"¿HACIA NEWCASTLE?" 😮 Ade Oladipo cree que Harvey Barnes es un gran objetivo de transferencia para Eddie Howe 🔥

As a Newcastle fan, I want stability this season and establish being a top 6 side. There is a real buzz in the North East at the moment and can’t wait to get back into the ground and watch some great football, the atmosphere is going to go to another level. If we achieve more that will be the icing on the cake, it about building for the future and not expecting too much too soon. In my opinion!
Eek – True faith? Roobenstien, TTR Stato, Magpie Channel, Adam P – better options for me…ASM ready for Champions League with us…
Harvey Barnes is harrods 🥴🥴
The Prem is just getting ridiculously competitive
Next season has to be a cup and top 6 next season – we are here to compete and not just a one season wonder
Newcastle realistically should be drop into the Europa League and have a good cup run .. qualification for Europa next season again should be Okay
Barnes stats from last season are no joke and he was in a very poor Leicester and he’s quite the baller too 👀 smart signing 🖤🤍
a successful season for me is winning the premiership , 2nd place 1st looser ,think big , be big
Rory must look older than what he is as before Mike Ashley days Newcastle were above Chelsea until Roman came along
Should have bought maddison missed opportunity
Rory loves the sound of his own voice, doesn't he
Good value in terms of a home grown player that will do a job in the squad. But as a Leicester fan he’s so frustrating to watch, he’ll work a moment of magic and then ghost for 5 games, his final third decision making is horrendous
Lmao.Barnes is shite. Newcastle surely will not sign this fool.
He has scored more than ten goals in 3 seasons in row plus loads of assist x
Barnes isn't better than Almiron and Saint maxim
“Erm erm erm”. Ffs.
Can't believe Newcastle fans didn't want eddie howe at first. Proving them wrong now lol
Newcastle building themselves into Leicester , well done!!
Harvey barnes is class anyone who thinks otherwise doesn't know football this is from a Leicester fan gutted too see him leave more so than the over hype maddison.
He got kicked out a call centre for sexual harassment
For anyone doubting then check his stats next to saka and grealish throughout the Premier league career!!
Saka Barnes
135 Games 146 Games
31 goals 35 goals
26 assists 25 assists
Grealish Barnes
150 Games 146 Games
23 goals 35 goals
26 assist 25 assist
CASE CLOSED 🔥 📛
Love ASM, without doubt saved us from relegation, but his final decisions let him down
Wood was a terrible signing
Fantastic??! Just say "good".
All English transfers are fantastic transfers 😂😂😂
Good squad player for Newcastle, he won’t get in their best 11 tho.
He'd be a good signing for Villa. But Newcastle are now in the CL so need better.
Need 2 more after barnes
Count the umms