NO SE PREOCUPEN por NINGÚN PROBLEMA sobre Sandro Tonali al Newcastle United!!!!!



Explico por qué aún no se ha producido el anuncio de Sandro Tonali con el Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #transfers

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

47 comentarios en “NO SE PREOCUPEN por NINGÚN PROBLEMA sobre Sandro Tonali al Newcastle United!!!!!

  1. TheCarrotMonster 88

    I'm wary, Eddie only wants players who want to play for the club, and I never put much faith in what agents say, they're only happy to collect their fee's.
    There's been many a great player who couldn't settle in the Premier League, I hope he's not one of them

  2. Johnson Street IEMD

    It's going to be Botman-esque, Isak-esque, Woodgate-esque .. hopefully you haven't jinxed it Adam 😂

  8. Gareth Mason

    We can’t complain about out, we are getting investment instead of loans on the last day of the window, fans need to remember that, these owners have got their head switched on

  18. Joe’s gaming

    love the videos man keep up the good work and well done ive got to say you've been a really big help keeping us up with all of the information that has happened to to keep consistantly making videos for your awesome viewers keep up the work mate

  22. PabloTheMaulerMcKenzie

    Thing pissing me off, everybody thinks where done because of ffp 😅 am a right that technically we would have only spent 10+m on a transfer for him spread over 6 years

  23. Chris87

    2/3 years ago we wore waiting for a potential loan in from Aberdeen to buying Italy best young crop in midfield 👌🏻

  25. Paul Gardner

    If he didnt want to come he would have said no not yes it’s mackems making noise instead of making noise at the stadium of 💩

  30. Peter nufc

    No one’s worried if it happens it happens it’s looking like. I’d just make a video when it’s happened in stead of one every 5 minutes Adam

  31. Bruce Scott

    Medicals not the issue, we did the exact same thing with Brunos medical as he was away playing for Brazil at the time. The delay is due to finalisation of some paperwork

  33. Lee Atkinson

    I thought Isak was our most expensive signing at £63 million? The mail are reporting today that the fee for Tonali is 60 million in euros (around 52 million quid) plus add ons. Who knows though.

  34. Kevin Bell

    The exact same thing happened last year with the Botman deal, it was agreed just after mid June but didnt get announced officially until July 1st, there was no issues there and there wont be here, consider it done deal 🙂

  37. Peter Price

    Tonali is our player, I’m sure. Hernandez would also be a class signing. I’m thinking that ASM might go in the opposite direction (especially if we get Maddison in too).

  40. Paul adams

    He dosent even want to come 🙈🙈embarrassing 🙈stop talking shite..he looked like a snail when playing against faster players in Europe

  41. Eazy

    I'm sure injury isn't a show stopper, its down to things like heart diseases and any other undiscovered stuff that they check for in medicals

  43. Mark. K

    Newcastle United Tax Year is 1st July to 30 June…..so its almost certain that this deal can not be official until 1st July, as Newcastle will structure this deal to start in the new financial year…..this delay is nothing to do with Player being away, or medical, its just Newcastle needing to stick to FFP so it will be announced Saturday/ Sunday

  44. Owain Jones

    I’m sure if we signed Maddison he would be our right forward instead of almaron. Is that how you see it? A right inside forward has to be our priority now

Los comentarios están cerrados.