Hice un canto VIRAL de Sandro Tonali Newcastle United + Jonjo Shelvey fue EXPUESTO!!!!!



Hice un canto de Sandro Tonali que actualmente tiene 2.7 millones de visitas + Jonjo Shelvey ha sido expuesto en línea #nufc #newcastle #transfers

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

41 comentarios en “Hice un canto VIRAL de Sandro Tonali Newcastle United + Jonjo Shelvey fue EXPUESTO!!!!!

  4. Dave Clark

    Got to disagree with Shelvey … fair play to him … not doing anything bad really, and we would all do the same if we were successful like him haha

  6. Tommy Hogg

    I watched a video yesterday from anfield agenda who was saying there should be a playoff between 4-5-6-7th. Bet he would of enjoyed that if they finished 4th

  9. Mark Sime

    Hi Adam .I’m a Liverpool fan but I’ve got to admit I enjoy watching your videos every week …..I honestly think Newcastle are the most enjoyable team to watch ……I think KT would be a great signing for the team and for Scotland….if Liverpool don’t win the league ,I would love it if Newcastle won it …….the atmosphere in st James Park is very impressive,must be amazing to play for such an incredible fan base …..
    Anyway just want to say thank you for all your hard work …..it’s a pleasure

  13. Steven Parker

    StevenP because it will never ever beat Sunderland in the Premier Derby at Newcastle and Sunderland ever will be as it is the Derby last year Skoda Cavan

  16. Dan MUFC

    Adam talking about the gap between Newcastle and sunderland should also check the gap between sunderland and newcastles league titles. Imagine having less than sunderland 😂😂

  23. Pelvis

    Quick chant to (That's A'more – Dean Martin.)

    When he plays a through ball, and Willock scores the goal, that's Tonali… that's Tonali.

    We think he is class when he plays a quick pass. That's Tonali… That's Tonali.

    Milan thinks he cried but in fact they got pied. That's Tonali… That's Tonali.

  29. Seacrest Boxers

    You can't say in public that Mackems like children, it's Seagulls aint it. You are as mad as a box of frogs, but love your videos. 😂

  31. Eddy Lee

    Hi buddy ! Is there any truth regarding
    Goncalo Ramos striker from Benfica !
    Hear Newcastle might bid for him !
    Love to have him as our striker ! He would be player first us to beat top teams in Europe

  34. Mark. K

    Eating lunch then Adam said…..typical Sunderland fan always thinking about Children….OMG i just can not stop laughing, its so so true😅😅

Los comentarios están cerrados.