"Ingenuo y aficionado" | EL OBJETIVO SUPERIOR SE HA IDO | Harvey Barnes rumbo a Newcastle con West Ham quieto

Mark habla de la noticia de que el principal objetivo de este verano, Harvey Barnes, se dirige a Newcastle, con West Ham frustrantemente lento una vez más para moverse. información privilegiada del club ExWHUEmployee más otros podcasts para el ex jugador Martin Allen, ‘You Irons’ con Sam Delaney y el ex jugador y entrevistas de invitados famosos con Ex y Dave Walker, ¡todo por solo £ 5 por mes! thwesthamway.com/memberships Redes sociales: Twitter: @WestHamWayCom | @ExWHUEmpleado | @DaveWalkerWHU | @markcarlaw El sitio web de The West Ham Way: No olvide que puede consultar el sitio web de The West Ham Way, donde un equipo de escritores publican periódicamente noticias y artículos de opinión sobre West Ham:
Toon fan here with a soft spot for the Hammers. I think the trouble at the moment is like you said, lack of activity. Is the board asleep? You guys just won a cup and are in Europe again, you can’t afford to wile the summer away. You need to sign players asap, however if Paqueta is available we would love him to up north.
I'm going to sign off from the transfer window now until the season starts,our lack of dealings pisses me off too much,Sullivan is a pisstaker
😂😂 why would he join the hammers when the mags come knocking 😮 😂
I don't think Barnes massively improves our team quality. It is concerning how slow things are progressing.
Personally if i was to look at the two clubs, the competition they are in and the players and manager the two clubs have, Examples below.
Champions League v Europa cup
David Moyes v Eddie Howe
Willock/Isak/Bruno G/Joelinton/Tonali/Trippier/Pope/Botman/Wilson/ASM v Bowen (WH best player)/Antonio/Scamacca/Fabianski/Aguerd/Coufal/Cresswell/Ings/Benrahma/Cornet/Paqueta (joint best player)
I think i would be joining Newcastle.
Even Wages offered would be more with Newcastle.
As a side note the only thing that could and it's a distant could make me join West Ham would be London (it is a deciding Factor in many a player and has been)
MARK NOBLE?.
Moyes is the manager – what the fcuk do you expect mate?
No newcastle did not want maddison west ham have poor owner's
Newcastle will never dip out of transfer windows
Newcastle never bid for a third time for Maddison he was a smoke screen for Barnes,
Ok PR is not great. We are judging only by journalists who have to make juicy stories for a living… Silly
Don't understand how everything is on hold while the Rice deal is getting done. Surely we would have had a budget aside from the Rice money because what if he hadn't been sold? I'm sure we'll end up bringing in some decent signings, but it has been a very frustrating window so far. Sounds like we're not going to make a move for Alex Scott, which I think will end up being a mistake. Looks a great prospect and one I think we will regret not going for.
why are you so surprised the problem is the midget and the manager it is never going to change do not be so surprised
Nobody wants to sign for Moyes playing negative football
It ok, we will get Hudson Odoi instead! Whoop!……maybe less of the whoop….
Simply to save on wages..
Sitting on our hands as usual,same pissing about every transfer window
You aren't having a moan over a player who knew Newcastle and Spurs had interest in him, and he signs to play Champions League football. He knew his level and waited on the offer.
You read a report saying we are front runners, with no regard for truth and accuracy. I think you did a video (or it may have been someone else) saying that we were front runners for Edson Alvarez. If not that day, it was the next, that had Alvarez wanting Dortmund and he was just a fee agreement between clubs of going there. Things are said all the time, it doesn't make it true. City wanted assurances that Rice would go to them before they bid. Maybe we reached out and Barnes said that he was waiting to see what other options would occur. We don't know. I only get upset when I think a quality player goes to a smaller club, whether we were ever in or not. I can't be fussed if a player goes a level higher.
Potentially Bowen will fingers crossed he will sign 😊 I think he will in all honesty
We never retain good players because we never seem to have more than 2 or 3 of them. If we built properly and had a structure about our transfer policy then maybe when players look around the dressing room and see 5 or 6 quality team mates then they’ll be more inclined to stay on. Our problem is we buy one good player and 9 shit ones.
Forget Barnes, Newcastle would have had him as a target early doors and had we moved it would have only prompted the geordies to act so we can’t even think about him, whilst we have the infrastructure in place that we have within the club our policy will not change, Steidten coming in is like putting lipstick on a pig.. just doesn’t belong, a pointless exercise whilst we have the current manager and infrastructure
When it comes to transfers we are so slow it's unreal Rice has been going for the last 18 months? So why have we not replaced him yet? They new he was going? But still haven't sorted out a replacement! Nothing changes and when we do go for a player it's low ball bids so we don't get them
Arnautovic…. and then he left in the summer. Winston Reid, and we saw how that ended.
And it looks like Alex Scott is not willing to sign either.