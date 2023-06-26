Transferencias sensatas: Newcastle United



Prueba The Athletic GRATIS durante 30 días: 📗 El nuevo libro de Tifo, «How to Watch Football» ya está disponible a nivel internacional: Newcastle United superó su propio objetivo clasificándose para la Champions League en su primera temporada completa con sus nuevos dueños y entrenador. Por lo tanto, necesitan fichar jugadores que puedan dar el paso rápidamente al nivel de la Liga de Campeones. JJ Bull ha identificado el ala y la defensa como dos áreas en las que los Magpies pueden hacer una transferencia sensata. Siga a Tifo Football: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Escuche el podcast de Tifo Football: Apple Podcasts: Spotify: Acerca de Tifo Football: Tifo ama el fútbol. Creamos desgloses tácticos, históricos y geopolíticos detallados del hermoso juego. Sabemos que existe un apetito por el contenido reflexivo e inteligente. Para cosas que hacen simple lo complicado. Brindamos análisis sobre la Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cup y más. Nuestros podcasts entrevistan a algunas de las principales figuras del juego. Y nuestro editorial cubre el fútbol con profundidad y perspicacia. Fundada en 2017 y se convirtió en parte de The Athletic en 2020. Para consultas comerciales, comuníquese con tifo@theathletic.com. Música procedente de epidemiasound.com Material adicional procedente de freestockfootagearchive.com #NUFC #NewcastleUnited #SensibleTransfers

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

38 comentarios en “Transferencias sensatas: Newcastle United

  2. Pvrge 🇻🇦

    Antonio Silva and Arda Guler, absolute monsters on FM23, would love to see them at Newcastle! Antonio Silva is currently the best CB in the world in my save, and Arda Guler finished 2nd in the Balon D'or

  3. Gustavo Silverio

    Bella kotchap can also play in that lb position, in the same way as burn is playing ( not going further than the midle line) so it is indeed a sensible transfer

  4. Little Boy

    I think Guehi or Skriniar as another right sided centre back option would be good

    Tierney or Robinson from Fulham for the left back position

    Tonali is a done deal

    Maddison to occupy the right hand side

  11. Hugh Mungus_69

    Arda Güler gives me Cengiz Ünder vibes, he was spoken about as a potential world-beater and never lived up to that billing

  12. Psychobingo

    Meh idk about this analysis. Dan Burn is a fantastic player? Almiron has improved amazingly? He was good for a couple months then completely useless. I predict Newcastle fall off a cliff next season.

  15. Rohan Karunanayake

    Be interesting to see how sensible they are. Tonali is a good player but I’m not sure he’s 30m better than someone like Caqueret.

  16. Gus Gone

    OK I think you are correct about Arda Güler. He reminds me very much of a young Peter Beardsley at his very best. Incidentally, as a school kid I used to play football with Peter next to the Fusilier Pub. His natural ability was there to be seen at a very early age. Quick, with a low centre of gravity he could sell a dummy and change directions in a split second. Then play the ball between an opponent's' legs for fun. Gaining a yard or two before slotting it between the jumper goal posts.

  18. Colin Colin

    I’ve said this for years now and it’s definitely true, this channel hates Man City 😅 it would be a perfect time for a sensible transfers video on Man City with many of their players leaving.. nearly 3 years since the last video on them. Bias

  19. Eddie Rogers

    If Newcastle Utd bring in Tonali, Diaby, Tierney and a quality right sided CB they will have the 3rd best starting 11 for me behind City and Arsenal. The following year you could probably get upgrades on Pope and Wilson, maybe an upgrade on Joelinton and need to start considering who will be Trippier's successor. Howe will be judged to higher expectations but realistically he will have to just maintain top 5 with the added CL place. I also think this is a side that could do well in the Champions League depending on their draw.

  20. Placid Casual

    I am a Welsh Newcastle fan who often works in Turkey (long story lol) – I've seen Gular a coupe of times and he is an unreal talent. Obviously 18 years old means there is a lot of risk but his potential is literally sky high.

  22. Kevin McLaughlin

    I think it's quite likely that we switch to a 4-2-3-1 in the upcoming season. Bruno and Tonali in the double pivot and playing with a ten makes a lot of sense when you look at who we have and who we've been heavily linked to. Szoboszlai or Maddison, Gordon and Isak/ASM or whoever we get as a new wide forward could be immense in that three behind the striker.

  26. S Bassett

    Arda has great technicals but would currently struggle with the physicality of an u11s game.. He would get lost in the PL.. Needs 3/4 years to grow and man up before he could even think about playing in UK

  27. MealsBeast

    Schar is kind of irreplacable, he has a sensuous long ball, he can cross play, and he loves a strike outside of the box, on top of that he's an adept defender. I think Burn is a weakness, because he's never used as an overlapping player, everytime he made a run this season the team ignores him and defenders knew he wasn't really a threat. Burn could be rotated as another CB if nufc get another LB. but I cant complain really, tonalli coming, and CL, HOWAY its like a dream

  28. Alena Dizdarevic

    Speaking of the second pick (to avoid spoilers), apparently RB Salzburg is already on him and is pushing quite a lot so you gotta act fast

  34. Gordon Kelly

    Odd that Szobosziai didn't get mentioned when he's heavily linked and his intensity makes him a more natural fit than Diarby.

  35. Keith Oliver

    Fabian schar was so unbelievably good last season he can't be replaced unless it is a player of the highest quality. Schars distribution from the back all year was top notch. Most underrated player last season in the league

Los comentarios están cerrados.