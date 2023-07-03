¡Newcastle FIRMA a Sandro Tonali del AC Milan! ✍️



37 comentarios en “¡Newcastle FIRMA a Sandro Tonali del AC Milan! ✍️

  6. Massi Pusci

    I'm a Milan supporter and when I heard the news of Sandro Tonali going to Newcastle I didn't believe it, thanks to our businessman president" Cardinale out"

  8. Anthony Powell

    Poor bloke didn’t want to leave and now he’s stuck with a weirdo club. Good luck tonali. Hopefully you’ll be back at Milan soon

  10. king leo

    I'm not even a Newcastle fan but this is a brilliant signing for Newcastle one of the best defensive midfielders in the world if Newcastle keep picking up stars like this everybody else watch out

  22. diegotosello

    Sono Juventino… sei un mercenario vigliacco e senza un minimo di etica e di valori da uomo… sei in mezz'uomo… vergognati… spero vivamente che ru vebga taglaito fuori da tutto il calcio italiano compresa la nazionale. Gente come te non merita la maglia azzurra

  29. Carter

    As an Arsenal fan I’m gutted we didn’t sign him. We got linked with him last season. Great signing by Newcastle.

  37. Andy

    I'm an Arsenal fan, but this signing is better than Rice if I'm honest. Tonali is a great player with bags of potential, and a leader too. Well done Newcastle, great work.

