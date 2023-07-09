ENFOQUE DE LA CIUDAD DE HOMBRE DE RECHAZO DE NEWCASTLE PARA SVEN BOTMAN



🔥✨ Newcastle United Transfer Rumor Extravaganza! ¡Actualización de Barnes, Botman y Bonucci! ✨🔥 ¡Prepárate para un viaje emocionante a través de los últimos rumores de transferencias! Nos sumergimos en el posible fichaje de Harvey Barnes del Leicester City, el audaz rechazo del Newcastle United al enfoque del Manchester City por Sven Botman y desacreditamos los falsos rumores que rodean a Leonardo Bonucci.

17 comentarios en “ENFOQUE DE LA CIUDAD DE HOMBRE DE RECHAZO DE NEWCASTLE PARA SVEN BOTMAN

  1. derek mooney

    Sorry Pep we're quickly disappearing over the horizon with regards to anyone being able to prise our best players away……

  3. Black&White Army

    I think even City knew that was never gonna happen so they’ve gone with Gvardiol instead, I like Barnes as a player but for me Gordon will turn out a better player in the future

  6. renngretsch

    Might just be a tactic to panic Newcastle into dishing out a new contract and messing up the club finances by pushing up the wage bill.

  9. Senshi Bat

    Jamal sorry captain put on this Botman kit and go to man city ;/
    Im sure the MAn City press would eventually catch on… For sale Jeff.H. lewis? ryan javi dub hayden?

  11. FuzzyHacks

    Under Mike Ashley well he would have sold him Yesterday for a pittance, Not now there is no way we are a selling club anymore.

    PS: Looking at the spine of this Newcastle team it's good really good.

    Pope/Botman/Bruno G/Isak or even Pope/Trippier/Tonali/Isak or Wilson.

    Barnes will be another good signing if it happens, Squad building with good players.

