Transferencias sensatas: Newcastle United

Prueba The Athletic GRATIS durante 30 días: 📗 El nuevo libro de Tifo, «How to Watch Football» ya está disponible a nivel internacional: Newcastle United superó su propio objetivo clasificándose para la Champions League en su primera temporada completa con sus nuevos dueños y entrenador. Por lo tanto, necesitan fichar jugadores que puedan dar el paso rápidamente al nivel de la Liga de Campeones. JJ Bull ha identificado el ala y la defensa como dos áreas en las que los Magpies pueden hacer una transferencia sensata. Siga a Tifo Football: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Escuche el podcast de Tifo Football: Apple Podcasts: Spotify: Acerca de Tifo Football: Tifo ama el fútbol. Creamos desgloses tácticos, históricos y geopolíticos detallados del hermoso juego. Sabemos que existe un apetito por el contenido reflexivo e inteligente. Para cosas que hacen simple lo complicado. Brindamos análisis sobre la Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cup y más. Nuestros podcasts entrevistan a algunas de las principales figuras del juego. Y nuestro editorial cubre el fútbol con profundidad y perspicacia. Fundada en 2017 y se convirtió en parte de The Athletic en 2020. Para consultas comerciales, comuníquese con tifo@theathletic.com. Música procedente de epidemiasound.com Material adicional procedente de freestockfootagearchive.com #NUFC #NewcastleUnited #SensibleTransfers
Antonio Silva and Arda Guler, absolute monsters on FM23, would love to see them at Newcastle! Antonio Silva is currently the best CB in the world in my save, and Arda Guler finished 2nd in the Balon D'or
Bella kotchap can also play in that lb position, in the same way as burn is playing ( not going further than the midle line) so it is indeed a sensible transfer
I think Guehi or Skriniar as another right sided centre back option would be good
Tierney or Robinson from Fulham for the left back position
Tonali is a done deal
Maddison to occupy the right hand side
Eddie Howe with a little money was always going to work…..best manager in football.
I hope Newcastle sign Ibrahim Sangare 😂
It would cost a fortune to upgrade Schar. He's got a good couple of years left, at least.
Arda Guler is amazing in FM.
Arda Güler gives me Cengiz Ünder vibes, he was spoken about as a potential world-beater and never lived up to that billing
Meh idk about this analysis. Dan Burn is a fantastic player? Almiron has improved amazingly? He was good for a couple months then completely useless. I predict Newcastle fall off a cliff next season.
ARDA GULER TO UNITED PLEASE 🥺🥺
Be interesting to see how sensible they are. Tonali is a good player but I’m not sure he’s 30m better than someone like Caqueret.
OK I think you are correct about Arda Güler. He reminds me very much of a young Peter Beardsley at his very best. Incidentally, as a school kid I used to play football with Peter next to the Fusilier Pub. His natural ability was there to be seen at a very early age. Quick, with a low centre of gravity he could sell a dummy and change directions in a split second. Then play the ball between an opponent's' legs for fun. Gaining a yard or two before slotting it between the jumper goal posts.
I’ve said this for years now and it’s definitely true, this channel hates Man City 😅 it would be a perfect time for a sensible transfers video on Man City with many of their players leaving.. nearly 3 years since the last video on them. Bias
If Newcastle Utd bring in Tonali, Diaby, Tierney and a quality right sided CB they will have the 3rd best starting 11 for me behind City and Arsenal. The following year you could probably get upgrades on Pope and Wilson, maybe an upgrade on Joelinton and need to start considering who will be Trippier's successor. Howe will be judged to higher expectations but realistically he will have to just maintain top 5 with the added CL place. I also think this is a side that could do well in the Champions League depending on their draw.
I am a Welsh Newcastle fan who often works in Turkey (long story lol) – I've seen Gular a coupe of times and he is an unreal talent. Obviously 18 years old means there is a lot of risk but his potential is literally sky high.
I think it's quite likely that we switch to a 4-2-3-1 in the upcoming season. Bruno and Tonali in the double pivot and playing with a ten makes a lot of sense when you look at who we have and who we've been heavily linked to. Szoboszlai or Maddison, Gordon and Isak/ASM or whoever we get as a new wide forward could be immense in that three behind the striker.
Tonali…chiesa incoming …its goin to be fire 🥵
Arda has great technicals but would currently struggle with the physicality of an u11s game.. He would get lost in the PL.. Needs 3/4 years to grow and man up before he could even think about playing in UK
Schar is kind of irreplacable, he has a sensuous long ball, he can cross play, and he loves a strike outside of the box, on top of that he's an adept defender. I think Burn is a weakness, because he's never used as an overlapping player, everytime he made a run this season the team ignores him and defenders knew he wasn't really a threat. Burn could be rotated as another CB if nufc get another LB. but I cant complain really, tonalli coming, and CL, HOWAY its like a dream
Speaking of the second pick (to avoid spoilers), apparently RB Salzburg is already on him and is pushing quite a lot so you gotta act fast
They still haven't replaced Faustino Asprilla, they should do that first
Frimpong for RM maybe :)?
This format isnt as engaging as the graphics from previous sensible transfers.
Why they are going for tonali instead of ibrhim Sangare I will never understand.
Odd that Szobosziai didn't get mentioned when he's heavily linked and his intensity makes him a more natural fit than Diarby.
Fabian schar was so unbelievably good last season he can't be replaced unless it is a player of the highest quality. Schars distribution from the back all year was top notch. Most underrated player last season in the league
Tifo, can you do one for Ajax? They lost multiple key players (again) and need transfers
Newcastle and french..back again
Nakamura kit in the background ❤