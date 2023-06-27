Newcastle United CIERRE EN Tino Livramento + James Maddison ¡¡¡¡LA OFERTA YA TERMINÓ!!!!!!

James Maddison no se unirá al Newcastle United según los informes, pero Newcastle ahora busca en otra parte #newcastle #nufc #transfers
well have the last laugh when he comes to st james and gets hammered by us😂
Great video Mate I’m Currently Recording A Video On This Topic So Just Seeing What Everyone Is Feeling In The Fanbase To Help With The Research for the video
Adam p you need a bottle of water to drink when your doing a vlog you swollow a lot man.
I'd be happy to miss out on him at 60m, definetely not worth that
waste of his career going to the cockneys. sod him.
Szoboszlai looks better than Maddison . . get him signed.
If we cannot get Szoboszlai then we should go shop in the Brazilian market and buy Matheus Franca, less proven but he’ll be cheap compared to other players. We could then go out and spend the money in other positions like left back and winger.
I think our focus has changed!
I don’t think he fits the team ethic.
He doesn’t have pace, he was a player who threw the towel in towards the end of the season knowing he would be leaving regardless!
If he wants to play for a small club let him! We have bigger fish to fry!
Still think it’s a priority to sign a top striker.
Shame about Maddison, but if is heart is all about the money & bright lights of London, we are better off without.
Maddison is the type of person that seems best served avoiding joining a London club, I think living in London will be too much of a distraction for him and he’ll get carried away off the pitch living the high life.
I’d like Maddison however my reservations about are that he’s a very patchy player, he plays well for 5 or 6 games, boosting his stats and then does really poorly and goes missing, then there’s his injury issues
I rather have havery Barnes
Spurs are going to get Maddison for a bargain price now Newcastle not in the running. Odd Newcastle would blow 70 mil on a player like Tonali who is inferior to Maddison in every way 🤷♂️ maybe eddie Howe just didn't see room for a no 10 in his system, he plays more hard working runners in midfield hence Tonali.
Livramento surely has to be fake. Why spend some of our FFP budget on a right back we don't need
Szobo for me Maddison deal has sailed better player all together,
The way I see it is that Tonali obviously isn’t a the same kind of player as Maddison, he’s a lot more defensive, however he is still quite creative at set pieces and deeper but the main point is that by having Tonali, Bruno can play more advanced which is probably more or less what we would have been signing Maddison for
In other words Tonali allows us to fill the Maddison role we were after with a player we already had.
There will no doubt be movement either way before the end of the month if we still target a player in that role as Szoboszlai’s release clause expires on the 30th of June
So, now go get DS from Red Bull and the LB from Milan!
Will Maddison want to go to Spurs if they're selling Kane?
Who wants a bet that d's of he signs has a better season than madison
I'm not just saying this cos he's not coming, but there's something off about maddison for me, I dunno if it's how the media painted him in his youth but he comes across as cocky and loves himself..
No doubting his ability of course, but thankfully were strong in midfield
Madison can go to spurs I don't mind I think d's is better nd has a higher roof. Fingers crossed we get him. Ashby needs to play, he is good ive seen that when he was at westham but still young. Livremento is a good signing but I hope he can play lb
If we need to break our wage structure to sign him its not worth it. Don't want to end up like Man u or Chelsea with dead wood players on stupid high wages we cant get rid of.
Knew he wouldn’t come… too many if’s, buts and maybes… he’s in it for himself and a large salary, fair do’s if that’s where he’s at, but Newcastle don’t want someone with that frame of mind. Onward and upward and off Newcastle go into the next super season👍
Szoboszila is a better player than Maddison he would fit Newcastle like a glove faster stronger taller better engine more aggressive, would want a big pay day tho and would cost a record amount
Hi Adam once again they had there chance time to move on
When you come to Atlanta, what section are you going to be sitting in?
Any news on chiesa?
Let him go to spurs. His loss
With Tino its different then plucking Jam Lewis off the Norwich Lewis was still raw and his development suffered from coaching then injuries and a change of staff twice and not accepting a loan out. Dan Ashworths list of young players would be a good scouting read im sure.
maddison wants 170 k a week + add ons not worth it
You are the best
For the amount Maddison wants a week go to spurs
Great vid mate
I we get tino livramento 🤩😆🤞🤞