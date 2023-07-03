¡Por qué Newcastle debe tomarse en SERIO!

El fichaje de Sandro Tonali procedente del AC Milan por 55 millones de libras ha transformado el centro del campo del Newcastle y significa que son serios aspirantes a los máximos honores esta temporada. Sígueme en Twitter: Sígueme en Instagram: Sígueme en TikTok:
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Saudi Arabia will win the league in the next couple of years. Not even Qatari Man united or Abu Dhabi Man City will be able to complete with the Saudis.
Tonali fills one of our gaps. It is a very good signing which will help to reduce the matches we lost or drew last season
your comments about Eddie Howe are spot on, no ego there, he is a classy man.
Tonali for me is like Declan Rice on steroids and at nearly half the price
Does'nt like the project but never said nowt when roman was pumping his dirty back handers oil money into the team Whats good for the goose is good for the gander Rory lad and as a Geordie i even gave you a like
let us not forget Newcastle were the superior and bigger club in the premier league – by far – until the Russian came in. So anyone who is 30+ knows this is just parity being restored
Tonali will flop in England.
TOONALI LETS GO
As a Newcastle fan, extremely excited by Tonali, & it does seem like a massive statement of intent in our project to go to Milan and take their prized asset.
However while I accept the potential moral issues with our ownership I really struggle with everyone that takes such an issue with our project when they have come in and spent within FFP and made shrewd smart decisions and haven’t come in and spent 700m in one season only to put 10 up for sale the very next season so they can do it all over again
So Pogba’s £89m move back to United didn’t happen then? 😂😂
It's not a good thing that European clubs are being ransacked by Prem clubs. True football fans want the Champions League to be competitive, there's nothing good about turning it into the Premier League top 4 every time it gets to the semi finals
he didn't hose to leave. He was told he had to leave because of the money for AC. He didn't want to leave but still an unreal signing.
Don't like the project because Newcastle can and will break into the top 6/7 and will soon be a mainstay in the top 4.
Tonali is a unbelievable signing for us, and changes the entire midfield and most importantly, gives options when going against the big boys in Europe.
I hate that PIF has taken over the team but the fans deserve it. Also they haven't been soending too rashly like Chelsea. So I respect them too.
The only competition in premier league these days is which club has the most money with state owners.
Tonali didn't choose to leave, milan higher ups told Tonali he will be sold because they hade issues with the FFP, once they told him he started crying.
3:18 Don’t personally think Eddie Hearn deserves too much credit for Newcastle’s success but that’s just me
Ru thinking of the Baresi, Gullit, Van Basten & Rijkaard Milan?. Maybe the Maldini, Pirlo, Kaka & Shevchenko sides?. Not quite the club we have now, searching down the back of the sofa for coins. There are only a handful of “buying” clubs left, everyone else develops players & needs to sell. Never underestimate the power of a pound note, u shud kno that.
Fantastic signing, can’t wait to see him on Tyneside👏🖤🤍
Tonali is a very good midfielder however he isn't AC's best player. Rafa Leao, Theo Hernandez and probably Maignan are better.
Can't believe Newcastle have signed Kylo Ren, they've really embraced the role of villains, much to the annoyance of Aston Villa.
Big signing but it won’t be successful.
Why don’t you want it to work???
Tonali is fucking class. Shades of Pirlo / Gattuso
Quite a swift and timely deal tbf
Relax Rory,
They have to play European football as well as league this year,
They're not getting top four
I still wonder if Newcastle have a average start whether the owners might pull the plug on the management I hope I'm wrong, let's me be clear if the Geordies repeat last seasons league position it's should be regarded as a better achievement than last season
Why are middle east owners are so good with their club managing?
Love you Rory from a Newcastle fan think you are a proper lad
Tonali is a bad signing dor newcastle.
1. A majority of his creativity as in over 60% comes from corners but trips takes newcastles corners and is better so unless he has a fall off tonali's creative numbers are going to plummet.
2. He takes alot of chances with the ball passing wise but his passing accuracy is ABYSMAL he isnt a pirlo type player please respect pirlo he is a runner a trackstar not technically good but he has alot of heart.
3. Honestly i see Tonali as a player that will need to be moulded to play in the prem he is not prem ready right now. Unless he takes on a reduced role at Newcastle he will be a flop its that simple.
On further assesment i trust Eddie to make him work but as a player i dont think he was the best fit for Newcastle
Nufc are going places. They'll be a force for a long time to come.
The whole manager sacking is y he left