NO SE PREOCUPEN por NINGÚN PROBLEMA sobre Sandro Tonali al Newcastle United!!!!!

Explico por qué aún no se ha producido el anuncio de Sandro Tonali con el Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #transfers
I'm wary, Eddie only wants players who want to play for the club, and I never put much faith in what agents say, they're only happy to collect their fee's.
There's been many a great player who couldn't settle in the Premier League, I hope he's not one of them
It's going to be Botman-esque, Isak-esque, Woodgate-esque .. hopefully you haven't jinxed it Adam 😂
Keep us realistic
He’s away with Italy till Wednesday so nothing is gonna happen till Friday at least or Monday
Another great video. Tonali is just the calibre of player we deserve to be signing now ❤
Be honest exactly how many milan games have you watched this season i guess probably none.
Cheers for keeping me updated 🙂
We can’t complain about out, we are getting investment instead of loans on the last day of the window, fans need to remember that, these owners have got their head switched on
Transfer window in Itay opens 1st July, so maybe thats why its delayed also…
Im hoping tonali kidnaps a few of his pals from italy to join us toooonali 💪
Breaking news we in talks with Tino Livramento
Good sign for us 😅
It Will Be Announced on the 1st of july the start of the Transfer Year
With Tonali, NUFC should go 36-1-1, and win the quaddle
There is a good chance toonali and flash Gordon could bump heads at the euros. Winner takes the no8 🤣
Even it takes two weeks to announce it .that's ok with as know he is coming to the toon
Why on earth would we want to pull out of the deal if he gets injured? It’s not even pre season yet
love the videos man keep up the good work and well done ive got to say you've been a really big help keeping us up with all of the information that has happened to to keep consistantly making videos for your awesome viewers keep up the work mate
The Italian transfer window doesn't open until July 1st. Nothing official will be announced before then.
Who is worried?
TONALI 🤝🖊️NUFC
🤞🙏🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🐜
Thing pissing me off, everybody thinks where done because of ffp 😅 am a right that technically we would have only spent 10+m on a transfer for him spread over 6 years
2/3 years ago we wore waiting for a potential loan in from Aberdeen to buying Italy best young crop in midfield 👌🏻
Hate to say it Adam but I reckon you might need to buy another new shirt 😅 20 isn't looking good.
If he didnt want to come he would have said no not yes it’s mackems making noise instead of making noise at the stadium of 💩
AP 👍
Club waiting for July 1st to announce Tonali. New financial year for FFP
Doubt anything is to worry about. Its done.. medical then all will be good.
Apparently Maddison's being linked with City now?
No one’s worried if it happens it happens it’s looking like. I’d just make a video when it’s happened in stead of one every 5 minutes Adam
Medicals not the issue, we did the exact same thing with Brunos medical as he was away playing for Brazil at the time. The delay is due to finalisation of some paperwork
Tonail will be coming here after the euros qualification he will be here Friday morning
I thought Isak was our most expensive signing at £63 million? The mail are reporting today that the fee for Tonali is 60 million in euros (around 52 million quid) plus add ons. Who knows though.
The exact same thing happened last year with the Botman deal, it was agreed just after mid June but didnt get announced officially until July 1st, there was no issues there and there wont be here, consider it done deal 🙂
when I see you getting his jersey with his number (hopefully) then I know it is a done deal!
He's in the u21's but he's 23! Makes sense to me lol
Tonali is our player, I’m sure. Hernandez would also be a class signing. I’m thinking that ASM might go in the opposite direction (especially if we get Maddison in too).
Good video keep up the hard work mate Adam p is a legend
hi adam mate
He dosent even want to come 🙈🙈embarrassing 🙈stop talking shite..he looked like a snail when playing against faster players in Europe
I'm sure injury isn't a show stopper, its down to things like heart diseases and any other undiscovered stuff that they check for in medicals
Hopefully they do what they did with Bruno. Also Adam who do you think we get, Maddison or Szoboszlai?
Newcastle United Tax Year is 1st July to 30 June…..so its almost certain that this deal can not be official until 1st July, as Newcastle will structure this deal to start in the new financial year…..this delay is nothing to do with Player being away, or medical, its just Newcastle needing to stick to FFP so it will be announced Saturday/ Sunday
I’m sure if we signed Maddison he would be our right forward instead of almaron. Is that how you see it? A right inside forward has to be our priority now
Hernandez is unrealistic but then again who knows
That’s good😊
Thank god after reading recent news been getting worried and confused