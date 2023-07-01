🇸🇦 Vlog de impresión de camisetas del KIT TEMÁTICO DE ARABIA SAUDITA del Newcastle United 🇸🇦



Te cuento y te muestro todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la camiseta temática de Arabia Saudita 2023/24 del Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #saudiarabia

39 comentarios en “🇸🇦 Vlog de impresión de camisetas del KIT TEMÁTICO DE ARABIA SAUDITA del Newcastle United 🇸🇦

  1. Sy Ub40

    Sorry to sound blunt but If people dont like it then dont buy it its as simple as that lol. Mind you 78 quid for a top is mental but thats just the world we live in these days 😔 dh gate they 15 quid lol

  4. Steve Parker

    Great vid Adam, I really like this kit, looks a lot better in the flesh. £86 for Personalisation is a bit brutal mind.

  5. ياسر الاسمري

    It looks beautiful, especially since he wore the third, not the official one

    However, you must accept it
    Because the investor did something that deserves praise from the Newcastle fans

  7. kingmike9

    I live in the USA I really want the white and black shirt. With the champions league logo. They don’t have them on the website

  8. Jacob Hall

    Pretty cool shirt actually!!! I your video you said you were getting a shirt with CL logo. Did you mean CL lettering? Did you get this? If so, can we see it? Is the pricing the same as the PL lettering?

  9. easterneye

    I have to be honest but the KSA themed kit looks pretty decent. The black Sela logo looks neat on the green kit, I like it a lot, looks very trendy and retro 🇸🇦

  11. Geordie Ian

    Does anyone know if the club actually make money out of the shirt sales or has cashley fucked us over with that through contracts that castore get it all or the majority percentage?

  14. mr smith

    Whats the issue with the font? Surely you can just buy the top with the just champions league badge, no font on the back and then just have the lettering sorted once its revealed? Or am i missing something?

  18. Lambo123

    Ive just looked at the champions league lettering and its a lot nicer than the prems since instead of the prem logo it has the club logo at the bottom and the fonts nicer

  20. DarkArterialGore

    I like it, the green crest looks cool. The giant rectangular UEFA Childrens Foundation badge looks like it would irritate the skin on my arm though.

  30. CCBT⬛️⬜️

    It's really nice but they have yet again failed to do infant sizes under 2-3 years which is really disspointing. Emailed Castore today about the home and away shirt but they still have no idea when they're gonna be released absolute joke
    Be going for mine in the morning, first tune in over 5 years when I'll have both home and away shirts

  36. Lee Atkinson

    Liverpool's away kit for 2023/24 is green and white. Funnily enough, i haven't seen anyone queueing up to be the most utterly outraged by it.

  38. Alex Wilson

    Really want champions league patch but can’t do it online. Can someone get me one and I’ll pay you 😂

