retain top 4, we might have to consider one of those ridiculous offers for Bruno. I personally would consider top-6 to be a successful season but the UCL revenue is important to keeping with FFP restrictions.
If they get Maddison or Szoboslai their midfield is looking tasty af
Its sad for the kid that he is having to leave the club that is in his heart. So we need to make him feel welcome, and you can bet your bollocks Wor Flags will already have something planned for Sandro.
Tonali is a box to box player, not a deep playmaker (regista)
If this was any of the ‘big six’ this would be the signing of the window, but because it’s Newcastle there always have to be a negative 🤣🤣🤣. The bias is unreal. Poor as always from this channel.
It isn't for 80 million pounds !
Man leave jonjo be, but it is true 😂
I am sick of media claiming the fee is 80m pounds, when in reality it’s in euros, which is a big difference..!
You would think a Frenchman would know this as the euro his is nations currency?
Also, I’ve read all over the place it’s actually 70m euros, not 80?
Tonali seems like would fit in either Willock or Longstaff's role pretty easily
But if Newcastle were to sign someone like Maddison they could switch to Bruno and Tonali as a double pivot…. wow
I understand why Maldini left. The owner wants to make money.. as soon as a 100M is on the table for Leao..he will be gone too.
Who is this guy Tonali? Sorry, I don't follow Serie A, League 1 nor Bundesliga.
Newcastle will be what psg should have been
a centre mid going to a team playing 3 center mids. where would he fit in? ah yes maybe as accounting staff or marketing department. 🤣🤣🤣
Hope Tonali will have huge impact in next Premier League
Szoboszlai + Guler + Left Back + RCB
Depends on if they bring in maddison or szoboszlai
£80m, erm are you sure? Do you not mean Euros? Oh, and we are NOT going to play 4-4-2
Formation won’t change, it’ll be Bruno and Tonali as the mainstay two with some rotation amongst the third with Joelinton getting most starts.
Massive signing for the club and they are setting themselves up with a solid young core (Bruno, Botman, Isak, Tonali, Gordon) that can compete for trophies for awhile. What a time to be a Newcastle fan, HOWAY THE LADS!!
Joelinton can play roaming 10
A luxurious Jonjo Shelvey with hair 🤣🤣
Maddison is the 10