Newcastle United se MUEVE para TINO LIVRAMENTO pero ¿podría resultar en una SALIDA SORPRESA de Toon?

Newcastle United espera asegurar un acuerdo para Tino Livramento de Southampton. Los del club están un poco alejados de la valoración, con Ryan Fraser también como parte del trato, pero hay esperanza de que se pueda llegar a un acuerdo. Pero, ¿qué significa para Emil Krafth, Harrison Ashby y Javier Manquillo? Andrew Musgrove discute. *** VOTA por The Everything is Black and White Podcast en los British Podcast Awards: *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
Send Harrison Ashby on a one year loan to Southampton ? Oil the deal.
25m is crazy. Spend it on a lb first not injured players
VALENTINO, NOT JUST TINO
Good news
I agree although if an offer came in for Krafth i'd let him go. Even before his injury he is just a stock average RB with little going forward and not great pace. Great attitude and likeable lad but we are talking levels now and for me he isn't where we need to be
As half the supporters and now as it seems Eddie Howe xwish to get rid of maxi why not offer maxi & 10 million personally I want maxi to stay but now I am seeing a lot of hate for him.What I dont get is he is far better than Antony Gordon & miggy for that matter .
Take KWP, leave us Livramento.
Pretty certain he will stay with us for another season before Chelsea take him back as per their agreed release clause with us
No it won’t be good 25 mill behave
Why is that we need better quality left back attacking midfielder and centre half before this player plus terrible ACl
livramento isnt worth half of what we bought isak for its to mutch imo
No