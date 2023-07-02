¡Quedarás IMPRESIONADO cuando fui DETRÁS DE BASTIDORES con Wor Flags en St James Park!

Trabajé con la exhibición de banderas Wor Flags financiada por fanáticos de Newcastle United antes de la temporada de la Liga de Campeones #nufc #newcastle #stjamespark
Wor Flags donation page – https://worflags.org.uk
Don't think you should have been telling everyone where the flags are stored. You can almost guarantee, so mackem will be trying to set this container alight now.
If only we could get tickets to experience the displays
Wor flags help us win games
Great video Adam mate!!
They're an absolute credit to the club and the fans. They totally elevate the the entire stadium. Definitely donating.
i myself know how hard it is as i help do the flag displays at Aberdeen Fc and its so time demanding and costly you do have to rely on the supporters to donate to the flag displays and this season for us is going to be a busy one like Wor Flags as we are in Europe as well as no matter what we will be seeing either Europa League group stage football till December or Europa Conference league group stage football till December but definitely looking forward to the task a head and an exciting season, also i am not a Newcastle fan but i have donated to the Wor Flags cause i know how much they need the support as ur stadium is twice the size of ours so it will take so much hard work so good luck and Adam i love your videos mate keep up the great work and am sure ur channel will really grow this season as u definitely deserve it mate
Thanks for showing this and giving a real insight into Wor Flags. Also been meaning to donate, so thanks for the reminder. Fabulous job from everyone involved with Wor Flags, thank you for helping to make St James Parks atmosphere brilliant, match after match.
They need to make them a building to do this in.
Fkn wor flags 🤣🤣🤣yous thick flags have just been invented embarrassing
We did have Wood and understandably let him go but never replaced him. Ronaldo – 1 year contract.
Good Job Adam, I used to work with the cages, they need to get some polyester zipped sleeves for them will protect the flags, make them last longer, Google royal mail ones, they use them for parcels
When you buy a season ticket it should give you an option to donate to wor flags even if every one gave a pound it’s 52 grand
I'm in no surprise at all how much hard work goes into wor flags .it's a big operation and it's well worth it .Cheers wor flags 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️✊🐜
'Wor Flags' are incredible . . . amazing displays.
NGL i thought you were going through a skip when i saw the thumbnail. thanks for the video, nice to see the hard work they put in to put on such amazing displays
great video adam mate everyone who works for wor flags is a credit to our fanbase can't wait for more brilliant displays this season HTL ⚫⚪👍
That's what you call dedication well done lads true supporters 👍
What does wor mean?
The thumbnail 🤣
Top stuff Adam 👍⚫⚪
It just shows how hard work and how log it actually goes into to do the amazing fag displays
Great video Adam. Something different and makes us the fans appreciate what Wor Flags do for us. ⚫️⚪️
They make st James park spectacular