¿CUBIERTOS? 🏆 ¿Qué puede lograr el Newcastle de Eddie Howe la próxima temporada? 🤔 ¡El veredicto de Rory Jennings! 🔥

Newcastle fans know we punched well above weight last season, Eddie just needs to keep building, it's going to take a few years to get the squad together, still lots of deadwood floating around.
Depends on how many players we can get in because we are short on depth, but with this squad and all the games, 7th would still be decent, 5th or 6th really good, top 4 again would be unbelievable
I don't think the pressure will get to Eddie Howe one bit, even with Champions League. He is so organised and so prepared for his games, I think he has it nailed. As long as our club are doing everything they can to give Eddie the tools, I think he will get a trophy sooner rather than later. The Premier League title is not within our reach until we have the quality depth to rotate like City, which is many seasons away.
As a Toon fan, personally this season, I think top 7 finish with a very very good run in Champions League would be good enough for me, of course anything better is better. I understand that we finished 4th last season but I believe we overachieved in terms of the big grand plan that we have in place, which is set for us to keep driving forward and improve our squad. Peaking so soon does not give us that opportunity to build because of FFP, so this transfer window is so important to get right, to allow Eddie to deliver another fantastic season to the best of his ability but most importantly, to get as far as we can in Champions League, to make our club look ambitious for trophies to then attract new ambitious quality players in the window after.
I know how easy it is to replace a manager, especially with our owners who will make hard decisions without blinking, so just hope they back Eddie and allow him the opportunity to keep doing what he does and keep us fans elated.
Going to be a very strange season ahead, but I think City 1st, Arsenal 2nd, Liverpool 3rd.
Rory has an Eddie Howe framed picture next to his bed, he talks about him and Newcastle that much that it’s got to be love
Seriously most of the Newcastle fan base is not expecting a lot. A good domestic cup and league run like last season and maybe able to progress from UCL group stage. That would be a good season.
Newcastle fan here, all I want is another cup run and consolidate the top 6, no one up here is getting carried away demanding a title challenge yet. Its still early in the project, stop trying to build up expectation.
We still need another season to build the squad & experience. I'd be happy with getting out the group stages, another top 4 finish & a decent run at a cup. 24/25 is the season we we should be expecting a big big step up.
Also a few less drawcaslte united and a few more wins please
He’s got a little soft spot for the Toon Rory has………
Rory Jennings everywhere….Why?
He was done great job so far but I think if they get close to big trophies and don’t win the pressure will be on . Best British manager , well English manager for long time . Great for the game . Am Irish and be great to see Eddie challenging pep for title .
I wouldnt mind getting 3rd in champions league group n then going into Europa League and winning that 👍
Pep took off Haaland a lot of times when he scored 1 or 2 goals to save him & do a treble, especially with the tight schedule. Haaland will score more if he doesn't get injured & Pep subs him off way earlier, Haaland would have improved & gotten used to Pep & his team mates too.
Wth is this… We aren't there yet, take it a step at a time, we barely have one window to build towards Europe. If we make top 6 this coming season I will be delighted, don't need unnecessary pressure on us.
I dont see Newcastle qualifying for top 4 next season. In fact, their qualifying for champions league is mainly due to the poor form of Chelsea and Liverpool and probably Spurs also. Eddie is so very lucky that all these 3 top teams lost form at the same time. But for the new season, they would probably finish between 6th to 8th. For champions league, they would not be able to clear the group stage.
I’m not a Newcastle supporter. That said I hope they stick with Howe. He’s been a revelation to that squad. Making players better is the name of the game. His work with Joe Linton alone tells you so much. He went from a punch line of a striker to a great midfielder in no time. He has Newcastle playing great football and winning ahead of what I thought they could do.
Rory is a secret Geordie. He loves Newcastle 😉
Rory is the worst pundit
Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Man UTD i think will be too strong for Newcastle next season at least next next season but after Next season i think we gonna now see a very different Newcastle like they'll start to really build that Castle.
Why is Rory obsessed with Newcastle now?
The premier League is just utterly boring. Whatever way you cut it.
Aims : to get out of their champions league group , finish in the PL top 6 , maybe a decent domestic cup run or even win . For me that's a solid follow up season to last years over achievement . Of course the press will see us not getting top 4 as abject failure .
Cant wait to see how bad Newcastle, Arsenal and United all do in the champions league. No stature in that competition.
How on earth did Rory land a talksport gig?
Rory found it very easy to say Newcastle will challenge next season rather than Arsenal. A lot of if and buts when he should talk about arsenal and title contenders, he forgot that arsenal was leading the league for 90% of the season and now getting stronger than all the other teams!!! Exempt City….