Newcastle United se MUEVE para TINO LIVRAMENTO pero ¿podría resultar en una SALIDA SORPRESA de Toon?





Newcastle United espera asegurar un acuerdo para Tino Livramento de Southampton. Los del club están un poco alejados de la valoración, con Ryan Fraser también como parte del trato, pero hay esperanza de que se pueda llegar a un acuerdo. Pero, ¿qué significa para Emil Krafth, Harrison Ashby y Javier Manquillo? Andrew Musgrove discute.



