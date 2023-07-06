



Espectáculo de transferencia NUFC | Especial Sevilla. Esta noche Paul y Alex echan un vistazo a la situación en el Sevilla, ya que recientemente han puesto a la venta toda su plantilla. Echarán un vistazo a los jugadores y verán quién podría encajar bien en el Newcastle United. Como es habitual, te traerán todas las últimas noticias del Newcastle United.



