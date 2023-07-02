Máximos goleadores de la temporada 2022/23 de la Premier League

Una cuenta atrás de los jugadores que marcaron más goles en la temporada 2022/23 de la Premier League con Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Erling Haaland (Man City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester Unidos) y más! ¿Quién crees que marcará más goles la próxima temporada? Háganos saber en los comentarios. Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga a la Premier League en Instagram: Siga a la Premier League en Twitter: Haga clic en Me gusta en la Premier League en Facebook: Juegue Fantasy Premier League: Para obtener la licencia de las imágenes de los partidos de la Premier League: #PremierLeague #Football #Fútbol Su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para obtener apoyo confidencial si ha sucedido algo en línea que lo ha hecho sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea. (Debe comunicarse con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, juegos en línea y envío de correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. (
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Who do you think will score the most goals next season?
Bruno + Rashyy = 💯
its time for Kane get some trophies, at spurs he is like keeping the sinking boat alive …
Martin Tyler for Kane’s goal ‘yes 😐’. No wonder Sky have replaced him.
Watkins has been sensational as well
no Almiron? lol
Does premier league only remembers haalands ovwrhead goal against Southampton?
Literally in every video you guys only show that goal like he only scored once last season.
Gotta feel for Kane being trapped at Spurs by Levy 😢 For his sake I hope he gets to go somewhere he can win something… Bayern?
Haaland is an absolute joy to watch. Debut season and already the Golden Boot winner. Amazing!
It's a joy watching these play 😊
Besides Haaland being the record breaker top scorer, we must acknowledge the fact that Salah has been consistent since the day he signed for Liverpool. He really is a Premier League hero.
best league, serving best goalie
Mo Salah 😍❤ 🇮🇳🇮🇳
There is only one ERLING HAALAND
Im not a kane fan but i think its going to be him
The fact arsenal have 3 in top 10 without any of them being actual strikers shows talent and team spirit
Brentford are going to struggle without Ivan Toney until January
⚫️⚪️Callum Wilson⚫️⚪️
arsenal 3
fulham 1
villa 1
man u 1
newcastle 1
liverpool 1
spure 1
brentford 1
man city 1
chelsea 0
brighton 0
😮
the commentator that was there for sakas goal against man u is the worst commentator ive ever heard
Onana having more assists than Kovacic I'll be there 😂😂
Next season will be hot
damn
Big Wollie Otkins bagging 30 next season
Salah 17/18 31 non penalty goals > haaland 22/23 29 non penalty goals
Mad disrespect to Ivan Toney in this thumbnail. Scored more than Rashford and Saka.
Bukayo > kane
if Kane was in any other team he wouldve gotten 50 goals this season. Son and Kane are the only reason tottenham arent in relegation. It just feels like no one in the tottenham team cares🤷♂
Kane behind the service of de bruyne gundo silva grealish will get 40 goals easily if he can get 30 with Tottenham teammates
Jack grealish haaland bicycle kick 🎉
ฮาลงฮาแลนด์ เดบงเดบอย
The fact that the worst of the top 10 still has like 14 goals just shows the level of attacker quality in the Prem. Bundesliga top scorer was Nkunku with 16.
Kane need to join his rivalry club arsenal or Bayern this spurs are shit doesn’t deserve him
Watkins was a beast