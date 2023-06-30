¡Newcastle FUERA DE CARRERA para fichar a Dominik Szoboszlai! ¡¡Lanzamiento del NUEVO kit de visitante!!

Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #nufc #newcastle #transfer
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
I heard ferran torres hed suit us perfectly can play across the front 3
Every man and his dog knows Newcastle are in for these players because all the Newcastle YouTubers are broadcasting it, and low and behold there getting picked up by other English teams that some are appearing out of the blue, paying, signing, deals done ✅ and Newcastle are left high and dry, scratching their heads and crying into there soup.
The financial side off things are a sad reflection of the Mike Ashley’s debacle stewardship, God knows how long it’s going to take to be able to compete with quality players in every position and the financial clout that the top top teams have in the premiership.
It’s taken Man City 15 years, just saying. 🤷♂️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Gutted dominik szoboszlai has gone to liverpool as an newcastle utd gutted🖤🤍🖤🤍
Rivals for top 4 getting stronger each day and still no signings. Be lucky if we get top 6 next season with the extra games we've got.
I just feel that we are to slow in doing dealsliverpool got in so quick I just wonder if we will get anybody in or will it be a make do now we have the player at Southampton I can understand there stance as thy have to pay Chelsea a lot of the mone what about ward prous surly not a 29year old from italy
I'm more than happy with the 6 midfielders we have atm. Bruno, J7, Tonali, Willockino, Longstaff and Anderson. We need to strengthen in other areas 1st ⚫⚪
Said in another video everyone and their dog wanted Szobozlai and not Maddison. Maddison was the only one that was truly one. And now we have neither. Think we will focus on RB & LB now
Out of tonali, szoboszai and maddison we have getting the best one, im happy 🤷
The one player I'd love that have had recent links is Chiesa. It's well known he's not getting along with Allegri and 34ish million for him is a bargain these days. He's the real deal and I've been a fan for ages. He was the reason imo that Italy won the euros he just got unlucky lately with his injury.
What's the cash issue about, with the richest club in the world? It's foolish to miss the opportunity.
But in this case, Szoboszlai wanted to go to Liverpool.
Great well rounded view if the situation!
I think we go grab someone from Brazil prolly.
After getting tonali I’d prioritise on a winger and a LB
Why are we not targeting a CB? What happens if Botman or Schar picks up an injury? Lascells?
I wish we would stop f***ing about weeks of we are interested no bid and Liverpool swoop . Can't afford top players so bid for ones we can
We’ve got maxi man, I bet he’s mint next season!
In ashworth we trust. Left field transfer incoming. Totally out of the blue just watch
Well said… “suck it up”. It’s fine, we’ll move on like we always have. Maddison preferred to play for Tottenham and Szoboszlai beforehand said he wants to play for Klopp…Personally for me this never stood well, I want Brunos, Tripps, Joelintons… players who want to put on the black and white stripes. Also I think it’s admirable that the club stood its ground and didn’t give in to rival clubs and players money demands. Other clubs know we have money and will try to take the p*ss, if we’d have given in this time every club would try the same
To be honest I’m quite disappointed in our activity in the market so far. Why are we not being more aggressive in the market to get these deals done asap
I wouldn't be surprised if we announced a double signing of Livramento and Lavia. I think we're great at doing surprises…..fingers crossed anyway 😂
Bit gutted. However, we are still building the culture. In do time, years of misery will become years of optimism.
Normally id be gutted but i trust the process at NUFC now. Well get the right fit. No point taking a player whose heart was set on Liverpool. Plenty other good plauets out there 👍
rabbiot from juventus on a free
Whilst I'm disappointed sort of, I hope he performs like Carrol did for them.
The squad is weak 😔😔 if we don't make 5 transfers i can see as battling for relegation 😭😭
Not Knocking out 25 on Wood.. in a need for a striker to stay up.. so alls good.
I hear what you are saying but it seems we haven't even bid for either Maddison or Szoboszlai…
It seems we are getting stuck on players we are not even going to bid for which is just a waste of time. Lets see what happens. One could fear we have wasted very important time on nothing instead of targeting players we are willing to pay for…
Welcome to ANFIELD.
Y.N.W.A.