Sandro Tonali ADVERTENCIA a Newcastle United RIVALS como ‘HAMBRE y DESEO del ganador’ se señala

Nuestro escritor del Newcastle United, Ciaran Kelly, comparte su visión sobre el fichaje de Sandro Tonali por parte del Newcastle United. *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
He didn't even want to join you do you honestly think you'll be anywhere near the top 4 next season not a chance
tonali is a starter he loves to press has a golden passing boot and has the right mentality and is class
i just wanna know 1 things. why untill now i dont see any picture ToonAli wear black n white? where is he?
Tonali has got to be looking forward to playing with Joe and Bruno…all that experience he will get in the PL and thus cementing his international career
Dam right it’s a statement! 🥳🔥
Bruno to get/keep the #6 slot Ciaran?