"¡ESTE ES EL MOMENTO!" ⌛ ¡Rory Jennings dice que el fichaje de Tonali por parte del Newcastle es un momento SERIO!

would be nice if you guys had done your research. Tonali was forced out by the club so they could get some much needed funds in. he did not want to go
Rory Jennings is the Peter drury of talk sport. When he speaks you listen. Intense and Poetic.
Ac Milan literally forced tonali to leave as the fee was sky high, and no other team tried to sign him, he has yet to show he’s an elite player too
Great signing for us, I'm just hoping we bring in another 3-4 players to cope with the extra games, that doesnt even include international duties where things can go wrong too so definitely need more depth
Newcastle now dinning at the top table.
If we don't finish in europa this season I think Howe would be under a lot of pressure. I don't expect top 4 while in the champions league, but maybe top 7 (or whatever position gets you europe). Need a stronger 25 man squad.
Waiting for my call off talk sport. Seeing Rory on nowadays 😂
Calm down. Rory always gets so hyped on such small things. This is 1 signing.
If Rory says it then you can guarantee that the opposite is probably closer to the truth
Milan just won the league and Newcastle have gone over and said we dont care were taking player.
Rory Jennings is the last person who's opinion anyone should be taking seriously, proper, proper clown
Once they sack Howe for world class manager then only it's happening..
Everything I've read about Tonali makes me believe he is an Eddie Howe player. He has the intensity of character, the selfless mentality, the dedication to his craft and the passion to match our fans. Watch him elevate EVERYONE'S game.
Finally speaking some sense . An exceptional signing for the Geordies .
Toon Army Chief "Acknowledge Me!!"
As a Newcastle fan, finishing 4th last season was over-achieving , there's no guarantee we'll finish in the top 4 again but anywhere inside top 10 wouldn't be considered a failure,not at all, we are far ahead of schedule to be honest
Rory I'm sorry mate but you wear some absolutely NAFF shirts, don't know if this penguin company is sponsoring you fella but whatever they're paying I can tell you, it's not worth the money to look this ridiculous on a daily basis
Tonali was not wanted by any other top club. Not seriously, not with bids in. Milan no longer have the financial resources to keep pace with the big European sides. Hes a player with great potential but you are talking about him as though as Bellingham or Barella.
The Saudi's are rebuilding Newcastle from the ground up. Every facet of the club is being developed, changed, and restructured. What people are seeing with the first team squad is just the tip of the iceberg with what is really going on there. They are building for long term sustainable success, not for a few flash in the pan seasons. The traditionally 'bigger' clubs should be concerned with what is going to happen at Newcastle over the next 5, 10, and 20 years. They are coming for everyone, make no mistake.
Newcastle fans thinking they're all of a sudden gonna be Man City are delusional😂…Yeah maybe just maybe they'll win the League in future but as we have seen with Arsenal of all teams spending 60 and 105 million on Havertz and Rice, having money means nothing today. Adding the fact Rice chose Arsenal a club with History and Stature but has won nothing major in the last 3 years over Man City a club that has just won the Treble, this tells us if Newcastle and Liverpool go for Mbappe today with same salaries he'll easily chose Liverpool 😂. My point is it's no longer 2003 or 2008 it's Much harder right now plus Man City only became Thee Best of The Best after Pep's arrival and unfortunately for Newcastle, they'll never have Pep😂.
Tonali has swapped fresh Gnocchi for a Greggs Pasty, The Duomo for The BiggMarket. The fashion capital of the world for the fashion capital of The North East of England!
He isn’t a game changer 😂 when inter popped them he went missing
Jesus Rory loves sniffing his own farts ya? He loves delving into the lyrical dramatical.
I get vibes that Rory is pumping up nufc and looking forward to them failing.
If Newcastle can find a great left back and someone to replace Fabian Schars then they are ready for a new season..
Tonali will be one to watch for variou reason's. He was on loan at Milan for 2 seasons and then they bought him outright. He is a Milan fan and this was his dream and to move him on so quick was surprising. So his mental side will be key. Dont think he was the jewel in the Milan crown as Leao is for sure. But good signing if he can adjust.
"This is the moment we have to redefine Newcastle Utd in our heads".🤦🤣 Rory being a clown again. Unintentional comedy.
Why is it serious? How literally cried and fought against going to Newcastle so why would he put the effort in ?
Tonali has long been thought of as the next Pirlo. Nobody's the next Pirlo, but he has serious ability. Sad day for Italian football to see the next big prospect leave a team like Milan. Would never have happened in Berlusconi's time but this is 2023 and Saudi Arabia FC have a lot of wonga😉