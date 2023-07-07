ENTRE BASTIDORES | ¡Los primeros días de Sandro Tonali como jugador del Newcastle United!

Llegando con estilo House Hunting Tomando en su nuevo hogar Deberes de los medios ¡Detrás de escena en los primeros días de Sandro Tonali en Newcastle United! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Trippier will go down in history as the man who helped Newcastle United be the the biggest team in England! What a guy, and what a player!
Hos house was that
I can not wait to see this fella out on the pitch alongside bruno & joe. Can you imagine us signing a player like this under ashley. He'd probably have had to get the bus from the airport. I'm still buzzing at the turnaround at this club. Roll on next season.
They are surprised about this second hand club, c’mon guys milanello is on of the best training ground in the world. Be a bit more humble
How is it that these really young, superfit, hugely talented, good looking guys get all the good looking girls? It's just not fair….so pleased you joined the Toon, Sandro ❤
Tonality was forced to go to Newcastle he never wanted to leave ac Milan but sadly he had to😢
Piggybacking off everyone else… Trips at the end saying to Tonali's partner "the quicker you settle, the quicker he settles" was great. She sounded like she's fluent in English, so that should be really helpful too.
Plus… he's leaving a club he always wanted to play for, so it's possible there might be some sadness there. But IMO… I think he just has one of those real stoic faces. He'll be good here…
poor guy having to move there, i bet his mrs wont be there long
Ma nemmeno un traduttore gli hanno messo a disposizione?? Che club di scarsi
Wow AC Milan must have some rubbish facilities, they were blown away 😂
should have brought in an Italian interpreter and female Italian ladies to give the party a little home comfort of hearing their own language with a few insights into the Geordie way of life, 'not including' the diabolic boozing culture that some people consider to be important to the toon. We need John Wesley to come back and preach to us those things that are really important and worth holding on to.
We want an official snapchat for a club
Trippier, man – what a guy. He obviously senses the nerves in Sandro but steps in with calm, really heartfelt words. Future management material and such a wise head, not to mention a quite brilliant footballer. Welcome to our city Sandro and your family – you will be taken care of here and if you entertain these people, they will love you forever.
Arsenal fan here. Tonali is a great talent. He seems he does not want to be here but newcastle is a proper club with history and proper fans. The reception from the fan and tradition of the club might make him change his mind. He might think this ain’t that bad and could be someone important at the club. Good luck to him but as an arsenal fan i cannot wish newcastle a good season😂
Born and bred Newcastle fan but can’t help feel somewhat slightly solemn at the blaring obvious sadness in Tonali’s eyes for leaving his home club. I genuinely feel he is excited about the project but you can totally see the heartache he’s feeling. Will take a little longer to settle in I’d say than your average signing. Seems a very humble and genuine man! Can’t wait for him to learn a bit English and be having a bit craic with the lads!
Tonali, work hard fella and you will be adored in a way you never knew! 😊
Buona fortuna Sandrino❤️🖤 fatti valere!
Talk about someone looking uncomfortable then Trippier did his best to not sell it to him, , club members were so dull.
Trips what a man 🤩
Thank goodness we haven't signed him as a goalkeeper after watching that 😂
Great video. I loved the fact they’re checking the softness of the mattress 😂
I'm a West Ham fan, but I must say that this is a brilliant behind the scenes video. Very well made. We'll done Newcastle. I hope you do well next season.
Trippier is right. The quicker his misuss settles, the quicker he settles. Thats a good captain right there
He's probably sad leaving his boyhood club, but its a big opportunity to play in the biggest league in Europe in an exciting team. I'm sure he will get the love and support he needs from the fans and the locals. Hopefully once Milan's finances are stable, he can go back and have more success back home.
I never thought, during that horror show against Hendon, that I would be around to see this. A club transformed at every single level. It's absolutely brilliant.
Big up Sandro and HWTL. Black and White forever.
He’ll settle when he walks out and 52,000 geordies are chanting his name
yoo Trips
Love wor trips what a nice lad
Tripps, needs his statue now what a guy.
Best upload yet hands down well done nufc
Sonn Won The Lottery@N.U.F.C☝🏼♥️⚪⚫💎🌉🗺🕊
HE WAS FORCED NEWCASTLE OFFERED TONALI 80 MIL FOR HIM AND SO MILAN FORCED HIM TO GO OR HIS CONTRACT WILL BE WORTHELESS what an horrible thing im a brescia fan and im sorry for Tonali :(…
Nufc we love these videos it keeps the fans in the loop, making us feel more connected with the club away from match day, We are now part of the journey, we are one huge family that keeps growing & growing. Brill that trips was there to welcome everyone also. There is something special in our team ❤
Who’s house is that at the start?
A true captain in Tripps👍🏼
It's really hard to read what tonali is thinking, his bird is all smiles and full of chat but tonali is straight faced. I'm sure he's buzzing, i know if that mansion he was shown round was goin to be mine id have a hard on!
This is canny emotional like watching him playing football in the garden with that little geordie lad, god it's a good time to be a geordie !
As a Manchester United fan I think it's great to see Newcastle getting the quality of players the fans deserve. Hopefully we can have some head to head fights for the title like we did in the 90's
This lad is now the best looking lad at the club, beating wor schar! He's mint, his missus is super positive on this video, wait till she gets a steak bake from Greggs she'll never wanna leave HWTL