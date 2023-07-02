¡Newcastle United DEBE comprar un STRIKER este verano! Pero, ¿quién podría ser y estás de acuerdo?

Andrew Musgrove plantea el caso de que Newcastle United necesita comprar un delantero este verano para ayudar a Callum Wilson y Alexander Isak. ¿Estás de acuerdo? *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
Jonathan David from Lille
Dont need a striker a left back and a right winger are needed
Striker deffo not a priority at the minute we got Wilson, Isak, Gordon, Big Joe if needed. Creative midfielder, goal threat wide man who cpuld play aceoss the top and LB are all much more of a priority at the minute
we've got no money left for this transfer window due to ffp…
Wilson's injuries won't be as bad with Isak sharing the load. Joelinton or Gordon could even play as that 3rd choice striker.
Too many other positions are in need of the investment this window
Gordon big no, he is 6 month only 1 goal and just goal tap in, very bad player/mediocre player ..
1)Youssef En-Nesyri(26years,192cm,match 31,goal 8,assits 1,Saville FC,centre forward, or left/right wingers option, €20m)I think he's ok too,we need a striker who is tall and towering like Isak,so when our free kick sprinter excels in running.
2)Joao Pedro(21Years,184 cm,11 + 3 goals,4 + 1 assists,Watford,24M€,centre forward or midfilders
3).Iliman Ndiaye(23 years, 180cm,14 goals,11 assists,15M€,Shefield United,Centre forward or midfielder attackers ).
4)Goncalo Ramos(21years,185cm,goals 18,+7=25 goals ,assits 2,Benfica,forward center)
5) Ivan Toney,(27years,185cm,goals 20,assits 4,Brentford)
6)Evan Ferguson (18years,183cm,Brighton,Centre Forward, match 17,goal 6,assits 4,expired June, 30 2028.
7)Muhammad Kudus (22years,177cm,goal 11,assits 3,forward centre,midfielders,right winger,Ajax )
8)Felix Nmecha(Birth,Hamburg, 22years,190cm,match 30,goal 3,assits 6,central midfielder or left midfielder,€8M,Wolfsburg-German),he is very young worth buying also physically very tough and tall,Maddison is far from quality , only 175cm high, for Europe, including short.
9)Yankuba Minteh(18 years,182cm, match 9,goal 2,assists 3,Odense BK,Right winger,use left winger888£,€300K)still very young he will be on the same level as Evan Ferguson,if he starts often,his son is also a big talent, must buy.
10)Arda Guler (18years,176cm,midfielder central and right winger,match 5,goal 1,assist 2,Fenerbahche),ok too and still very young,is worth keeping,rather than keeping young Gordon and Anderson but false hopes
No,2,4,6,9,10 buying very younger players has nothing to lose, rather than nurturing mediocre young players with no prospects like Anderson and Gordon, it's just a waste of time and just false hope.
I think Big Joe would be a different animal up front now, certainly much more confident than under Bruce and with actual service instead of feeding off scraps. Might be better to spend more in other areas like left back. There's always January to add someone up front if necessary.
I don’t think it’s a must. A young 3rd choice striker would be nice though. Especially with FFP I think we have other priority positions
Got to buy Goncalo Ramos asap
Chris Wood would have been a good 3rd striker. Agree Newcastle have a limited budget this window and have to prioritise
Gordon is starting for U21’s up front. I’d imagine we see him as the 3rd striker
He obviously watched a lot of Leeds last season 😂 First it was Adams and now Rodrygo. There's rumours that we're after Daniel Jebbison off Sheffield United. He's an English 19 year old striker who's played for England at various age groups. I'd guess Ashworth is who recommended him given his previous job for the FA. And some people might scoff at this given he's hardly prolific, but Gordon has been talking playing up front for the England U21's. Given his pace if we could convert him into a Vardy, Owen type striker he could save us a lot of money.
Young striker flexible forward, not striker. No PL side has 3 top class strikers. No top striker would come at the risk of being third choice and Wilson wouldn't stay at the risk of being third choice at 31.
Name any PL side with 3 top class strikers? It's always 2 at most. Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U, Spurs, don't even have that.
BTW we already have that player. Gordon. Plays across the front 3 and been excellent up top for England U21s. That flexibly will also get him game time, which a dedicated striker wouldn't.
I agree we do need another striker
We currently have the England under 21 striker at the club – would Gordon not cover ?
Good video Andrew! Questions put well. Who, how much, age!
I think we need one but a dynamic one that can play across the front Diallo or en nasyri
Go get elyi wahi from Montpellier 19 goals 6 assists in 29 starts young hungry and in the France u 21s ,better than ekiteacake