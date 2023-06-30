Sandro Tonali es un FICHAJE DECLARACIÓN para el Newcastle 👏

#football #footballedits #footballshorts #footballnews #prem #premierleague #transfers #transfer #transfermarket #transfermarkt #transfernews #newcastleunited #newcastle #eddiehowe #acmilan #acmilan2023 #acmilanfans #forzamilan #tonali #sandrotonali #championsleague #ucl #uefachampionsleague #soccernews #soccer
He apparently broke down in tears after being told he had to go to Newcastle💀
70 Million would be a freaking steal for such a player
Where cr7 coming to Newcastle if they qualified for champions League
Newcastle will be a top 3 team
Arab money
How the hell are newcastle signing AC Milans best players. Italian league is really dead.
Madisson can slowly take his time to choose his club to join 😂
That is the reason why I really don’t like the premier league, to me it’s like a super rich child that buys all the toys and there’s no more left for the other children.
So Newcastle is going to play with two Defensive Midfielders – Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali.
I’m gutted for the lad. Newcastle top to bottom is a crap hole.
It looks like he's been forced out because the club needs the money I think
Newcastle shit! Football Is dead
Newcastle are not exactly poaching him from AC, Milan has to sell players and tonali has already stated in tears he doesn’t want to go to Newcastle but stay at AC
This is sad to see 😢 I really hope he stays in Milan
Don’t forget the Saudi money
Money accelerates everything in football
Obviously money talks but similarly to De Jong i dont think Tonali wants to leave and could just reject contract talks
Hype men🎉
Nicola Barella from Inter Milan is rumoured to be joining Newcastle. Not sure if Tonali will join , might be wrong or outdated, if so, someone correct me please. 😃
Pirlo regen
More like the money revolutionized the club😂
What 70$ million that nor much money
tonali + maldini + zlatan gone, ac milans glue is dissolving, how long is it until maignan, leao, theo hernandez jump ship..
Arab club owners >>>>>> American club owners
Why didn’t he mention the fact that Milan were kinda forced to sell him plus he didn’t want to leave