¿Anthony Gordon le ha dado a Eddie Howe una nueva opción con sus actuaciones para Inglaterra Sub-21?

Discutimos la forma y la posición del mediocampista del Newcastle United Anthony Gordon en el Campeonato de Europa Sub-21 cuando ayudó a Inglaterra a ganar el torneo. DÉJANOS SABER TUS OPINIONES EN LOS COMENTARIOS A CONTINUACIÓN 👇🏻👇🏻 #nufc #newcastle #newcastleunited #nufcfans #toonarmy #newcastleupontyne #transfernews #transfers
but i do think gordon will play well next season
we have isak and wilson so gordon would be 3rd choice imo
At first Eddie put a spine into the team. Now he’s reinforced that with Tonali and seems to be ensuring 2 solid players for every position. But I couldn’t understand our obsession with overloading that left wing. I think you’re right, Gordon and Willock are our industriously creative mids
I've been saying from the start that Gordon has a similiar work ethic & personality type to young Ronaldo. He loves himself & wants to be the best. In his interview after the Chelsea game he talked about wanting to get his fitness up to the level of the other Newcastle players, & was very eager to do that in the U21 tournament with England. Now he's delivered on that! He's the kind of guy I know would kill himself in training. You can't put that kind of drive into a player, they either have it or they don't. I think we got a bargain.
Good watch. I think everyone started to watch the U21's because of the Toonali link. Gotta be great for Gordons confidence though. My only reservation is how much time off will he have and will this hinder his fitness levels going into the new season coz he looked to knackered sometimes. Good work keep them coming
Gordon is hard working and super fast, he will be a big player for Newcastle, remember he is young and can improve and become a fantastic player imo.
Based on the final, I would give the award to the young keeper. But Gordon has been good throughout the tournament and the clincher, he plays for the Geordieland national team too.
He'll be full of confidence when he comes back
I thought the commentators said his award was for goal of the tournament 🤔 I agree didn't think gordon was player of tournament but we'll take it if its right hopefully he kicks on and gives eddie a few choices
Feck the senior team they'll not win nowt in another 3 lifetimes 👍🥃
Ashworth is a huge fan of Gordon from his days with England. Knows all about him, Gordon has played LW RW and 10 for England, played the 10 quite a bit in past. Gordon himself says his favourite positions are LW or 10.
This reveals that Gordon was a good buy, along with Bruno, Joe Linton, Botman and others whose prices will have rocketed due to performances.
Gordon started well 2 assists which weren't capitalized on then he was crap in second half but his future is looking very promising cheers 🍾
New payer Gordon in a central role 💪🔥🔥🔥
Isak is not starting, Wilson scored 18 goals last season. he deserves the starts. wilson will start the season as the nunber 9 and isak will probably play majority of cup games, Isak is unreal but if he drops wilson itll ruin his confidence and frankly we need them both high on confidence and fireing
Did none of you watch the game? He was awful ! Gave the ball away most times and can’t beat a man ….
The problem gordon had when he came to Newcastle was his fitness
We are gonna be glad to have him this year with so many games to play and potential injuries.
Hi mate – great video really informative just found your channel.
Have a video idea for you that would be a good watch. Would be good to see you get out the tactic board with the starting 11 and show a couple of different options for next season. Could also include a few ideas on how Gordon could slot in in the 10 position.
From my perspective one option would be to play a 4-2-3-1 with Bruno and Tonali as the 2 and Gordon as the 1. Gordon and isak could then be quite fluid and interchange.
Good to hear your thoughts etc!
Cannot believe that, even though you saw every minute if every England game, that you disagree with Gordon's picking up the POTT, even though you freely admit that "He's occupied wide areas, he's played in the middle " "he's caused every team problems" "And he's scored goals"
Methinks you must be one of the oft-quoted-by-journalists' "whole host of Newcastle fans who were not happy to see us sign him".
Are you finding it tough to admit that you were wrong and Eddie was right?
Agree with how Gordon played this tournament. I think Eddie and staff have already thought this through for the upcoming season. With Tonali signed and possibly Barnes coming I think we may see more of a 4-2-3-1 and could see Gordon as possibly playing more central behind Isak or Wilson at times. Tonali and Bruno covering for each other in front of the back 4. Lots of options with the players we have to switch positions and confuse defenses.
Gordon should be sold or traded with Goncalo Ramos, we must have an attacker whose level is above Isak, Wilson and Almiron, he is Goncalo Ramos, about Barnes his level is on par with Murphy and Willock, but still below Isak et al
Pleased for the lad and the team.
Should be playing Miguel Almiron just behind the striker. That's his natural position
He's definitely looking better, but still, in my opinion, needs to be more ruthless when he gets a chance in front of goal. Hopefully, under the guidance of Eddie, he will step up.
Agree 100%, he’s looked better in this tournament than he has the entire time he’s been at Newcastle
He’s been on fire … says a lot about his character when he said he was looking forward to the U21 to get his fitness back … and he’s smashed it 👍 A great 2 fingers to the Everton supporters slagging him off … he’s a baller