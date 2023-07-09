ENTREVISTA | Eddie Howe sobre el regreso del Newcastle United para la pretemporada



– Regreso para la pretemporada – Éxito internacional de Anthony Gordon – Jugadores internacionales – El fichaje de Sandro Tonali Un encuentro con Eddie Howe en el regreso de la plantilla del Newcastle United para la pretemporada. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

43 comentarios en “ENTREVISTA | Eddie Howe sobre el regreso del Newcastle United para la pretemporada

  1. J

    It gives me chills thinking he wasn’t everyone’s first choice. Wouldn’t swap him for any manager now and I mean it.

  2. FuzzyHacks

    For me i would love Anthony Gordon to come in and do well and tear the prem up, there is something about him i like, and this U21 Tournament has put the icing on the cake for him.

    PS: Big up Eddie Howe for turning Big Jeolinton into a Brazilian international

  17. MICS

    The fact trippier is back well before the rest of his international colleagues is testament to his professionalism and leadership.

  26. Pete Harding

    Love our gaffer , always keeps things close to his chest , can’t wait for the season to start
    Toon Toon ❤️👍

  29. Ian Eckert

    …She Phoned Her Contact In The Everton Dressing Room And He Came Out And Gave Us Two, Two Free Tickets…

    …No Brainer Boys And Germs…

  31. Alex Newland

    Our gaffa man! I mean this in the best way possible, I'm glad Pope can work on his footwork, it's no secret he's unsteady, brilliant in every other part of his game. Looking forward to pre-season and the biggest season we've had in years, HWTL⚫⚪

  32. Ian Eckert

    I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 Purely Down 2 The Fact She Flew Over From America 2 Go 2 The Middlesbrough v Everton Match At The Riverside Stadium In November 2008…

    …She Has Buggered Off 2 Sunderland Or Durham After She Got Her English Citizenship…

    …I Even Went 2 Everton USA Day At Goodison Park A Few Moons Ago…

    …Done Up Like A Fucking Kipper Boys And Germs…

  33. bigseahorsedc

    Anyone else sense maybe a shift more to a 4-2-3-1 this season? Versatile players capable of multiple position shifts to confuse and unlock defenses. Isak or Wilson up top, Gordon or Joelinton more central, with Maxi, Barnes, Miggy etc moving and overlapping. Bruno and Tonali directing and covering for each other in front of our back 4?

  37. Stephen Nutkin

    And there is still the excitement of who will be next through the door and not the false promises of yesteryear. Some Toon supporters have to learn to ignore the MSM who are still sniping at us and realise that NUFC is now being run professionally from top to bottom. 👍🤫🫣🫡

Los comentarios están cerrados.