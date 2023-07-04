Por qué Sandro Tonali resuelve el mayor problema del Newcastle United

La transferencia de Sandro Tonali a Newcastle podría terminar costándole a los Magpies £ 70 millones, y esa es una cifra que tiene a varios expertos preguntando si es un movimiento inteligente dada la falta de una forma clara de impactar a su nuevo club. Pero el diverso conjunto de habilidades del italiano es en realidad lo que Eddie Howe ha estado pidiendo a gritos… SUSCRÍBETE: SITIO WEB: Sigue a FourFourTwo en: Instagram: Facebook: Twitter:
Thanks for this excellent analysis. Totally agree mate.
One more thing Tonali offers is added cover in case of injury.
We struggled when Bruno was not 100% last season, Tonali offers the depth we so desperately need.
I've got faith in howe and what he does on the training fields to bring Tonali onto a new level in time.
People forget, he's only 23, he's got loads of development time in him, he's going to play alongside powerful, quality midfielders, in joelinton, longstaff, willock, Bruno. Who all bring something different but what they all have is a high work rate. He's got great experience for his age, he's played in champions league knockout games, he's won titles, he's won player of the year in serie B. And he's a dedicated professional to his craft. His work rate along with howes ability to improve players and understand their tactical awareness should hopefully lead to a brilliant match.
It's going to be an extremely tough season next season. Top 6 might even be extremely challenging with the likes of Liverpool, spurs, Chelsea all improving and will come much stronger after their blips. They've also all invested in quality players.
So if newcastle can again compete for the top 4 that will probably be an even bigger achievement this season coming.
hopefully at least 2 more first team signings through the door to support what we already have.
A left back and a winger ideally as the biggest priorities.
Another young CB to push behind Fab Schar would be perfect too. But we'll see what happens.
Great individual video analysis … and one that doesn't just regurgitate the current pervasive misconstrued narrative of "he affords Bruno to move upfield" or "he replaces Longstaff" … I can see why he ticks so many of Howe's boxes!
The key point here was the mention of Jonjo Shelvey. We missed him whatever anyone says and more importantly, Bruno missed him. Shelvey allowed Bruno to play higher up if thing weren't working but he was shite at covering our back four. Tonali is the player to fix that.
Whoever is in charge of Newcastles transfers is superb! How have Man U spent 60 million on Mount and Spurs 40 Million on Maddison and Newcastle manage to go under the radar and get this lad for just over 50! Impressive business
Great breakdown, best one I’ve seen !
People only call him pirlo because of the hair, he literally says he plays like gattuso
The perfect replacement for Jonjo Shelvey 🔥
Great video
This is a great show. Thanks Adam
I think Tonali will enabled better link up with the right side. He seems to be really versatile from what I have heard so far.
Love the Newcastle content. Excellent analysis as with all of your videos. Keep them coming please. I’d like to know how you think Newcastle will do next year.
Very good summary and great presenting skills 👍🏻
Excellent vid! I've watched highlight vids, I've heard Milan fans' disappointment, I've heard Sky Sports' Italian football correspondent say how good he is and what his strengths and weaknesses are, but I haven't heard anyone relate his abilities so well into what Newcastle need. Thank you.
Another thing not touched on is just the additinal depth we have now. How many points did we drop last season with spells where either Longstaff or Bruno were injured? Tonali can do both those roles and keep points ticking over when injuries and suspensions start building.
At an absolute minimum, they need the squad depth going forward. Injuries happen, and he could cover for any of the three if need be.
Great video 👍👍👍
Always a great video from my main man Adam!
Outstanding insight, thanks
as a milan fan i'm still heartbroken 💔💔💔
i hope he can flourish on newcastle
I think what Eddie howe has shown us in the past year and a bit is that he's been able to get things from players that they themselves didn't even know they could do. I'm not saying this will be the case now but I am interested to see what Eddie can bring out of tonali
Brilliant video, better Italian. Quality player too. Forza Sandro!
You talk a lot of sense mate – keep them coming.
Mate. The likes of Chelsea can buy as many players as they want.
We sign clever.
Tonali is a game changer
Only YouTuber that actually talks facts and sense. No click bait. Top assessment
He’s a excellent buy.. one for the now and future watched ac play on tv and Yh he looked really good and Yh he is the next pirlo
This video has me excited to see a midfield of
J7 TONALI BRUNO
Felt the 'no girlfriend' part…..feel you bro 😪🫠
Il be the first to admit that Edie Howe was not my first choice, but after the last year…….if he wants Tonali that welcome to NUFC
Good one!
i honestly think hes come in to start in the 3 with bruno and sean, with willock and joe as back up, joe playing left with maxi cover, gordan and miggy on the right wilson isak up front. Eddie has such faith in sean for a reason. Willock is like our milner, he can play all over the front hes so versatile important to have. the squad eddie is building is going to be scary by next summer especially if we make top 4 or champions league again
The way your green table stays in frame for your "talking head" shots makes it looks like a windows Taskbar is always under your video 😂 fyi
I'm loving the look of a Mid 3 of Tonali/Bruno/Joelinton.
The crazy part is all three cost a combined total of £129 million with Bruno being the cheapest.
Bruno £34 million
Joelinton £40 million
Tonali £55 million