¡Lo mejor de Joelinton en 2022/23!



¡Otra campaña sólida en Newcastle United para Joelinton! ¿Cuál ha sido tu momento favorito de J7 esta temporada? Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

35 comentarios en “¡Lo mejor de Joelinton en 2022/23!

  1. G-Linka

    I don’t care how many times I’ve watched all these highlights over the course of the season, but I loved that this video has been put together!
    Keep it up plz?
    ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️😀👍❗️

Los comentarios están cerrados.