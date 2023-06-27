"¡POR FIN PUEDEN COMPETIR!" 👏 ¡Alan Pardew está MUY FELIZ de ver el éxito reciente de Newcastle!

Alan Pardew elogia al Newcastle United por sus recientes logros. ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan opina sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa del Mundo de 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra mejor lista de reproducción de llamadas de talkSPORT: #newcastleunited #newcastle #eddiehowe #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Jimbo has his top button undone. Simons getting it tonight
What recent success? Did they win any trophies I am unaware about?
Some of the best football i seen nufc play was under pardew !!
Not with howe as the manager
Infinite amount of money will do that…
Poor manager, the season we came 5th was down recruitment, hardly any injuries and winning loads of games by 1 goal. His subsequent seasons with us were poor.
yes with u and Bruce gone they can !!!
Pardew finishing 5th with Ashley as owner at Newcastle is more impressive than Pep finishing 1st with all the best players and unlimited money!
Unfortunately Newcastle will only ever be a big team in the North East. They can have trillions to spend but they’ll still be a small and insignificant club. FACT
Weyyyy!!!! Up the Toon!!🏴🏳 here we come champo league baby! HTL 🏴🏳
Pardew did well for us.
Hey does nt pardew s 11 year contract run out with Newcastle soon 😂
Got a feeling Simon doesn't rate Pardew
Did Jim wink at Simon ? It’s weird and I’m sure the feelings not reciprocated.
I'm eager to see how arsenal and Newcastle united will perform in the next champions league, how far they will go, if they will be in the semi finals or go out from the group stage but I wish them all the best…
Nice bloke.leeds should get him
Pardew was aboggy MANAGER for so many big clubs😊
Pardew was alright with the blimp in charge. Can't take him seriously anymore after his dad dance in the 2016 Cup Final though…what were you thinking, Alan?
Dreadful Manager – needs to stay away , play with his grandkids if has any
Obviously going Bournemouth. Watch this space
Good manager i really liked him at newcastle just a shame it had to be under fat ashleys reign
Pardew legend in his own head
Pardew destroyed the club with his obsession on signing french players
Pardew makes sense there, Chelsea have all sorts of problems coming up. They have paid ridiculous figures for players who might not all make the grade there. Eddie will always spend money sensibly at Newcastle, he isn't one of those managers that spends for the sake of it. In fact look at Pardew's work bringing through players from the clubs academies when they have the money. He did well at Reading and their academy, West Ham… the list goes on
Hes 61 now, he looked 61 15 years ago😂
As a Nufc fan I think he did a great job for us and unfortunately Ashley failed to back him thanks Alan you tried kidda
ashley has no place in sport. the vile man will just use a club for his own gains…that said, he should buy everton
Newcastle is a New Castle 🏰 alright but The Prem today you need more than just Money to dominate, you need Pep 😅 and unfortunately for them they'll never get him.
Not mentioned having an affair with his captains wife Jose fonte at saints
The silver fox, he's looking well like i'll never forget that season when we were 5th
This guy has always been utterly useless, if I owned a football club I’d pay him to stay away from it.
Newcastle to compete?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Arrrh!! What a great joke! Thank u Talksports 🤙
I wouldn’t let this ignoramus run a bath
Alan parsnip, a mike Ashley patsy , another shite deflector he used
Best PL dancer of his time!!!
Roy Hodgson "67-68"……….No try 75 !!
Wow a team with 400Billion is now able to compete, what a fairytale!
Pardew was quality for us don’t care what anyone says 🖤🤍
Pardew is a terrible manager, his opinion of his own ability borders on utterly delusional!