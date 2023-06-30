Sandro Tonali es un FICHAJE DECLARACIÓN para el Newcastle 👏



comentarios

  8. ObitoDMG

    That is the reason why I really don’t like the premier league, to me it’s like a super rich child that buys all the toys and there’s no more left for the other children.

  13. Tim smith13

    Newcastle are not exactly poaching him from AC, Milan has to sell players and tonali has already stated in tears he doesn’t want to go to Newcastle but stay at AC

  17. Dylan Green

    Obviously money talks but similarly to De Jong i dont think Tonali wants to leave and could just reject contract talks

  19. Against The Broken Narrative

    Nicola Barella from Inter Milan is rumoured to be joining Newcastle. Not sure if Tonali will join , might be wrong or outdated, if so, someone correct me please. 😃

  23. kaitlyn

    tonali + maldini + zlatan gone, ac milans glue is dissolving, how long is it until maignan, leao, theo hernandez jump ship..

