Sandro Tonali MÉDICO EN NEWCASTLE PRONTO ✅+ Los fanáticos del Tottenham ESTÁN VERGONZOSOS!!!!!

Dominik Szoboszlai a Newcastle está en un gran problema y los fanáticos del Tottenham comienzan a abusar de los fanáticos de Newcastle por James Maddison #newcastle #transfers
Do not waist your time on them
Man, I will be gutted if LiVERcunts take Szabo from us😢
Spurs are trying to get digs bk of our big 6 digs/goals past them 😁😎pure envy 😂the toon are gonna be hated on from all directions before you know it haha. Love it me HWTL!!
How many cats have u got?
I wouldn't believe anything Luke Edwards reports, just a bullshitter !!!
Thanks for the update Adam, looking forward to see Tonali in a black and white shirt. I think we need minimum of 3 elite signings to cope with demands of next season.
tbh madison is overrated
Tottenham fans mouthing off simply because we put 5 past them in no time at all and feel they have something to bump their gums about to deflect from their embarrassing attempt at football at St. James's
Spot on this Adam. Long term planning is the aim of the game and Maxi deserves to remain. Maddison was never enough of an upgrade (considering fee and salary) in that department.
I heard ASM is going to Saudi. They’ll probably give us 100mil for him wink wink 😉
I'm perfect fine without Maddison. Not sure he suits Howe's system of pressing, and he also has high wages.
We need to get Szoboszlai now 🙏
It is possible that us not signing Maddison and Spurs signing him can be a good thing for both clubs. Just saying.
maddisons gonna get relegated
Oi oi Adam .
I think this Tonali deal is looking better and better everyday.hes canny decent .the other big teams have slept on this one like .He's got cup experience and national experience and he's only in his early 20s .that's just mint that.👏them spurs fans are just gutted coz they are shite.we divnt get sad that easy ,daM fools have got nee idea aboot wor atmospheric experiences were recieving from being Geordies.we buzz off it man.maddison is mint but,its nee bother man.did them spudheeds not see how happy we are ,how relevant and on the up we are.were buzzing singing wor heedz off,limbz oot and a boot even when we came 2nd in the caraboo cup final .were still gonna be bouncing coz we totally love being Newcastle United Geordie Boot Boys🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🐜
The only 6 Tottenham have any relation with is the 6-1 they got when we hammered them at St Jamses. They will be lucky to get top 6 next season.
Spurs the only fans to leave st James after 20 minutes 😂😂
Imagine if we signed Kane that would shut them up 😂
It's a major tournament! How at their training centre, it is not possible to do a medical examination, and and have him signed !!! 5:07
I fear we may miss out on szoboszlai with Liverpool sniffing around.. we may have to look at other targets.
I actually don't mind us missing out on James Maddison as there are other big options out there
I am soo looking forward to watch Tonali in a Toon shirt
Congratulations on 45k subs Adam P truly deserved 👍⚫⚪
NUFC are on the up and everyone can see it, its making people jealous and i f*cking love it!
I never wanted Maddison, also I'm getting the impression you don't like spurs fans😂😂
If those reports are correct, Maddison for 50m is not a better deal than Tonali at 55m. Younger and better imo
I would have loved Maddison to be honest. I hope we are in for someone else of the same level.
6-1 cmon the TOON
Love your content. Will you be coming to the states to cover the preseason? If so would love to meet up with you in Philadelphia.
🤣🤣🤣 Tottenham fans
its szoboszLAI not szobosKAI
With us getting tonali there is no real need for maddason push Bruno forward as he wants and there is our playmaker, what time to be a toon fan 😍
Spurs want to call Maddison a win because its the closest think they'll get to beating us this coming season
hi adam mate
Bye bye Maddison twice relegated … speaks volume as a player who could not give a s…