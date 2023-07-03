¡Newcastle FIRMA a Sandro Tonali del AC Milan! ✍️

SUSCRÍBETE ► LO MÁS DESTACADO DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE ► CONSIGUE LAS CAMISETAS DE LA PRÓXIMA TEMPORADA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE AQUÍ ► El Newcastle ha cerrado un acuerdo de 55 millones de libras esterlinas por el centrocampista del AC Milan Sandro Tonali. #football Vea Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY DEPORTES F1: ►SKY DEPORTES: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
So excited 🎉❤❤
as a Milan supporter and neighbor of Tonali now I have to support Newcastle
0:20 the 23 year old joins the magpies for a undisclosed fee they say
0:42 he captained his country for the u21s uefa championships
Newcastle are going to be a team to recon with this year
As an aging Milan fan, football has become the saddest side thing in the world for me….
I'm a Milan supporter and when I heard the news of Sandro Tonali going to Newcastle I didn't believe it, thanks to our businessman president" Cardinale out"
Waiting for this! Cone the Geordies!🖤🤍🖤🤍
Poor bloke didn’t want to leave and now he’s stuck with a weirdo club. Good luck tonali. Hopefully you’ll be back at Milan soon
Exactly type of player that Newcastle need..congrats for them.
I'm not even a Newcastle fan but this is a brilliant signing for Newcastle one of the best defensive midfielders in the world if Newcastle keep picking up stars like this everybody else watch out
🖤🤍
As a Newcastle fan, I think this is a really good signing and I think most Newcastle fans would agree
Doubt: Will he play with Bruno or replace him?
As a Liverpool fan I am scared of Newcastle united team for next season
Mint signing up the mags hopefully we get a winger aswell and left back
💰💰💰💰💰
Newcastle richest club in the world still looking after their pennies, they know how to spend their money well.
Lol i still can’t believe newcastle is about to be the new man city
Kylo Magpie look very happy to signed Newcastle
It’s funny because he didn’t wanna leave
Worst presenter😴, what a great signing & he’s saying it likes he’s paid the fee🤦🏻♂️
Sono Juventino… sei un mercenario vigliacco e senza un minimo di etica e di valori da uomo… sei in mezz'uomo… vergognati… spero vivamente che ru vebga taglaito fuori da tutto il calcio italiano compresa la nazionale. Gente come te non merita la maglia azzurra
Give ‘em a year before he leaves.
Diaby next please
The best signing 👍🏼
Well done to Ashworth for getting this over the line, left back and another striker would be nice
Forza Sandro..Forza the Toon
He's just gone from a title contending team to a team fighting for top 4 🤡☠️
As an Arsenal fan I’m gutted we didn’t sign him. We got linked with him last season. Great signing by Newcastle.
twice the player of rice, and half the cost..! amazing..!
It was his dream to pair up with Longstaff
⚫️⚪️ARMY!
I’m not Italian, but they say he’s one hell of a spicy meatball 🌶️
Szoboszdli, MacAlester and Tonali are the best midfielders.
Toonali Toonali
Unbelievable signing. Deadliest midfield.
I'm an Arsenal fan, but this signing is better than Rice if I'm honest. Tonali is a great player with bags of potential, and a leader too. Well done Newcastle, great work.