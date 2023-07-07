ENTREVISTA | La primera entrevista de Sandro Tonali en el Newcastle United

Escuche a nuestro nuevo fichaje por primera vez cuando Sandro Tonali se sienta con NUFC TV para hablar sobre su traslado desde el AC Milan. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
I totally understand why he would be sad to leave his boyhood club thats completely normal anyone would be except for Mason Mount 🤣
we had a very hard working midfield …now it got even more so…full of box to box midfielders…that is scary for the opposition..need a couple more key additions to the squad before new season
Why did he had to do it he had no choicee
Toonali ❤
Benvenuto Sandro!
❤🤌cant wait for the season to start
I'm Arsenal fan and i believe this boy is even stronger than Joalinton. He is a bulk. He knows current Newcastle style. Playing with force and intensity. Howe is surprising me and the money also Lol.
Just 23 years of age and he has decided to retire from football.
Win, lose, or draw, all we ask is you give your best every game, and you will ALWAYS have the support of the fans.
Really poor questions the lads been in 3 star wars films and you didnt even mention it 🤨
A very warm welcome to Sandro and Juliette to Newcastle
Welcome to Newcastle Sandro 🖤🤍🇮🇹👑
Let's Go!!!
Those 'so why did you decide to join?' questions are really awkward.
I'm almost barking at the screen: MONEY!!!
Hopefully there are other reasons, but that's the elephant int he room, always.
It hurts watching this video, take good care of him guys!
He should have finished off with "Howay the lads" or "toon army" or something other locally, you know like when players move to a new country and say a sentence to the media/fans in their new countries language 🤣🤣
Jokes aside, I think he will fit nicely into the squad, he will take time to adapt and learn the language, but he is a champions league semi finalist and AC Milan league winner, he knows the game, and he knows the pace, he will just need to adapt to the premier league a bit in terms of style of play.
Im hoping we can get some more signings this window, and even a few loanees if possible for bolstering and expanding the quality for the extra champions league this season, a few injuries and we can still look fairly average.
Great signing. He will be a Toon Army hero!!
Winners mentality, love it! As soon as he hears the roar of the fans he will feel right at home. Welcome to the toon!
Its hard to see you in black and white .. but good luck our beloved Sandrino ❤
I think this lad does not realise the juggenaut of a club he has joined. He will at the first home match. One thing also is that it is unusual for a player to leave his country and move to a new country and league from such a young age, this shows that he know he has the ability. Just look at others like Bellingham who did similar.
I don’t think he realises how much this means for the club and city…. It means everything to this reboot project we have 🖤🤍
I thought those stalker fans who chased him from the airport to darras hall and doxed his house claimed he spoke perfect English?
Still can't believe hes signed man, 2 years ago we couldn't have ever dreamed of getting someone like him with his quality now it's such a reverse he seems genuine with his excitement at hitting the ground running. Quality time to be a toon fan
Graciàs sandro
You will learn and grow a lot here, you will also proud to be part of us.. Everybody in this club would absolutely love and exciting to have you here.. Welcome to Newcastle, Sandro.. We are the the Toon Army..
He speaks perfect sub-title!
Wor bruno will teach you the adopted geordie lingo
Forza Tonali! Our midfield is a real powerhouse now. His skillset is unique, from defensive play to passing creating goal-scoring chances, but above all his fighter mentality. My girlfriend told me he looks a bit like Adam Driver, now I cannot unseen it 😂
Welcome mate 🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Welcome Sandro and here is to an amazing player with drive, skill and experience…co on the TOON!
Welcome to the Toon Sandro 🙏🇮🇹🤘🔥 Italian players have always been my favourite and to see you wear the famous black and white stripes is a pure joyous sight to behold 😃🙏🇮🇹 A top top player with the potential to become one of the best in the world 🇮🇹
a dedicated & unselfish person, the fortune must be there. the last contract extension was in milan, tonali was willing to take a pay cut to stay in milan, now he gets multiple times the salary in milan
I Went 2 Inter Milan In The Champions League Under Sir Bobby Robson…
…AC Milan And Inter Milan Share The Same Stadium…I Didn't Know That Boys And Germs…
Get Chiesa in, having a fellow countrymen help settle in way easier
welcome to newcastle,Sandro.
Joelinton, Bruno and Tonali is the most physical midfield in the league
Give us back Sandro Tonali 🤬
bruno guimares, Sven botman, alexander isak, sandro tonali….. what a list
When you think about how Eddie has transformed players who struggled during the Ashley era – imagine how much better Sandro’s going to be! He’ll be off the scale – can’t wait for his debut. Excellent signing- top drawer.
Newcastle's midfield is genuinely looking insanely strong now. I can't wait for the season to begin.