"¡ESTE ES EL MOMENTO!" ⌛ ¡Rory Jennings dice que el fichaje de Tonali por parte del Newcastle es un momento SERIO!



29 comentarios en “"¡ESTE ES EL MOMENTO!" ⌛ ¡Rory Jennings dice que el fichaje de Tonali por parte del Newcastle es un momento SERIO!

  1. Azeem Khan

    would be nice if you guys had done your research. Tonali was forced out by the club so they could get some much needed funds in. he did not want to go

  3. Spark Tom

    Ac Milan literally forced tonali to leave as the fee was sky high, and no other team tried to sign him, he has yet to show he’s an elite player too

  4. BW96

    Great signing for us, I'm just hoping we bring in another 3-4 players to cope with the extra games, that doesnt even include international duties where things can go wrong too so definitely need more depth

  6. pt

    If we don't finish in europa this season I think Howe would be under a lot of pressure. I don't expect top 4 while in the champions league, but maybe top 7 (or whatever position gets you europe). Need a stronger 25 man squad.

  13. Nettle Warrior

    Everything I've read about Tonali makes me believe he is an Eddie Howe player. He has the intensity of character, the selfless mentality, the dedication to his craft and the passion to match our fans. Watch him elevate EVERYONE'S game.

  16. Phiaklang Tangjang

    As a Newcastle fan, finishing 4th last season was over-achieving , there's no guarantee we'll finish in the top 4 again but anywhere inside top 10 wouldn't be considered a failure,not at all, we are far ahead of schedule to be honest

  17. JT

    Rory I'm sorry mate but you wear some absolutely NAFF shirts, don't know if this penguin company is sponsoring you fella but whatever they're paying I can tell you, it's not worth the money to look this ridiculous on a daily basis

  18. Guru Cartel

    Tonali was not wanted by any other top club. Not seriously, not with bids in. Milan no longer have the financial resources to keep pace with the big European sides. Hes a player with great potential but you are talking about him as though as Bellingham or Barella.

  19. Thai

    The Saudi's are rebuilding Newcastle from the ground up. Every facet of the club is being developed, changed, and restructured. What people are seeing with the first team squad is just the tip of the iceberg with what is really going on there. They are building for long term sustainable success, not for a few flash in the pan seasons. The traditionally 'bigger' clubs should be concerned with what is going to happen at Newcastle over the next 5, 10, and 20 years. They are coming for everyone, make no mistake.

  20. TY BlaiseR

    Newcastle fans thinking they're all of a sudden gonna be Man City are delusional😂…Yeah maybe just maybe they'll win the League in future but as we have seen with Arsenal of all teams spending 60 and 105 million on Havertz and Rice, having money means nothing today. Adding the fact Rice chose Arsenal a club with History and Stature but has won nothing major in the last 3 years over Man City a club that has just won the Treble, this tells us if Newcastle and Liverpool go for Mbappe today with same salaries he'll easily chose Liverpool 😂. My point is it's no longer 2003 or 2008 it's Much harder right now plus Man City only became Thee Best of The Best after Pep's arrival and unfortunately for Newcastle, they'll never have Pep😂.

  21. RJ Flores

    Tonali has swapped fresh Gnocchi for a Greggs Pasty, The Duomo for The BiggMarket. The fashion capital of the world for the fashion capital of The North East of England!

  25. Erick Nicholas

    If Newcastle can find a great left back and someone to replace Fabian Schars then they are ready for a new season..

  26. Kevin Pillay

    Tonali will be one to watch for variou reason's. He was on loan at Milan for 2 seasons and then they bought him outright. He is a Milan fan and this was his dream and to move him on so quick was surprising. So his mental side will be key. Dont think he was the jewel in the Milan crown as Leao is for sure. But good signing if he can adjust.

  27. k tom

    "This is the moment we have to redefine Newcastle Utd in our heads".🤦🤣 Rory being a clown again. Unintentional comedy.

  28. Lucky

    Why is it serious? How literally cried and fought against going to Newcastle so why would he put the effort in ?

  29. Damien Kearns

    Tonali has long been thought of as the next Pirlo. Nobody's the next Pirlo, but he has serious ability. Sad day for Italian football to see the next big prospect leave a team like Milan. Would never have happened in Berlusconi's time but this is 2023 and Saudi Arabia FC have a lot of wonga😉

