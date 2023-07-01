¡Reaccioné ante los EXTRAÑOS fanáticos del Tottenham QUE SE BURLAN del Newcastle United!

Los fanáticos del Tottenham apuntan al Newcastle United después de fichar a James Maddison y han llevado las cosas demasiado lejos #newcastle #nufc #transfers
all good craic, but they're still p*ssed at the fact we stuffed them 6-1 and was classed as game of the season…
Whey his video done its job as its got right under your skin. Its just banter no malice or nothing & hes clearly poking fun at himself with the dance
The thing is if Newcastle really wanted Maddison & suboz then we would have bid but instead we get a midfield maestro in tonali for cheaper money
Tonali is a better player than Maddison anyway and he will be injured most of the season probably
How many people knew we were going to sign Toonali ? the only people who know who we are really looking to sign are the manager /recruitment staff /owners, everything else is just speculation for me 🙄
Got to be honest, if you’re making a video like this about singing Maddison then I think you need to have a look at yourself. Embarrassing. Going on like they’ve signed prime Messi.
I mean look at the shirt! If you're going to be retro, at least choose a decent looking one like their 81/82 cup final thing or the 84 UEFA (their last trophy of any real worth). Pony? Yes the whole club are a steam pile of the stuff…..
Just reply "21 minutes son, 21…" Judging by their supporters a couple of months ago, I can't see them being impressed at £170K/PW unless he's Maradona,Pele,Zico and Glenn Godbotherer Oddle all wrapped up in one. Watching his gutless efforts as LCFC slipped away, nevermind that pathetic showing at the TaQali Stadium V Mighty Malta, they're welcome to the lad. Be a different tune when he ends up another Darren Anderton…..
I think they forget we beat them 6 1 and they will never win a trophy 🤣🤣
As a City fan Adam I know all about this behaviour, your going to have to get use to this kind of crap mate, Always remember when your taking flax your right on the target 🎯 All the best… Gaz
😂 😂 😂 spuds thinking they have one over the toon when they are the ones that got there pants pulled down £175k lol
I like the video, it is funny come on.
Attracted to 15 year olds 😂😂😂😂 classic
He same age as is top .They signed player who past said he hates Tottenham
Don't be confused Adam, it is simple, they are scared because they have been overtaken by us and we will be looking at them through our rear view mirror from now on.
Being that triggered by a song Mocking us just means he's won. Especially making half your video about it 😂
Wind ya neck in man it's banter.
Spuds fans are the most arrogant fans on the planet. They are just so extraordinarily entitled. For a while they were so dwarfed by the Gooners that they looked for someone else to bully and took aim at us. They are deeply up themselves. Delusional.
Don't bother arguing they were always gonna pay more than us. Ffp only applies to us
Theyre treatibg him like the holy grail its hilarious 🤣 i did want him but as soon as runours that he didbt want to come here i instantly didnt want a player who wasnt committed
Top job Adam
Tottenham fans are just being arrogant and salty because they are bitter and jealous of our recent progress while we beat them 2-1 at their Awesome stadium and thrashed them 6-1 at St James's last season simply Embarrassing behaviour from the Spurs fans
Adam Madders Never picked spurs ovet the toon because we didnt put an official bid this summer
Spurs fans have always been deluded and next season I will not be scared of them and their crap support. 🖕🏻
How do you know we wanted him this summer? The journalists are full of it. From what I've seen with Linguard you get one chance. If you don't show that you want to come well we aint chasing you. That's the attitude I see. We got messed around by that french kid yes but I think after that the board said no screw that, no more chasing. I havent heard anyone say (official) that we were after him. If we wanted him we would have got him. I believe that. I didnt want Maddison, he's massively overrated and I cant wait till we stuff them next season I'd LOVE IT actually. Their manager has proved nothing at Celtic and I think he is in for a very big suprise. If Kane thinks Maddison will help them win anything he wil be mistaken too. I so hope he leaves and gos to Bayern. As far as I'm concerned I see people like Maddison act like it's almost embarrasing to go to Newcastle which is insulting. We are and always have been way more pristege than most of this leauge, just becuase of the Ashley reign that screwed it up. If SIr John Hall had half the finances of City and Chelsea when he owned the Club Maddison wouldnt of got a look in just like CIty, Chelsea and Arsenal didn't throw a glance at him either and we were bigger than them as far as I am concerned (when Sir John was at the helm) and it wasn't Until Henry came along that Arsenal started to be a threat to us. It was Man URE and the toon at the top and we were improving all the time and if we weren't short of cash we would of been dominating throught the 2000's. The fact is that nobody looked at us then the way they do now. Cashley made us a laughing stock but Maddison and the other plebs that look down on us will be laughing on the other sidfe of their faces in the next ten years Mark my words.
Newcastle have bigger fish to fry🏆
I really don't see why we even wanted him, he seems so lazy and doesn't seem to care
He dances like my dad 🤣
You’ve just played into there hands, you’ve banged on about Spurs fan/fans the whole video and you’ve also retaliated with some bold statements, time will tell. 🤷♂️
We didn’t bud for him this window 🙄
spurs is a joke
We have bought fuck all
good video mate to kick off the weekend here in the US. You missed the funniest part from the 6-1 match reaction – "How is Murphy doing this, he just pulled off prime Steven F** Gerrad" 😀 Newcastle fans definitely should watch that. Hopefully we can get similar sort of reactions out of other fan groups in the coming season. Cheers!
They spuds are embaressd ever since they got their piss 😂😂
6-1 enough said!
They think that spurs has out bidded us and he choose them over us that didn’t happen we’ve got tonali instead a was watching a podcast other day with 5 fans from different clubs this spurs fan was arguing with a geordie girl say he wanted to join them over us the lassie was trying to explain that we didn’t put a bid in for Maddison but he was having none of it.
Am happy the speculation about Maddison is over with cos I knew we wouldn’t go back in for him and look what’s happened got better player
Maddison hates Spurs tho. When Kane leaves & things go wrong, can you really put your faith in Maddison to fight for a club he hates?
I actually didn't want him. I just didn't see quite how he fit in the starting squad. I really want money spent on a left back and a winger more than anything.
Well done spurs got a good player but I don’t know if you have seen who we have signed ??? He’s not to bad as well and some people have used the word WORLD CLASS so I congratulate you on your player but I’m happy with our fella, but to the spurs fan dancing mate your making yourself look like a tit it’s 1 player and you would think you had signed Messi calm down there’s plenty of players to sighn
They're almost as annoying as Liverpool fans
We are in for Gabriel Veron from Porto , you heard it here first mate
He ia replacing Maxi
Next week all the Newcastle Youtubers will be talking bout him and researching and bigging him up 👍🏻
Tottenham are crap