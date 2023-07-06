¿Qué puede esperar el Newcastle de Sandro Tonali?

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: la experta en fútbol italiano Mina Rzouki analiza los atributos de Sandro Tonali después de que el mediocampista completara su traslado del AC Milan al Newcastle. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #SandroTonali ► Para conocer las últimas noticias de fichajes: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Fútbol: ► Sky Sports Boxeo: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket: ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
Joelinton – Tonali – Bruno G
That's an impressive midfield.
All Tonali has to expect is xenophobic english fans who will blame him when things dont go well.
Excellent business from my club
Our midfield is the best I the premier league now one more top striker and a great lb and we can take on any team
He’s made an awful career move to a crap club, should have joined Liverpool
Newcastle fans get excited over the sister been pregant with the own kid. If he was any good he wouldnt be joining newcastle 😂
Better than Maddison rice barnes the lot of them
What a downgrade to his career from Milan to Newcastle
Eddie been playing football manager
He disappears in big games.
Ciao Sandro and best of luck an success at newcastle
That lady is a great reporter
Better value than rice hes younger and cost basically half 105 million pounds to 55 million pounds
As a Newcastle fan I'm happy
Seriously, Sky haven't a clue.
1) Tonali's fitness levels will go through the roof.
2) Tonali will find he's in a very talented attacking midfield.
3) Tonali will find that behind him is the best defence in the Premiership.
4) Because of this he'll thrive and enjoy the UCL.
All of our expert fans will be deciding where about he should be playing . The experience they have gained playing football manager is second to none . Morons .
Media core signing could be flop cause serie a style different from epl fast pace brutality
When Tonali cannot settle in Tyneside and like so many Italians in England and Premier League before him, Newcastle will never get any of their money back.
God she’s a terrible analyst
Who is she ? This is what's wrong with our football now … why don't woman commentate on woman's football … and leave us men along … because he has long flowing hair what the he.. has that got to do with his football
To cry when Zlatan again retires.
Similar to Bruno G. Even though I think Rice is too expensive, Rice is on a different level.
Knows her stuff this girl, not bad on the eye either, she can come back. Great signing for us! @Milan, don’t worry, he’ll excel for national duty.
Signing of the summer. They will really look to challenge Man City this season and will not give up top 4 easily. Arsenal Liverpool and Manchester United will all be challenging for the 4th spot.
Eddie Howe will develop a midfield that has players that will be no 6, no 8 and even no 11 when they need to be. They will lose the positional restraints and be all things to all midfielders. They”ll all be expected to link with a false 9 (probably our other ‘new signing’ Gordon) as well as being press busters and pivots.
Can’t wait to see Tonali, Bruno and Joelinton bossing midfields all around the country next year 💪🏻
Tea towel united are defo winning the league
Tonali is levels above Rice
From Jeff Hendrix signings to toonali’s! Newcastle are going places
Should be a good singing for the toon, could he be this gens new Ginola for the toon lol.
Bruno never got this hype no look at him. This guy is going to be amazing hard as nails perfect for the prem.
If the Newcastle fans don’t nickname him Kylo Ren I’ll be very disappointed.
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sandro Tonali were always the most talented youngsters in the AC Milan dressing room a few years ago and now they have both left 🥲 AC must keep hold of their raising stars
Such a dangerous midfield
As a toon fan I am excited that he has signed for the toon. However the Premier League is a different kettle of fish to most other leagues. Just hope that him and Bruno can hit the ground running.
Great player always sign him on FM