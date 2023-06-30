¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¿



Los planes futuros del Newcastle United con Arabia Saudita recibirán una gran reacción en las redes sociales y por parte de los periodistas #newcastle #nufc #saudiarabia

  1. Delta keesei

    Property prices in Newcastle city will rise rapidly with investment from Saudi Arabia and the opening of new job vacancies and new businesses

  4. Paul Jackson

    Enjoy Glasgow, see if you feel as uncomfortable there as I did, and I was supporting the home team. 😂😂

  6. Andrew Field

    Looks like we Gona lose out on another target in szoboslei to the bin dippers we just arent ruthless enough frustrating

  9. Muziwakhe Mokoena

    You shouldn't care how others feel but it is all going to be for the good of the town and its businesses

  11. Julie J

    I wouldn’t give Spuds fans the time of day. Liverpool fans just as bad over Szobozlai. The saltiness over the Saudis is just jealousy

  12. John Silver

    Brilliant idea to have the match at SJP. The toon should be out in force supporting both teams (I have nothing against Mexico) and creating a great welcoming atmosphere for both sets of travelling fans. That should do all the journo's head in!

  14. Peter Keegan

    Ya need to change the colour scheme of that Man City shed Adam the blue bit's need a lick of black paint 😎

  18. Philip Keers NUFC

    Top stuff Adam it would be Amazing to see our Women's team play in Saudi to help build a Good relationship if it happens

  20. Stanley Watters

    This country human rights record hasn't been brilliant in the past so what gives peaple the right to lecture other countries 😅 give your a heads a shake newspapers and the media 😂

  21. malcolm Giles

    over time the Saudi’s will probably invest more money in the north east than our own crap government has in the past 40 years.

  22. Geordies at st,James's Park

    pity about Maddison but we must move on I wasn't always sure if he would fit into eddies style though,

  26. Bryan Scott

    Let them cry.. I love that. Welcome to the toon saudi. Please I know you don't drink but you don't need to drink to enjoy our night life… Big up Adam that's awesome.

  28. kath chandler

    Pity the Reuben Brothers haven't got the Pilgrim Quarter finished , or at least looking more decent …still just all a mess !

  29. CrowTails88

    Should ask the hierarchy at Newcastle to sell more merchandise linked to Saudi Arabia, the headscarf ( Kaffiyeh ) it would trigger the leftist & media and people who dislike Saudi Arabia people, but with good design, black & white with gold edges, be good sight seeing thousands being worn in the away end at games & at home , The Saudi.s have been great for Newcastle & the City be good to show them support with respect

