ENFOQUE DE LA CIUDAD DE HOMBRE DE RECHAZO DE NEWCASTLE PARA SVEN BOTMAN

Newcastle United Transfer Rumor Extravaganza! ¡Actualización de Barnes, Botman y Bonucci! ¡Prepárate para un viaje emocionante a través de los últimos rumores de transferencias! Nos sumergimos en el posible fichaje de Harvey Barnes del Leicester City, el audaz rechazo del Newcastle United al enfoque del Manchester City por Sven Botman y desacreditamos los falsos rumores que rodean a Leonardo Bonucci.
Sorry Pep we're quickly disappearing over the horizon with regards to anyone being able to prise our best players away……
Tonali best get the #8 shirt. Champion Gordon will take #11
I think even City knew that was never gonna happen so they’ve gone with Gvardiol instead, I like Barnes as a player but for me Gordon will turn out a better player in the future
Shared the video is it Carl or Karl was not sure would love a shoutout back for my YouTube channel
Where did you scoop up so much Garbage to waste your time talking about that REALLY plonker
Might just be a tactic to panic Newcastle into dishing out a new contract and messing up the club finances by pushing up the wage bill.
Botman had a good season, but Schar was better. I'd take £90m for him
I think Barnes is more likely going to cost us around 35M. I think it's a terrific addition.
Jamal sorry captain put on this Botman kit and go to man city ;/
Im sure the MAn City press would eventually catch on… For sale Jeff.H. lewis? ryan javi dub hayden?
Blatantly just trying to unsettle us/team
Under Mike Ashley well he would have sold him Yesterday for a pittance, Not now there is no way we are a selling club anymore.
PS: Looking at the spine of this Newcastle team it's good really good.
Pope/Botman/Bruno G/Isak or even Pope/Trippier/Tonali/Isak or Wilson.
Barnes will be another good signing if it happens, Squad building with good players.
It’s hilarious they thought they could afford him 😂 get in line Pep
EPLs best defender .
Our top players are not for sale!!!!
We’re not a selling team anymore not our good players anyway
Yes Botman definitely n Ed’s to stay at the toon he’s been Brilliant HWTLS 🖤🤍🖤🤍
😂😂 cheeky fkers