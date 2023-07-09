ENTREVISTA | Eddie Howe sobre el regreso del Newcastle United para la pretemporada

– Regreso para la pretemporada – Éxito internacional de Anthony Gordon – Jugadores internacionales – El fichaje de Sandro Tonali Un encuentro con Eddie Howe en el regreso de la plantilla del Newcastle United para la pretemporada. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
It gives me chills thinking he wasn’t everyone’s first choice. Wouldn’t swap him for any manager now and I mean it.
For me i would love Anthony Gordon to come in and do well and tear the prem up, there is something about him i like, and this U21 Tournament has put the icing on the cake for him.
PS: Big up Eddie Howe for turning Big Jeolinton into a Brazilian international
Not long until Saturday, the games start coming. Boy have we missed you NUFC. ❤
I love the fact that Eddie gave the boys homework to keep fit over the summer.
TOON ARE MASSIVE PASS IT ON ◼️⬜️
BOSS⚪️⚫️
I cannot wait for the season to start these summers are torture
God I’ve missed his voice
Good work Eddie thanks 😂
Top manager 👌 could listen to the man all day
Dont call him Toni-Ali. It’s Ton-sali stretched A.
King Eddie 👑
Newcaste should expend its training infrastracture …
The king is back
I love Wor Eddie 🖤🤍🥹
Great to see Eddie doing his thing. Proof to everyone hard work and dedication pays off.
The fact trippier is back well before the rest of his international colleagues is testament to his professionalism and leadership.
Oooo. Now I'm excited
Eddie – Love it 🥰
Come On Newcastle United.
Oozes class does Eddie Howe
Finally season is up.. Bye bye boring days 🎉
Looking forward to this Amazon documentary like
interviewer as boring as always
Wor Eddie Howe
Love our gaffer , always keeps things close to his chest , can’t wait for the season to start
Toon Toon ❤️👍
What a season ahead we may have. I reckon a trophy is the main target surely
Eddie get some depth in the prem starts in a month 😑
…She Phoned Her Contact In The Everton Dressing Room And He Came Out And Gave Us Two, Two Free Tickets…
…No Brainer Boys And Germs…
Where's Mad Dog ?
Our gaffa man! I mean this in the best way possible, I'm glad Pope can work on his footwork, it's no secret he's unsteady, brilliant in every other part of his game. Looking forward to pre-season and the biggest season we've had in years, HWTL⚫⚪
I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 Purely Down 2 The Fact She Flew Over From America 2 Go 2 The Middlesbrough v Everton Match At The Riverside Stadium In November 2008…
…She Has Buggered Off 2 Sunderland Or Durham After She Got Her English Citizenship…
…I Even Went 2 Everton USA Day At Goodison Park A Few Moons Ago…
…Done Up Like A Fucking Kipper Boys And Germs…
Anyone else sense maybe a shift more to a 4-2-3-1 this season? Versatile players capable of multiple position shifts to confuse and unlock defenses. Isak or Wilson up top, Gordon or Joelinton more central, with Maxi, Barnes, Miggy etc moving and overlapping. Bruno and Tonali directing and covering for each other in front of our back 4?
So good to see Maxi back. We need him for the season ahead. Fingers crossed we kick on a gear
Hope Eddie Howe stays forever top class manager
This man will do things at Newcastle United
And there is still the excitement of who will be next through the door and not the false promises of yesteryear. Some Toon supporters have to learn to ignore the MSM who are still sniping at us and realise that NUFC is now being run professionally from top to bottom. 👍🤫🫣🫡
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله العشق ❤
what a manager Eddie how is for us 😍😍🤩🤩🏴🏳️
Eddie howes black and white army!!! 😊
Welcome back Gaffer 😁
I love Eddy Howe! Wor gaffa!❤
Still blows me away how good of a talker Eddie is. He always comes across as pure class.