Todo sonrisas, besos y amor mientras Sandro Tonali recorre St. James’ Park



El NEWCASTLE UNITED anunció el fichaje del centrocampista internacional italiano Sandro Tonali a principios de esta semana. La ex estrella del Milan estuvo en St. James’ Park con su impresionante compañero para ver el estadio, tomarse fotos y una entrevista exclusiva con el club, antes de cualquier Los medios ingleses ponen sus manos sobre la nueva estrella de Eddie Howe. Conviértase en un miembro nuestro de 99p: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Tienda Amazon NUFC: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

8 comentarios en “Todo sonrisas, besos y amor mientras Sandro Tonali recorre St. James’ Park

  5. full_time motorhome

    If I was a lad I would have bunked off and fortunately the non-teachers were on strike. Poor kids having to see Newcastle’s latest signing. Their eduction will suffer no doubt. 😀 Maths or star toon signing? No brainier. 😂

Los comentarios están cerrados.