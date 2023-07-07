Todo sonrisas, besos y amor mientras Sandro Tonali recorre St. James’ Park

El NEWCASTLE UNITED anunció el fichaje del centrocampista internacional italiano Sandro Tonali a principios de esta semana. La ex estrella del Milan estuvo en St. James’ Park con su impresionante compañero para ver el estadio, tomarse fotos y una entrevista exclusiva con el club, antes de cualquier Los medios ingleses ponen sus manos sobre la nueva estrella de Eddie Howe. Conviértase en un miembro nuestro de 99p: Únase a nuestro grupo gratuito de Facebook: Tienda Amazon NUFC: ¿Necesita editar su video? Podemos hacerlo por una pequeña tarifa, contáctenos: info@newcastlefanstv.com 30 días gratis Amazon Prime: Amazon Audible: 3 meses gratis ilimitados Amazon Music: Regístrese en Amazon Business: Regístrese en Amazon music: Podcast en Twitter: Sitio web: Twitter: Facebook: NFTV Extra: Instagram: LinkedIn: #NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
I hope we buy Dijon that will be mustard 😉I’ll get my coat 🤣
Yeah no chance bonucci is coming .
that's amore vita bella
What a player wor Sandro is
If I was a lad I would have bunked off and fortunately the non-teachers were on strike. Poor kids having to see Newcastle’s latest signing. Their eduction will suffer no doubt. 😀 Maths or star toon signing? No brainier. 😂
When do you think the club will announce squad numbers? Ready to go shopping for a Tonali jersey
Nice to see him in the toon shirt and at the cathedral on the hill HWTLS 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Some school’s were on strike.