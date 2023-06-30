Los planes futuros del Newcastle United con Arabia Saudita recibirán una gran reacción en las redes sociales y por parte de los periodistas #newcastle #nufc #saudiarabia
Property prices in Newcastle city will rise rapidly with investment from Saudi Arabia and the opening of new job vacancies and new businesses
Why does your garden shed support Man. City?
Honestly. Eff it I'd be up for it. Be a laugh
Enjoy Glasgow, see if you feel as uncomfortable there as I did, and I was supporting the home team. 😂😂
Any idea if the club shop has had any more deliveries Ad?
Looks like we Gona lose out on another target in szoboslei to the bin dippers we just arent ruthless enough frustrating
Newcastle had a chance in the 90s to do something special and the owners blew it 😢
Vote reform we need a change
You shouldn't care how others feel but it is all going to be for the good of the town and its businesses
Where will they Park the Camels ?
I wouldn’t give Spuds fans the time of day. Liverpool fans just as bad over Szobozlai. The saltiness over the Saudis is just jealousy
Brilliant idea to have the match at SJP. The toon should be out in force supporting both teams (I have nothing against Mexico) and creating a great welcoming atmosphere for both sets of travelling fans. That should do all the journo's head in!
Maybe we could play Saudi Arabia.. as in NUFC vs Saudia Arabia ..
Ya need to change the colour scheme of that Man City shed Adam the blue bit's need a lick of black paint 😎
Feckkun 👍
Ap👍👍👍👍
The saudi national team should be playing in their own national stadium and not Newcastle ground. Simple as that.
Top stuff Adam it would be Amazing to see our Women's team play in Saudi to help build a Good relationship if it happens
Brazil have just played 2 games in Spain, so no biggie other international teams do it.
This country human rights record hasn't been brilliant in the past so what gives peaple the right to lecture other countries 😅 give your a heads a shake newspapers and the media 😂
over time the Saudi’s will probably invest more money in the north east than our own crap government has in the past 40 years.
pity about Maddison but we must move on I wasn't always sure if he would fit into eddies style though,
love ibrox and the rangers fans they always look after us,
I welcome Saudi Ariba at Newcastle and the fans,
Can only be a good thing more money for our city
Let them cry.. I love that. Welcome to the toon saudi. Please I know you don't drink but you don't need to drink to enjoy our night life… Big up Adam that's awesome.
hi adam mate
Pity the Reuben Brothers haven't got the Pilgrim Quarter finished , or at least looking more decent …still just all a mess !
Should ask the hierarchy at Newcastle to sell more merchandise linked to Saudi Arabia, the headscarf ( Kaffiyeh ) it would trigger the leftist & media and people who dislike Saudi Arabia people, but with good design, black & white with gold edges, be good sight seeing thousands being worn in the away end at games & at home , The Saudi.s have been great for Newcastle & the City be good to show them support with respect
Don't let opposition fans know you give a sh*t man